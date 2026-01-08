ETV Bharat / opinion

Beyond Crisis: Why India Needs Water Sovereignty Now?

People fill buckets with water from a water tanker as the Eight dead and more than 200 hospitalised due to water contamination, in Indore ( ANI )

As the new year began, our celebrations were marred by three preventable water contamination tragedies. First, in Indore, about 10 people reportedly have lost their lives due to contaminated water, and thousands more are still affected. Second, in Gujarat’s capital, Gandhinagar, over 100 people are suffering from typhoid after drinking the city’s water. The third report came from Bengaluru, where citizens are reporting sewage like smell from the water.

The timing and urban areas being affected have shocked the nation, as Indore is a frontrunner for the cleanest city in India. Bengaluru is also an important urban centre that has been known for Green management and cleanliness. Gandhinagar is the Prime Minister’s own state capital.

The loss of lives and suffering of the innocent Indians is extremely mournful. It was good that compensations were announced, but money can’t be the only justice we offer. We need to steer clear of political mudslinging and use this water crisis as a litmus test for our various national government water programs. We also need to ensure no more lives are lost due to contaminated water.

We must begin with a meticulous investigation into the deaths and see if a pattern or glitch in our water management connects the three incidents. A larger question will loom on the Jal Jevaan mission, which has assured the public of a clean piped water supply for the nation. In the current budget, 67,000 crores were allocated to the program.

The source of the negligence needs to be addressed. Responsible officers and technicians need to be identified and brought before justice. But we shouldn’t stop at retribution. These three incidents have illuminated a big gap in our urban water supply system. We need to swerve as summer awaits us, where water demand will be much higher with reduced availability of water.

Now the government has already some wind of this looming water crisis, hence last year it asked the public work through the MNERGA scheme to be diverted towards rejuvenation and conservation of water in various districts. In some districts, up to 60% of the funds have been allocated for water works.

In previous years, NITI Aayog had also said that by around 2030, about half of our population will lack access to clean drinking water. Pollution, contamination, and a changing climate are also playing a devious role in shrinking our water.

In the winter of 2025-26, despite heavy rainfalls in the monsoon months, the Himalayan region is reporting less snow. Many parts of Himachal and Uttarakhand are still longing to see snow on the mountains. Meanwhile, rampant water pollution, illegal mining of rivers, and encroachment are destroying our surface water. Industrial agriculture and government subsidies on paddy, sugarcane, etc in drier agro-climatic regions are leading to excessive depletion of groundwater.

When summarised, firstly, we abuse our water; secondly, we excessively pollute our water, add climate change to it, and we have plummeting water reserves. This is matched by an excessive demand for water by citizens, agriculture, and industry each year.

Connecting pipes to households, or linking rivers, can be considered as short-term measures of ensuring water supply. But it doesn’t guarantee clean water. The recent incidents have shown that clearly. Even poison can run through our government water pipes. So a new outlook is required.