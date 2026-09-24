ETV Bharat / opinion

Beyond The BRICS Summit: Did India-China Relations Reset, Transform, Or Normalise?

Many commentators have depicted the recent bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and China's President Xi Jinping on September 12, at the sidelines of the 18th BRICS meeting in New Delhi, as a “reset”, “transformation” or even as “normalisation” of bilateral relations after the bloody border clash at Galwan in June 2020.

No doubt, after their bilateral meeting at the BRICS meeting in Kazan, Russia, in October 2024, a few steps towards normalising bilateral relations were attempted. For instance, both countries announced disengagement of troops and patrolling up to the patrol points across the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on the border.

However, there were no measures to usher in de-escalation and de-induction of their troops. When the clashes took place on June 15, 2020, at Galwan, the local commander, Col Santosh Babu (who hailed from Suryapet in Telangana), was killed by the Chinese troops, along with two junior officers, and subsequently, 20 Indian Army personnel in all were killed; heavy militarisation of the region became the focus of subsequent discussions between the two sides.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and other world leaders, poses for the family photo during the 18th BRICS Summit at Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi . (ANI)

Disengagement meant distancing the forward-deployed troops to a distance, while patrolling meant allowing each other to reach their perceived borders (LAC). De-escalation involves removing offensive weapon platforms and systems away from each other, while de- induction is to discontinue redeploying trained troops in high-altitude areas. These are measures of caution and confidence building.

The last two, that is de-escalation and de-induction, have not been completed and hence full normalisation has not been achieved in the border areas, even though both sides claimed to have ushered in stability in the border areas.

Two days after the border clashes, on June 17, 2020, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar stated that “peace and tranquillity on the borders is essential to restore bilateral relations”. In other words, he insisted that the letter and spirit of all confidence-building measures signed since Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao in 1993 and subsequently in 1996, 2005, 2012 and 2013 be restored apart from disengagement, patrolling, de-escalation and de-induction processes.

Dr Jaishankar’s suggestions have become part of the “whole of the Government” approach since then, even though, as mentioned above, only a few measures have been restored. This again suggests limited normalisation of relations between India and China.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit, in New Delhi. (PTI)

A second set of issues that have affected bilateral normalisation is related to “one China” and “one India” policies. These are related to Kashmir, Taiwan, Tibet and related issues. While India in April 1950 recognised Taiwan as a part of China and in 1954, the Panchsheel Agreement considered Tibet as a part of China, Beijing has not exhibited diplomatic reciprocity on Indian concerns.