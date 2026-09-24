Beyond The BRICS Summit: Did India-China Relations Reset, Transform, Or Normalise?
Full normalisation of India-China relations will have to wait for a long period of time till multiple concerns are addressed and resolved, writes Srikanth Kondapalli.
Published : September 24, 2026 at 3:50 PM IST
Many commentators have depicted the recent bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and China's President Xi Jinping on September 12, at the sidelines of the 18th BRICS meeting in New Delhi, as a “reset”, “transformation” or even as “normalisation” of bilateral relations after the bloody border clash at Galwan in June 2020.
No doubt, after their bilateral meeting at the BRICS meeting in Kazan, Russia, in October 2024, a few steps towards normalising bilateral relations were attempted. For instance, both countries announced disengagement of troops and patrolling up to the patrol points across the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on the border.
However, there were no measures to usher in de-escalation and de-induction of their troops. When the clashes took place on June 15, 2020, at Galwan, the local commander, Col Santosh Babu (who hailed from Suryapet in Telangana), was killed by the Chinese troops, along with two junior officers, and subsequently, 20 Indian Army personnel in all were killed; heavy militarisation of the region became the focus of subsequent discussions between the two sides.
Disengagement meant distancing the forward-deployed troops to a distance, while patrolling meant allowing each other to reach their perceived borders (LAC). De-escalation involves removing offensive weapon platforms and systems away from each other, while de- induction is to discontinue redeploying trained troops in high-altitude areas. These are measures of caution and confidence building.
The last two, that is de-escalation and de-induction, have not been completed and hence full normalisation has not been achieved in the border areas, even though both sides claimed to have ushered in stability in the border areas.
Two days after the border clashes, on June 17, 2020, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar stated that “peace and tranquillity on the borders is essential to restore bilateral relations”. In other words, he insisted that the letter and spirit of all confidence-building measures signed since Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao in 1993 and subsequently in 1996, 2005, 2012 and 2013 be restored apart from disengagement, patrolling, de-escalation and de-induction processes.
Dr Jaishankar’s suggestions have become part of the “whole of the Government” approach since then, even though, as mentioned above, only a few measures have been restored. This again suggests limited normalisation of relations between India and China.
A second set of issues that have affected bilateral normalisation is related to “one China” and “one India” policies. These are related to Kashmir, Taiwan, Tibet and related issues. While India in April 1950 recognised Taiwan as a part of China and in 1954, the Panchsheel Agreement considered Tibet as a part of China, Beijing has not exhibited diplomatic reciprocity on Indian concerns.
On the other hand, China, after the border clashes with India in 1962, began revising its Kashmir policy. In March 1963, China and Pakistan signed an agreement to trade Kashmir land under the occupation of Pakistan. Nearly 22,000 square kilometres of Kashmir land (Sakshgam, Aghil, Shimshal and Ruksam valleys) thus was taken away by China by this agreement, even though that treaty mentioned in Article 6 that it is “temporary” in nature.
After China started an Economic Corridor with Pakistan in 2013, it began developing infrastructure through these occupied Kashmir territories from Kashgar to Islamabad. Beijing also began consolidating Kashmir lands illegally ceded by Pakistan with administrative, paramilitary and military deployments.
As China began issuing “stapled visas” to Jammu & Kashmir residents and began denying visas to Arunachal Pradesh residents, India discontinued mentioning “one China” policy since 2010 in its joint statements with China.
Even though former foreign minister Sushma Swaraj reminded her Chinese counterpart Wang Yi about reciprocity between One China and One India policies, Beijing had not shown any inclination in this regard. On the other hand, with $52 billion in investments in the Economic Corridor with Pakistan, today China wants to possess Kashmir lands forever. In fact, on January 12 this year, China’s foreign ministry spokeswoman stated that Sakshgam Valley belongs to China.
This is the context in which Modi told Xi on September 12 that “peace and tranquillity in the border areas remains an essential basis for the continued development of bilateral relations.” Modi also reminded Xi that both should “observe existing agreements and understandings on border-related issues.”
The Chinese read-out, on the other hand, stated that the Indian side had agreed not to “allow any force to engage in anti-China activities on its territory”. However, the Indian foreign ministry read-out does not mention this passage, even though several decades ago, on the role of Tibetans in India, New Delhi had assured China that they would not be allowed to play anti-China demonstrations.
The above suggests that India and China are still grappling with their core concerns and that full normalisation of relations will have to wait a long period of time till these concerns are addressed and resolved.
A third issue is that of bilateral trade. Modi and Xi stated, almost identically, that both “need to address each other’s concerns, including structural trade imbalance and supply chain issues, and facilitation of meaningful and predictable market access.” This refers to the ballooning trade deficit (which stands at $99 billion in 2025 in favour of China and a cumulative trade deficit of $1.6 trillion in the last two decades in favour of China). It also refers to restrictions placed by China on critical minerals supply to India, including germanium, gallium and others.
To overcome trade deficits, India had suggested that China remove non-tariff barriers on Indian exports, import more from India, invest in India (which is a paltry $2 billion that China invested in India by this year), explore setting up manufacturing centres in India and re-export to third markets. However, none of these was pursued by China.
Hence, as no slew of new proposals were made at the Modi-Xi meeting last week, it would be hard to say bilateral relations have been “reset” or “transformed”. As the two militaries continue to be deployed in the border areas, despite some reported reductions, this could hardly be depicted as “normalising” relations.
The writer Srikanth Kondapalli is a Professor at the Centre for East Asian Studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University.
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