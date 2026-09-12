ETV Bharat / opinion

On BRICS Margins, India Juggles Iran Ties, Energy Security And Strategic Autonomy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian's hand at the BRICS Business Forum 2026, in New Delhi on Friday. Russian President Vladimir Putin and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa are also seen in the photo. ( ANI )

New Delhi: The India-Iran relationship has acquired renewed strategic importance at a time when West Asia is facing one of its most serious geopolitical crises in decades and the Strait of Hormuz has emerged as a major pressure point for global energy security.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's second meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in less than two weeks after the one on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Agreement (SCO) Summit in Kyrgyzstan earlier this month underscores New Delhi’s determination to maintain high-level engagement with Tehran even as the regional conflict threatens maritime commerce, energy supplies and the safety of seafarers.

"The two leaders discussed various aspects of the bilateral relationship. Prime Minister thanked Iran for its regular, high-level participation in BRICS-related meetings despite the challenging circumstance,” the External Affairs Ministry stated following the meeting between Modi and Pezeshkian here on Friday on the margins of the 2026 BRICS Summit.

According to the statement, Modi noted the potential for BRICS in building the spirit of resilience, innovation, cooperation and sustainability among countries in the Global South.

“The two leaders exchanged views on recent developments in West Asia,” the Ministry further stated. “Prime Minister reiterated India’s consistent position that all issues must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy. He also underscored the need for continued efforts to ensure lasting peace and stability in the region, safeguarding freedom of navigation and commerce, and the safety and well-being of seafarers.”

Coming at a time when West Asia remains embroiled in conflict, the Strait of Hormuz is under severe disruption and global energy markets are facing renewed supply uncertainty, the Modi-Pezeshkian engagement highlights why Iran remains strategically important to India.

For New Delhi, the relationship with Tehran is simultaneously about energy security, connectivity, regional stability, maritime security, access to Central Asia and Afghanistan, and India’s strategic autonomy. The latest meeting also demonstrated that India wants to keep diplomatic channels open with all major actors in the West Asian crisis while advocating dialogue rather than military escalation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets during the Leaders' Session of the BRICS Business Forum, in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI)

India and Iran have a relationship shaped by geography, history and strategic necessity. Iran is not merely another energy supplier or regional partner for India. Its location gives New Delhi access to the Persian Gulf, Afghanistan and Central Asia, while India’s geographical position and large market give Tehran an important economic and diplomatic partner.

This strategic importance has become even greater following the eruption of the current West Asian conflict. The Modi-Pezeshkian meeting took place against a backdrop of severe disruption in the Strait of Hormuz. Vessel transits through the waterway fell to just seven on September 10, compared with a pre-war daily average of about 125, shipping data reveals.

For India, that is not merely a geopolitical development. Hormuz is directly connected to the country’s energy security and economic stability. The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most important energy chokepoints, linking the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea.

For India, its importance is particularly acute because the country remains heavily dependent on imported crude oil, LPG and other petroleum products. Before the present crisis, roughly 55 percent of India’s crude imports were estimated to be routed through Hormuz. During the initial phase of the conflict, India succeeded in increasing the share of crude arriving through non-Hormuz routes to around 70 percent.