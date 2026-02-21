ETV Bharat / opinion

Between Promise And Reality: What Budget 2026-27 Really Means for India's Cities

The UN World Urbanisation Prospects 2025 has projected an increase of 986 million in global city population by 2050, and over half of them would be located in seven countries, with India at the centre of this urban transition. In contrast to the typical rural-urban binaries, the UN report acknowledges the rapid transformation of peri-urban settlements and transitional spaces between rural and urban areas.

In particular, as per the WUP 2025, about 40.3 percent of India’s population lives in cities in 2025, and about 44 percent people live in towns and transitional areas. This stark contrast to the officially recognised urbanisation rate of 31.2% underscores the urgency of addressing the myriad challenges posed by urban growth, particularly in smaller cities and informal settlements.

Accordingly, the core challenge is to facilitate urban expansions, especially beyond the large metros, so that cities can become centres of economic activity and are equipped to tackle issues of inequality, climate vulnerability, and inadequate access to basic services.

Analysing Overall Trend In Urban Allocations

In the last couple of years, the government has intended to prioritise urban development, shifting focus from basic service improvement to long-term planning, infrastructure, and sustainability. In this year’s budget, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) receives an allocation of Rs 85,522 crores, which is equivalent to about a 50 percent increase over the revised estimates of budgetary allocations of Rs 52,204 crores in 2025-26. However, the share of MoHUA’s allocation in the total union budget has decreased from 1.9 percent (budget estimate - BE) in 2025-26 to 1.6 percent in 2026-27.

Decoding Allocations

Two most significant announcements of this year’s budget are: a direct focus on Tier II and Tier III cities as engines of growth, and the development of City Economic Regions (CERs) to unlock the potential of urban agglomerations. The budget proposes to allocate Rs 5000 crore per CER over the next five years. Theoretically, the CERs can make people and firms more productive owing to a pooled labour market with scope for easy matching between firms and employees; forward as well as backward linkages between producers, suppliers and consumers and knowledge spillovers spurring innovation. At the same time, CERs open up the possibility of urban planning by integrating transport, housing, economic systems, and climate strategies.

In addition, the government’s renewed focus on tier II and tier III cities is in sync with earlier budget announcements of the Urban Infrastructure Development Fund (UIDF) in 2023-24 with an initial outlay of Rs 10,000 crore, followed by the proposed Rs 1 lakh crore Urban Challenge Fund (UCF) in 2025-26. Funds are intended to partly finance, on a competitive basis, bankable projects for creative redevelopment of cities and improvement in water and sanitation facilities.

Following the cabinet approval of UCF with central assistance of Rs 1 lakh crore over the next five years in the last week, all cities with a population of 10 lakh or more, state capitals and major industrial cities with at least one lakh population can avail funds to emerge as the new growth hubs.

Among the urban schemes, metro rail and Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS), with budgetary allocations of Rs 30,996 crore, accounts for about 36 percent of total MoHUA allocations. This clearly indicates the government’s policy orientation towards strengthening as well as further expansion of about 1,036 km of metro rail operational in 24 cities with further approval of 17 metro rail projects in tier II cities. Metro rail-centred transport investment also complements the National Transit Oriented Development Policy (2017) towards facilitating compact multimodal integration and value-capture financing around metro stations.

However, the lack of last-mile connectivity seriously constrains the metro ridership in many Indian Cities. Facilities for non-motorised transport mode and last-mile connectivity are crucial for improving urban mobility. Accordingly, about 77 percent reduction in budgetary allocations in 2026-27, as compared to the previous year, under PM e-Bus Sewa is a matter of concern. Inadequacy of bus services, as per the Economic Survey 2025-26, is evident from the concentration of 61 percent buses in nine megacities. The persistent deficit in bus services, especially across Tier II and III cities, forces reliance on private transportation, resulting in heightened congestion and decreased productivity.

Access to affordable housing has crucial ramifications for urban inequality. The dream of affordable housing remains elusive for millions of urban dwellers. Staggering property prices and speculative practices have forced many, particularly those in lower-income brackets, into informal living arrangements.

The Knight Frank - NAREDCO report (2025) indicated a decline in supply of affordable housing (units costing less than Rs 50 lakh) from 52.4 per cent in 2018 to 17 per cent by 2025 in India's top eight cities. Against this backdrop, a reduction in budgetary allocation under the Pradhan Mantri AwasYojana–Urban (PMAY-U) and its recent 2.0 version, from Rs 30,171 crore in 2024-25 to Rs 21,625 crore in 2026-27, will further stifle the supply of affordable housing in cities.

Further, among the four PMAY (U) verticals, the Affordable Housing in Partnership (AHP)/In-situ Slum Redevelopment (ISSR) component, with greater potential for addressing affordability for the urban poor, accounts for about 14 percent of total sanctioned units, with the corresponding figure being as low as 7 percent in 2025-26.