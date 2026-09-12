On BRICS Margins, India Juggles Iran Ties, Energy Security And Strategic Autonomy
The evolving West Asian crisis has placed India-Iran ties at the intersection of energy security, maritime safety, strategic autonomy and regional diplomacy.
Published : September 12, 2026 at 9:17 AM IST
New Delhi: The India-Iran relationship has acquired renewed strategic importance at a time when West Asia is facing one of its most serious geopolitical crises in decades and the Strait of Hormuz has emerged as a major pressure point for global energy security.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's second meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in less than two weeks after the one on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Agreement (SCO) Summit in Kyrgyzstan earlier this month underscores New Delhi’s determination to maintain high-level engagement with Tehran even as the regional conflict threatens maritime commerce, energy supplies and the safety of seafarers.
From Bishkek to Delhi, the productive discussions continue.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 11, 2026
Happy to have met Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian, the President of Iran. This visit is more special because it is his first visit to India.
We talked about the India-Iran friendship. We believe that we should move forward… pic.twitter.com/DtxWuhB9Ba
"The two leaders discussed various aspects of the bilateral relationship. Prime Minister thanked Iran for its regular, high-level participation in BRICS-related meetings despite the challenging circumstance,” the External Affairs Ministry stated following the meeting between Modi and Pezeshkian here on Friday on the margins of the 2026 BRICS Summit.
According to the statement, Modi noted the potential for BRICS in building the spirit of resilience, innovation, cooperation and sustainability among countries in the Global South.
“The two leaders exchanged views on recent developments in West Asia,” the Ministry further stated. “Prime Minister reiterated India’s consistent position that all issues must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy. He also underscored the need for continued efforts to ensure lasting peace and stability in the region, safeguarding freedom of navigation and commerce, and the safety and well-being of seafarers.”
Coming at a time when West Asia remains embroiled in conflict, the Strait of Hormuz is under severe disruption and global energy markets are facing renewed supply uncertainty, the Modi-Pezeshkian engagement highlights why Iran remains strategically important to India.
For New Delhi, the relationship with Tehran is simultaneously about energy security, connectivity, regional stability, maritime security, access to Central Asia and Afghanistan, and India’s strategic autonomy. The latest meeting also demonstrated that India wants to keep diplomatic channels open with all major actors in the West Asian crisis while advocating dialogue rather than military escalation.
India and Iran have a relationship shaped by geography, history and strategic necessity. Iran is not merely another energy supplier or regional partner for India. Its location gives New Delhi access to the Persian Gulf, Afghanistan and Central Asia, while India’s geographical position and large market give Tehran an important economic and diplomatic partner.
This strategic importance has become even greater following the eruption of the current West Asian conflict. The Modi-Pezeshkian meeting took place against a backdrop of severe disruption in the Strait of Hormuz. Vessel transits through the waterway fell to just seven on September 10, compared with a pre-war daily average of about 125, shipping data reveals.
For India, that is not merely a geopolitical development. Hormuz is directly connected to the country’s energy security and economic stability. The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most important energy chokepoints, linking the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea.
For India, its importance is particularly acute because the country remains heavily dependent on imported crude oil, LPG and other petroleum products. Before the present crisis, roughly 55 percent of India’s crude imports were estimated to be routed through Hormuz. During the initial phase of the conflict, India succeeded in increasing the share of crude arriving through non-Hormuz routes to around 70 percent.
That diversification has provided an important buffer. But crude oil is not the only concern. India imports around 60 percent of India’s LPG consumption, and approximately 90 percent of those LPG imports had traditionally arrived through Hormuz, according to the Petroleum Ministry.
During his meeting with Pezeshkian, Modi stressed on the need for lasting peace and stability in West Asia while emphasising freedom of navigation and commerce and the safety and well-being of seafarers. For India, this is of vital interest.
Indian nationals constitute one of the world’s largest seafaring workforces, and disruption of major maritime routes can directly affect their safety and employment as well as India’s trade flows.
The other major reason India cannot afford to view Iran solely through the prism of oil is connectivity. Iran provides India with a strategically important gateway to Afghanistan and Central Asia through the Chabahar port project.
For India, Chabahar, in which New Delhi has significant investments, offers an alternative to routes that are constrained by Pakistan’s geography and provides access towards Afghanistan and the wider Eurasian region.
This becomes particularly important as India seeks to expand its economic and strategic engagement with Central Asia. The importance of Chabahar therefore goes beyond commercial shipping. It represents India’s effort to create alternative connectivity corridors at a time when geopolitical tensions can disrupt traditional trade routes.
The same principle applies to India’s broader interest in the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC), which seeks to connect India with Iran, the Caucasus, Russia and Europe through multimodal transport routes.
The Iranian President’s participation in the BRICS Summit adds another dimension to the relationship. “Prime Minister appreciated the continued cooperation between the two sides on issues of mutual interest in multilateral organizations, including BRICS,” the Ministry statement further reads.
For India, BRICS offers a platform through which it can engage Iran without reducing the relationship to bilateral disputes. It also allows New Delhi to promote broader themes involving the Global South, including economic resilience, innovation, sustainable development and alternative mechanisms of international cooperation.
Iran’s participation is important because Tehran has increasingly sought greater integration with non-Western economic and diplomatic structures. India, meanwhile, wants BRICS to remain focused on practical cooperation and the interests of developing and emerging economies.
Modi’s emphasis on dialogue and diplomacy is not simply a standard diplomatic formulation. It reflects India’s practical interests. A prolonged conflict could keep oil prices elevated, disrupt shipping, increase insurance costs, threaten Indian seafarers, affect LPG and LNG supplies, increase inflation, disrupt India’s trade, complicate the evacuation of Indian nationals, and deepen geopolitical divisions.
India, therefore, has a direct interest in preventing the conflict from becoming a prolonged regional confrontation. At the same time, New Delhi’s approach allows it to maintain communication with Iran while preserving its relationships with the US, Israel and Gulf countries.
This is the essence of India’s current West Asia diplomacy: engagement with all sides, advocacy of dialogue and protection of India’s own economic and strategic interests.
For New Delhi, maintaining productive ties with Tehran is not a choice between Iran and India’s other strategic partners. It is part of a broader effort to preserve strategic autonomy, secure India’s energy lifelines and retain diplomatic influence in a region whose stability has a direct bearing on India's economic and national security.
In that sense, the Modi-Pezeshkian meeting sends a clear message: India wants West Asia to move from confrontation towards dialogue, Hormuz to remain open to legitimate commerce, and its relationship with Iran to remain an important pillar of its wider regional and strategic policy.
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