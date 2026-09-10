BRICS And The Price Of Autonomy
India should ask who will bear the costs of greater economic autonomy.
Published : September 10, 2026 at 12:13 PM IST
New Delhi: When BRICS leaders meet in New Delhi on September 12 and 13, India should ask who will bear the costs of the greater economic autonomy the grouping seeks.
Building financial alternatives requires resources and a willingness to accept losses.
For borrowers, financing terms help determine which projects can proceed and how much room remains in public budgets.
Autonomy depends partly on their ability to shape those terms.
The Rio declaration from last year’s summit offers a starting point.
It envisaged a BRICS Multilateral Guarantees initiative to encourage investment in infrastructure and sustainable development.
The pilot would be incubated within the New Development Bank, beginning with the bank’s members, without additional capital contributions.
Leaders requested a progress report at the 2026 summit. India should use it to clarify the financial obligations the proposal would create.
A guarantee promises to cover specified losses if agreed conditions are met.
It can persuade a lender to finance a project it would otherwise avoid, or to lend on better terms.
It also creates an obligation for the institution providing it, whose exposure depends on the risks covered and the contract’s terms.
Public guarantees therefore require scrutiny from the outset, even when no immediate payment is required.
Proceeding without fresh capital makes this scrutiny particularly relevant.
Whose resources would meet claims under the guarantees?
If the pilot draws on the NDB’s existing financial capacity, losses could affect resources available for other development purposes.
Fees and coverage limits can help manage that exposure.
Members must decide how much risk they will assume and what development gains would justify it.
The NDB is setting out a larger role for private finance. In an address on August 12, its president, Dilma Rousseff, called mobilising private capital a strategic imperative.
She described plans to expand guarantees and arrangements for sharing risk, alongside stronger credit appraisal and pricing. BRICS should specify what it expects public institutions to achieve when they make investment more attractive to private capital.
Development banks have limited resources, while infrastructure needs are substantial. A guarantee can help finance a useful project that would otherwise be delayed.
The public contribution should secure a demonstrable public benefit.
If a lender receives protection against losses, how much does the borrower save? What commitments on affordability and service quality does a government obtain for supporting a project?
Consider a hypothetical electricity project.
A guarantee might lower financing costs and secure a longer repayment period. Those gains could support cheaper power or make investment viable in an underserved area. Whether consumers benefit depends on project design and regulation.
Announcing the amount of private money attracted tells us little about whether households receive more affordable electricity. That requires scrutiny of the terms and results.
Project selection matters just as much.
A commercially attractive project may also deliver substantial social benefits.
Other essential investments, such as flood protection in a low-income district, may offer limited revenue to repay private investors.
If BRICS gives increasing weight to attracting private finance, it must explain how these needs will also be funded.
Countries seeking greater freedom to determine their development priorities need financing arrangements that leave room for such choices.
India has a direct interest as an NDB shareholder and borrower.
In the same address, Rousseff outlined a planned rupee bond programme of about Rs 25,000 crore over five years.
Rupee borrowing and lending can reduce currency mismatches for projects earning revenues in rupees.
Borrowers would be less exposed to depreciation increasing the cost of servicing dollar debt.
Such changes can expand economic room for manoeuvre.
Access to these benefits needs attention. The NDB has its own membership and decision-making arrangements. The Rio guarantees pilot was envisaged for the bank’s members, so membership of BRICS alone would not automatically establish eligibility.
Even among eligible countries, those able to prepare credible projects may be better placed to obtain finance.
Support with project preparation should therefore form part of the discussion about fair access.
India should ask the progress report to explain which risks would be covered and the maximum exposure institutions would accept. Where governments give guarantees of their own, commitments should be disclosed in public accounts.
Disclosure makes obligations visible before a crisis forces payment.
Clear limits allow governments to consider other uses for the resources at risk.
India should also seek summit support for an evaluation standard through the NDB’s governance. Evaluation should examine whether financing became cheaper and whether projects extended affordable services.
Private money mobilised cannot establish development value on its own. Investors should retain responsibility for risks they are equipped to manage,
and public support should have a stated purpose that can be assessed after delivery.
These questions bear directly on BRICS’ claim to enlarge the choices available to developing countries.
Ownership of a financial institution gives its members influence over its priorities.
How that influence is used determines the value of the alternative they have built.
India’s summit can make a substantive contribution by asking for a clear account of the bargains behind development finance. A promise of greater autonomy deserves an equally clear account of who pays for it, and what the public receives in return.
The writer is a professor at the Centre for West Asian Studies, Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi.