ETV Bharat / opinion

Biotechnology And The AI Revolution: A New Opportunity And A New Responsibility

Biology is entering a remarkable new era. For centuries, scientists studied plants, animals, microbes and human beings mainly by observing them and conducting experiments. The discovery of DNA transformed biology by revealing that the information needed to build and operate living organisms is encoded in their genetic material.

Today, another revolution is taking place. Artificial Intelligence (AI), combined with genomics, biotechnology and synthetic biology, is beginning not merely to read biology, but to understand, predict and even design biological systems. This transformation could change medicine, agriculture, pharmaceuticals and environmental protection.

For India—and particularly for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana—it offers an extraordinary opportunity. But it also brings a new responsibility: the more powerful our ability to design life becomes, the more carefully that power must be governed.

From reading DNA to understanding its language

Every living cell carries its instructions in DNA. These instructions are written using four chemical letters—A, T, G and C. Genes are segments of this enormous biological text that contain instructions for making proteins and performing cellular functions. But, genes do not work in isolation.

Other regions of DNA act like switches, controlling when, where and how strongly a gene is switched on or off. In that sense, DNA resembles a language: genes are

like words, while regulatory sequences provide something like grammar and punctuation. For many years, scientists concentrated mainly on genes that encoded proteins. Large portions of the genome that did not directly encode proteins were sometimes casually described as “junk DNA.”

We now know that much of this non-coding DNA has important regulatory functions. This discovery has profound implications. Disease, for example, may arise not only because a gene is defective but because a perfectly normal gene is switched on or off at the wrong time.

Similarly, important agricultural characteristics—including drought tolerance, disease resistance, salinity tolerance and productivity—depend on complex networks of genes and regulatory sequences. The Human Genome Project and the rapid development of DNA sequencing technologies generated an enormous amount of biological information.

The challenge is no longer simply to obtain data. It is to understand the meaning hidden within it. That is where AI is becoming transformative. When AI begins to understand biological patterns

Modern AI systems can examine enormous biological datasets and identify relationships that would be extremely difficult for humans to detect. They can analyse DNA sequences, predict protein structures, identify disease-associated mutations and reveal relationships between genes.

The success of AlphaFold in predicting protein structures demonstrated the extraordinary potential of AI in biology. It showed that computers can learn important rules of biology from vast amounts of biological information. The next step is even more exciting.

AI systems called genome language models can treat DNA sequences somewhat like human language. Just as a language model learns patterns among words and sentences, these systems learn patterns among DNA sequences. Given enough genomic information, they can begin to

predict which sequences are likely to function and, increasingly, generate new sequences. This represents a fundamental change in the relationship between computers and biology.

We are moving from: Observe → Understand → Modify, towards: Read → Predict → Design → Test → Learn

A remarkable new example: AI-designed bacteriophages

One of the most striking demonstrations of this new capability has emerged very recently from researchers associated with Stanford University and the Arc Institute. The problem they addressed is one of the world's growing health threats: antimicrobial resistance (AMR).

Antibiotics have transformed medicine, but bacteria are continually evolving resistance to them. Infections that were once easily treatable can become increasingly difficult to control. Nature, however, provides another weapon: bacteriophages, or “phages.”

These are viruses that infect bacteria and can destroy them. Unlike viruses that infect humans, bacteriophages can be highly specific to particular bacteria. For this reason, scientists have been investigating phages as potential alternatives or complements to antibiotics.

The recent breakthrough takes this idea into an entirely new territory. Researchers used AI models known as Evo 1 and Evo 2, which learn patterns from very large collections of genomic sequences.

Instead of simply searching nature for an existing bacteriophage, the researchers asked AI to design entirely new bacteriophage genomes. Hundreds of AI-generated designs were synthesised and tested experimentally. Remarkably, 16 of the generated genomes produced functional bacteriophages capable of infecting and killing a bacterium called Escherichia coli.

Some showed biological properties different from the naturally occurring virus used as the starting point, and combinations of the new phages were able to overcome bacterial resistance in laboratory experiments. This is an extraordinary conceptual development.

For the first time, AI has demonstrated the ability to move from analysing biological sequences to helping write a complete functional viral genome. The resulting organism is not merely a computer simulation. It can function when synthesised and tested experimentally.

It is important to emphasise that these were bacteriophages directed against bacteria, not viruses designed to infect humans. The researchers deliberately constrained the work to bacterial targets as part of their safety strategy. Nevertheless, the significance of the achievement extends far beyond phage therapy.

A new dimension of “designing biology”

Imagine a future in which a scientist describes a biological problem to an AI system: “I need a bacterium-resistant crop that can tolerate drought and high temperature.” Or: “I need a molecule that can selectively target this cancer-associated protein.” Or: “I need a biological sensor capable of detecting this pollutant.”