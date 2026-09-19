Biotechnology And The AI Revolution: A New Opportunity And A New Responsibility
AI, combined with genomics, biotechnology and synthetic biology, is beginning not merely to read biology, but to understand, predict and even design biological systems.
Published : September 19, 2026 at 1:13 PM IST
Biology is entering a remarkable new era. For centuries, scientists studied plants, animals, microbes and human beings mainly by observing them and conducting experiments. The discovery of DNA transformed biology by revealing that the information needed to build and operate living organisms is encoded in their genetic material.
Today, another revolution is taking place. Artificial Intelligence (AI), combined with genomics, biotechnology and synthetic biology, is beginning not merely to read biology, but to understand, predict and even design biological systems. This transformation could change medicine, agriculture, pharmaceuticals and environmental protection.
For India—and particularly for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana—it offers an extraordinary opportunity. But it also brings a new responsibility: the more powerful our ability to design life becomes, the more carefully that power must be governed.
From reading DNA to understanding its language
Every living cell carries its instructions in DNA. These instructions are written using four chemical letters—A, T, G and C. Genes are segments of this enormous biological text that contain instructions for making proteins and performing cellular functions. But, genes do not work in isolation.
Other regions of DNA act like switches, controlling when, where and how strongly a gene is switched on or off. In that sense, DNA resembles a language: genes are
like words, while regulatory sequences provide something like grammar and punctuation. For many years, scientists concentrated mainly on genes that encoded proteins. Large portions of the genome that did not directly encode proteins were sometimes casually described as “junk DNA.”
We now know that much of this non-coding DNA has important regulatory functions. This discovery has profound implications. Disease, for example, may arise not only because a gene is defective but because a perfectly normal gene is switched on or off at the wrong time.
Similarly, important agricultural characteristics—including drought tolerance, disease resistance, salinity tolerance and productivity—depend on complex networks of genes and regulatory sequences. The Human Genome Project and the rapid development of DNA sequencing technologies generated an enormous amount of biological information.
The challenge is no longer simply to obtain data. It is to understand the meaning hidden within it. That is where AI is becoming transformative. When AI begins to understand biological patterns
Modern AI systems can examine enormous biological datasets and identify relationships that would be extremely difficult for humans to detect. They can analyse DNA sequences, predict protein structures, identify disease-associated mutations and reveal relationships between genes.
The success of AlphaFold in predicting protein structures demonstrated the extraordinary potential of AI in biology. It showed that computers can learn important rules of biology from vast amounts of biological information. The next step is even more exciting.
AI systems called genome language models can treat DNA sequences somewhat like human language. Just as a language model learns patterns among words and sentences, these systems learn patterns among DNA sequences. Given enough genomic information, they can begin to
predict which sequences are likely to function and, increasingly, generate new sequences. This represents a fundamental change in the relationship between computers and biology.
We are moving from: Observe → Understand → Modify, towards: Read → Predict → Design → Test → Learn
A remarkable new example: AI-designed bacteriophages
One of the most striking demonstrations of this new capability has emerged very recently from researchers associated with Stanford University and the Arc Institute. The problem they addressed is one of the world's growing health threats: antimicrobial resistance (AMR).
Antibiotics have transformed medicine, but bacteria are continually evolving resistance to them. Infections that were once easily treatable can become increasingly difficult to control. Nature, however, provides another weapon: bacteriophages, or “phages.”
These are viruses that infect bacteria and can destroy them. Unlike viruses that infect humans, bacteriophages can be highly specific to particular bacteria. For this reason, scientists have been investigating phages as potential alternatives or complements to antibiotics.
The recent breakthrough takes this idea into an entirely new territory. Researchers used AI models known as Evo 1 and Evo 2, which learn patterns from very large collections of genomic sequences.
Instead of simply searching nature for an existing bacteriophage, the researchers asked AI to design entirely new bacteriophage genomes. Hundreds of AI-generated designs were synthesised and tested experimentally. Remarkably, 16 of the generated genomes produced functional bacteriophages capable of infecting and killing a bacterium called Escherichia coli.
Some showed biological properties different from the naturally occurring virus used as the starting point, and combinations of the new phages were able to overcome bacterial resistance in laboratory experiments. This is an extraordinary conceptual development.
For the first time, AI has demonstrated the ability to move from analysing biological sequences to helping write a complete functional viral genome. The resulting organism is not merely a computer simulation. It can function when synthesised and tested experimentally.
It is important to emphasise that these were bacteriophages directed against bacteria, not viruses designed to infect humans. The researchers deliberately constrained the work to bacterial targets as part of their safety strategy. Nevertheless, the significance of the achievement extends far beyond phage therapy.
A new dimension of “designing biology”
Imagine a future in which a scientist describes a biological problem to an AI system: “I need a bacterium-resistant crop that can tolerate drought and high temperature.” Or: “I need a molecule that can selectively target this cancer-associated protein.” Or: “I need a biological sensor capable of detecting this pollutant.”
AI could search enormous biological datasets, identify relevant patterns, generate possible solutions and suggest candidates for experimental testing. The laboratory would then test those predictions. The experimental results would return to the AI system, allowing it to improve its next predictions.
This creates a powerful cycle: AI design → laboratory experiment → biological data → AI learning → improved design. Biotechnology could therefore become increasingly similar to an engineering discipline, where biological systems are designed, tested and optimised.
Enormous opportunities for India
This development has particular relevance for India. Hyderabad already possesses an exceptional ecosystem involving genomics, pharmaceuticals, vaccines, biotechnology and information technology. Institutions such as CCMB, CDFD, the University of Hyderabad, AIG Hospitals, and ICRISAT, together with Genome Valley and its biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, provide a strong foundation.
Andhra Pradesh and Telangana also face pressing agricultural problems: heat stress, drought, water scarcity, salinity, emerging pests and diseases. AI-enabled genomics could help identify genetic networks associated with climate resilience and accelerate the development of improved crop varieties.
AI can also assist precision agriculture by analysing satellite images, drone photographs, soil information, weather patterns and crop data. Farmers could eventually receive highly localised advice on irrigation, nutrient management and disease control.
In medicine, AI-enabled genomics could accelerate diagnosis, drug discovery and personalised treatment. In industrial biotechnology, it could help design enzymes, vaccines, biomolecules and microbial processes. In environmental science, AI could help identify microorganisms and biological systems capable of degrading pollutants. The possibilities are enormous.
Every powerful technology has two sides
The recent bacteriophage achievement also raises an uncomfortable but necessary question. If AI can design a virus that is useful against bacteria, what happens if similar technologies are deliberately misused to design harmful biological agents? This is not a reason to stop scientific progress. It is a reason to build responsible scientific progress.
The same technology that can be used to design beneficial biological systems could potentially have harmful applications. This is known as the dual-use problem in science. The concerns should not be exaggerated, but neither should they be ignored.
The scientific community, governments and technology companies need effective safeguards covering AI models, genomic databases, DNA synthesis, laboratory experimentation and biological containment.
It is also important to distinguish legitimate concern from speculation. Questions have been raised internationally about the origins of COVID-19 and about laboratory research in Wuhan.
However, the origin of COVID-19 remains a subject of scientific investigation and debate, and it would be inappropriate to present the pandemic as proof that it was deliberately created or released from a laboratory. The broader lesson is nevertheless clear: biotechnology capable of creating novel
biological entities must advance together with strong biosafety and biosecurity systems. We should not wait for an accident or deliberate misuse before developing these safeguards.
A new generation of scientists
The AI-biotechnology revolution also demands a transformation in education. The biologist of the future cannot work entirely within traditional disciplinary boundaries. A modern biotechnology student should understand biology, genomics, statistics, computer science and AI. At the same time, computer scientists working in biology need a fundamental understanding of living systems.
Universities have an opportunity to become leaders in this transformation by creating interdisciplinary programmes combining biology + AI + genomics + engineering + data science. India has enormous biological diversity, a large scientific workforce, world-class information-technology capabilities and a rapidly expanding biotechnology sector.
The country should use these strengths to build its own AI-enabled biotechnology ecosystem rather than merely becoming a consumer of technologies developed elsewhere.
From reading the book of life to writing new chapters
For centuries, humans have tried to understand the book of life. First, we learned to observe living organisms. Then we discovered cells, chromosomes, genes and DNA. We learned to read genomes. We learned to edit genes.
Now, with AI, we are beginning to design biological sequences whose functions we can test in the laboratory. The recent creation of AI-designed bacteriophages is therefore more than a promising development against antimicrobial resistance. It is a glimpse of a future in which AI and biology work together to solve some of humanity's most difficult problems.
But this future must be approached with both ambition and humility. We should encourage AI to help us fight disease, improve crops, discover medicines and protect the environment. At the same time, we must ensure that the ability to design biology does not become a tool for causing harm.
The central challenge of the biotechnology revolution is therefore not simply: “What can AI create?” It is an equally important question: “What should we create and under what safeguards?”
If we can answer that question wisely, the convergence of AI and biotechnology could become one of the defining scientific opportunities of the 21st century—and India should aspire to be one of its leaders.
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