ETV Bharat / opinion

BRICS And The Price Of Autonomy

BRICS flags are displayed outside Bharat Mandapam ahead of the 18th BRICS Summit, in New Delhi on Wednesday. ( IANS )

New Delhi: When BRICS leaders meet in New Delhi on September 12 and 13, India should ask who will bear the costs of the greater economic autonomy the grouping seeks.

Building financial alternatives requires resources and a willingness to accept losses.

For borrowers, financing terms help determine which projects can proceed and how much room remains in public budgets.

Autonomy depends partly on their ability to shape those terms.

The Rio declaration from last year’s summit offers a starting point.

It envisaged a BRICS Multilateral Guarantees initiative to encourage investment in infrastructure and sustainable development.

The pilot would be incubated within the New Development Bank, beginning with the bank’s members, without additional capital contributions.

Leaders requested a progress report at the 2026 summit. India should use it to clarify the financial obligations the proposal would create.

A guarantee promises to cover specified losses if agreed conditions are met.

It can persuade a lender to finance a project it would otherwise avoid, or to lend on better terms.

It also creates an obligation for the institution providing it, whose exposure depends on the risks covered and the contract’s terms.

Public guarantees therefore require scrutiny from the outset, even when no immediate payment is required.

Proceeding without fresh capital makes this scrutiny particularly relevant.

Whose resources would meet claims under the guarantees?

If the pilot draws on the NDB’s existing financial capacity, losses could affect resources available for other development purposes.

Fees and coverage limits can help manage that exposure.

Members must decide how much risk they will assume and what development gains would justify it.

The NDB is setting out a larger role for private finance. In an address on August 12, its president, Dilma Rousseff, called mobilising private capital a strategic imperative.

She described plans to expand guarantees and arrangements for sharing risk, alongside stronger credit appraisal and pricing. BRICS should specify what it expects public institutions to achieve when they make investment more attractive to private capital.

Development banks have limited resources, while infrastructure needs are substantial. A guarantee can help finance a useful project that would otherwise be delayed.

The public contribution should secure a demonstrable public benefit.

If a lender receives protection against losses, how much does the borrower save? What commitments on affordability and service quality does a government obtain for supporting a project?

Consider a hypothetical electricity project.

A guarantee might lower financing costs and secure a longer repayment period. Those gains could support cheaper power or make investment viable in an underserved area. Whether consumers benefit depends on project design and regulation.

Announcing the amount of private money attracted tells us little about whether households receive more affordable electricity. That requires scrutiny of the terms and results.