ETV Bharat / opinion

Between Planning And Practice: India's Transit-Oriented Development Impasse

Indian cities face a perfect storm of dysfunction. Urban sprawl stretches endlessly outward. Air quality plummets as vehicle numbers soar. Mass transit systems lag far behind demand. Traffic congestion becomes the norm rather than exception. These crises feed off each other, threatening both the livability and economic vitality of our cities. All these can hamper Indian cities’ growth potential and quality of life unless remedial measures are soon taken. Transit-oriented Development (ToD) has emerged as one of the key policy choices, repeatedly featured in recent union budgets and planning documents.

Promises of ToD

ToD offers a straightforward solution: concentrate growth where infrastructure already exists. By clustering residential, commercial, and civic activities around transit nodes, cities can shorten trip distances, encourage public transport usage, and capture rising land values to finance further improvements. Evidence from cities worldwide demonstrates that well-executed ToD significantly diminishes private vehicle dependency while boosting public transit ridership and walking. It eases congestion, improves job accessibility, and enhances urban competitiveness. The logic is compelling - bring people closer to transit and transit becomes their natural choice.

Policies on Paper

India's ToD policy architecture has evolved considerably since the National Urban Transport Policy (NUTP) of 2006 first advocated for greater public transport use and leveraging land values for infrastructure financing. The 2014 NUTP draft introduced concepts like higher floor area ratios and revised building regulations to encourage mixed-use development near transit stations. Mission-based programs from JNNURM to AMRUT and Smart Cities have emphasized public transport investments. In 2017, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs formulated the National TOD Policy that provides guidelines for states and cities to adopt TOD as an urban growth strategy. It was complemented by the National Urban Transport Policy (2014) and Metro Rail Policy (2017), creating an interconnected policy ecosystem. Budgetary support for metro projects have almost doubled from ₹15,600 crores (revised estimates) in 2018-19 to ₹ 28,816 crores (revised estimates) in 2024-25. The Union Budget (2024-25) also outlined ToD strategies for 14 cities exceeding three million populations. Several states and cities have either adopted TOD policies or are formulating them and metro rail and Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) feature in their transit systems. For example, Delhi's TOD policy in 2021 aims to bring people and jobs closer to mass transit, resulting in compact, walkable, mixed-use developments. Mumbai and Bengaluru have similar TOD policies.

The Reality: Implementation Disconnect

Yet the chasm between policy rhetoric and ground reality remains distressingly wide. Several structural impediments prevent ToD from fulfilling its promise.

Institutional fragmentation tops the list. City governments regulate land-use through development plans. Transportation planning, however, involves multiple entities—state agencies, parastatals, private operators—each with separate mandates and planning processes. This creates fundamental misalignment. For example, metro authorities need development rights to recover massive capital investments. Urban development authorities control these rights but face no obligation to share revenues with transit agencies. The recurring conflicts between Delhi Metro Rail Corporation and Delhi Development Authority epitomize this dysfunction—a pattern replicated in every major metro city. Without mandatory joint planning mechanisms, transit and land agencies work against each other rather than in tandem.

The multidimensional nature of ToD compounds the challenge. Successful implementation requires safe sidewalks, pedestrian-friendly streets, last-mile connectivity, and seamless station access. Most Indian cities lack well-designed pedestrian infrastructure, making transit access difficult and hazardous. City governments are required to prepare and approve non-motorized transport policy, street vendor policy and parking policy. In most urban cities, none of these policies exist, and where prepared, they are not yet approved or implemented.

Moreover, the build-first-integrate-later approach severely undermines ToD implementation. Planning for transit node areas typically begins only after transportation projects are completed. Bengaluru's experience is instructive. A decade-long gap separated metro operations (2011) from ToD notification (2022), caused by delays in revising the city master plan originally due in 2015. The pattern repeats across our big cities. In most of them, metro lines operate while last-mile connectivity languishes. Without proper planning, it becomes increasingly difficult to achieve multi-modal integration – for example, reroute the existing bus and other intermediate public transport, managed by different authorities, necessary for improving last mile connectivity.

Rigid regulatory frameworks create additional friction. Planning approaches remain fixated on controlling land use rather than enabling development. The requirement for over thirteen departmental approvals for a single ToD project in Delhi illustrates this regulatory quagmire. In Ahmedabad, urban authorities have permitted higher FSI of 4-5 around its BRT network and metro—compared to the average 1.8—and amended town planning regulations for local area plans, however, implementation tells a different story.

These plans often ignore crucial integration issues: parking management contradicts public transport goals when local plans prioritize on-street car parking. Pedestrian-friendly designs presuppose land availability or redevelopment consent from existing establishments—neither guaranteed in densely built Indian cities. Without locally responsive planning, ToD is likely to turn into transit Adjacent Development (TAD) and, thus, highly exclusionary.