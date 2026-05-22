ETV Bharat / opinion

Beyond Hormuz: India's Fractured Dependence Needs A Federal Energy Strategy

Vessels are seen anchored in the Strait of Hormuz, off the port city of Khasab on Oman’s northern Musandam Peninsula on May 17, 2026 ( AFP )

The Strait of Hormuz has, once again, become a fault line for the global economy. Nearly a fifth of the world’s oil passes through this narrow maritime corridor, making it one of the most critical and vulnerable arteries of global energy trade. As tensions around Iran escalate, markets have reacted with predictable anxiety: oil prices have surged, shipping risks have intensified, and supply chains are beginning to show signs of stress. For India, however, the implications go far beyond price volatility. They strike at the heart of a structural dependence that the country can no longer afford.

India imports close to 85–90% of its crude oil and over half of its natural gas requirements. A significant share of these imports- often estimated at 40–50%- transits through the Strait of Hormuz. This concentration of risk means that any disruption, even temporary, has immediate macroeconomic consequences.

A $10 increase in crude prices can widen India’s current account deficit, stoke inflationary pressures, and constrain fiscal space. The early tremors of the ongoing Iran crisis, rising pump prices, concerns over LPG availability, and increased freight costs, offer a glimpse of how quickly global disruptions translate into domestic stress.

Yet, there is a deeper lesson embedded in this moment. Even if the Strait remains operational and supplies are rerouted- as they often are- the underlying vulnerability persists. India’s energy system remains externally anchored in a world that is becoming increasingly fragmented, where geopolitics routinely intrudes into markets. The question, therefore, is not how India manages this crisis, but how it prepares for a future in which such crises are no longer exceptional.

The answer lies in reimagining energy security not as a function of imports and reserves alone, but as a distributed, domestic capability - one that is built as much in state capitals as in New Delhi. For decades, India’s energy architecture has been shaped by centralised planning: large-scale imports, national grids, and federal policy frameworks.

This model delivered scale and efficiency in a relatively stable global order. But it is less suited to a world where disruptions are frequent and unpredictable. Energy security, in this context, must evolve from a centralised paradigm to a federal one, where states play a decisive role in producing, managing, and securing energy.

The first shift is conceptual but consequential: states must move from being passive consumers of energy to active producers. India’s renewable energy story already offers a blueprint. Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Tamil Nadu together account for a substantial share of the country’s solar and wind capacity, driven not just by national targets but by proactive state policies, land allocation, and industrial ecosystems. India’s installed non-fossil fuel capacity has crossed 50% of total capacity, but this transition is unevenly distributed and therein lies both a challenge and an opportunity.

In a world of geopolitical volatility, every unit of energy generated domestically reduces exposure to external shocks. States that accelerate renewable deployment are not just contributing to climate goals; they are building strategic buffers. The logic is straightforward: energy that is locally produced is less vulnerable to disruptions in distant chokepoints.

Expanding this model across more states while leveraging local resource endowments, whether solar in the west, wind in the south, or hydropower in the northeast, can create a network of regional energy hubs that collectively enhance national resilience.