ETV Bharat / opinion

Borders, Ballots And Balance: A New Dhaka, Same Geography

Bangladesh’s 2026 parliamentary election has rearranged the political ground along India's eastern frontier. The outcome is not merely a change of guard in Dhaka but the arrival of a new governing arrangement across one of India's most sensitive and socially entangled neighbourhoods. Geography has not changed. The politics around it has.

The return of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Tarique Rahman after a 17-year exile ends nearly two decades of Awami League dominance. Yet the real significance of the election lies elsewhere, in the coexistence of a centrist-nationalist government in Dhaka and a newly energised Islamist opposition with strong roots in districts adjoining India. Together, they create a more layered and less predictable framework for India-Bangladesh engagement, one that will demand steady judgement rather than reflexive optimism or alarm.

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairman Tarique Rahman shows victory sign after addressing a press conference in Dhaka on February 14, 2026. (AFP)

Quick Outreach, Measured Expectations

The BNP’s return restores to power a party with which India has had a long, often uneasy history. From the era of Ziaur Rahman to the years of Khaleda Zia, ties with New Delhi alternated between pragmatic cooperation and a rhetoric that stressed sovereignty and distance from India. That ambivalence has not disappeared, but the context has changed.

Over the past 15 years, India and Bangladesh built dense networks of cooperation across security, trade, connectivity and energy. Counter-terror coordination deepened, transit routes linking India’s Northeast expanded, and economic interdependence grew steadily. The political upheavals following Sheikh Hasina’s fall in 2024 disrupted that continuity, but did not erase the structural logic binding the two countries.

PM Narendra Modi receives the then Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina for her ceremonial reception, at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi on June 22, 2024 | File photo (ANI)

It was in recognition of this reality that Prime Minister Narendra Modi moved quickly to congratulate Rahman. The prompt outreach indicated New Delhi's intent to work with whichever government holds office in Dhaka rather than appear aligned with any single political formation. For India, long-term stability on the eastern flank depends on sustained engagement across political circles, not personal equations.

Rahman, for his part, has struck a careful tone. His emphasis on pluralism and assertion that religion is personal while the state belongs to all citizens, were meant to reassure domestic minorities and external partners alike. His articulation of a 'Bangladesh First' foreign policy suggests an attempt to balance regional relationships without inviting unnecessary friction.

Whether these assurances translate into policy continuity on counter-terror cooperation, border management and regional connectivity is yet to be seen, as it is too early to comment on the structural shape of the new bilateral relationship. Speaking at a post-election press conference at the Hotel Intercontinental in Dhaka, Rahman, however, has said, "We have cleared ourselves regarding a foreign policy which is in the interest of Bangladesh, and the interest of the Bangladeshi people comes first. By protecting the interests of Bangladesh and the Bangladeshi people, we will decide our foreign policy."