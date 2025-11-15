ETV Bharat / opinion

Bihar Election Result: Women Voters, Nitish, Rahul's Entry And The Mahagathbandhan Setback

Rahul Gandhi after his 15 day long visibly successful campaign, where the Congress and MGC garnered seemingly considerable support, but something was missing as Rahul Gandhi sensed that the campaign was not going anywhere and did not show up in Bihar till the last few days before the polling. Many attribute his disappearance from the campaign as a reason for the Congress loss, which has sunk the party deeper in the political morass of national politics. It is a different matter that the party needs reinvention, which has come a cropper after its much touted “ vote chori” national campaign. Its slogan “ vote chor gaddi chorh” ( vote thief leave power) has seemingly found no takers in Bihar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrates victory with supporters after the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) wins the Bihar Assembly election 2025, at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Friday. Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP National President JP Nadda are also present (ANI)

After a decent showing in the parliament elections in 2024, Congress wanted to change the narrative from a party that sinks the fortunes of the MGB to one that helps shoring it. To make that happen, the party appointed a former Youth Congress President Krishna Alavaru to coordinate with the state President, Rajesh Kumar, to improve the performance in the state. Despite great investment in time and efforts, including road shows by Rahul Gandhi that attracted lot of crowds the result was dismal-lowest in the last many years.

If anyone is saying that they expected NDA to win 183 seats then they are lying. The most optimistic numbers were around 160 seats and nearly all the pollsters who did an exit poll were putting the number to around 140 and thereabout for NDA. Importantly, no one expected a drubbing for Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) the kind that is at display in these polls. Ironically, they got the same vote percentage, but 60 seats less. The worse sufferer has been the Congress and their leader, Rahul Gandhi. The party contested 63 seats, but proved to be the weakest link of the Mahagathbandhan (MGB). What went wrong with MGB and the Congress party?

What really worked in Bihar has been its JDU chief minister Nitish Kumar and the trust people repose in his leadership. Besides there was a strategic move of the BJP leadership to give Rs 10,000 to 1.2 crore women. The money came into their accounts just a day or two before polling. This is by any reckoning was electoral malpractice, but the Election Commission looked the other way. As Congress leader, Tariq Anwar, says that Rs 10,000 is a big amount and to give the money before elections creates a bad precedent. Economist claim that its 2 month wages for an ordinary Bihari.

What has been particularly galling for election purist was the manner in which ECI decided to have Special Intensive Review (SIR) of the voter list just a month before the polls. The allegation against ECI was the manner in which it deleted 65 lakh voters- many of them claiming that they were erroneously deleted from the rolls. That being said, media investigation claim that many more duplicate names were allowed to remain in the electoral list. And the software used to remove duplicates from the long list were not removed. As Supreme Court lawyer, Kapil Sibal, pointed out that special trains were run to ferry voters to different destinations. This was unusual, but EC lived up to the growing reputation of being a heavily partisan body did not demur.

Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Kiren Rijiju, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, MP Ravi Shankar Prasad and other leaders during celebrations for the NDA's victory in the Bihar Assembly elections at the BJP Headquarters in New Delhi on Nov. 14, 2025. (PTI)

One of the big causes for the loss was the methodical manner in which it destroyed the Muslim Yadav alliance that yielded dividends for the RJD. Firstly, it brought about consolidation of the small castes against the big castes and then had the Muslim vote splintered. This time around more than 40 per cent of the Muslim votes of Seemanchal, which was targeted by the Home Minister Amit Shah for give refuge to infiltrators went with the NDA primarily JDU.

BJP supporters cheer during the celebration of NDA's victory in the Bihar Assembly elections, at BJP headquarters, in New Delhi, Friday, Nov. 14, 2025. (PTI)

Though the desire for change was palpable, Rahul Gandhi’s entry in Bihar’s politics changed the equation. In his desire to be the new messiah of the lower castes, there was a relentless attack on the upper castes. His endeavor was to find a way to wean away Nitish’s vote bank of non-Yadav castes. Ideally, Rahul should have targeted the upper caste votes that routinely supported the BJP and were getting disillusioned with JDU and the NDA. By his campaign he ended antagonising the formidable upper castes, which due to his campaign went back to BJP. Hence besides the Rs 10,000 to women of Bihar, these two factors also caused harm to the MGB’s desire to come to power.

While these are electoral issues that played a role in these elections, in terms of welfare schemes, NDA government led by Nitish has not done too badly. The state may not have the factories to employ its people, but due to remittances that the migrant labour provides to their families, Bihar’s economy is stable. The state government has been giving cash handout on some pretext or the other to millions of people.

BJP workers celebrate the NDA's victory in the Bihar Assembly elections, in Gurugram, Friday, Nov. 14, 2025. (PTI)

Over the years, the state government has realised that women are emerging as a vote bank that can help them ride out their infirmities. For them an ageing Nitish is a star who has imposed prohibition in the state and prevented scarce family funds being lured by liquor. Prime Minister Modi was cognisant of this and helped beef up Nitish Kumar’s woman-friendly credentials by giving Rs 10000 in their hands.

Also, the state is a better place than when Laloo was the CM, which is remembered by the upper caste as the dark days of “jungle raaj”. Law and order is good and most of the mafia dons have either been killed are on the run. The roads are better and there is constant supply of power. “ Earlier no one used to know about cricket, but now, consistent power supply has made it the most watched game,” says a migrant worker who has seen his state change over the years. Expectedly, before it was banned, the young used to be betting on dream 11- cricket game played on smartphones. Now that the elections are over, the restless young will have to find other ways to remain engaged.

