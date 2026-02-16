ETV Bharat / opinion

Between Markets and Power: India's Twin Trade Reset

India struck two consequential trade deals within a matter of weeks, first with the European Union and then the much-awaited agreement with the United States. While both had been in the works for years, America’s shifting tariff policies have injected unprecedented urgency into global trade diplomacy, pushing states to pursue fresh agreements, diversify markets, and de-clutter supply-chain dependence on major economic hubs, especially the US and China.

For several years, US policy had encouraged a “China-plus-one” strategy, diversifying production away from exclusive reliance on China. With the return of Donald Trump, the calculus has shifted further: Washington is compelling partners not only to negotiate with it but also to broaden their trade engagements globally. Such re-strategising will yield uneven outcomes across countries, depending on economic scale, resilience, and openness.

In India’s case, the agreement with the EU, alongside ongoing negotiations with partners such as Canada and the Gulf Cooperation Council, appears to have nudged Washington toward finalising a bilateral trade deal with New Delhi. Both agreements are comparable in that they link India with the world’s largest and second-largest economic groupings. The EU arrangement connects India to a combined economic space estimated at roughly $24 trillion, benefiting close to two billion people.

PM Narendra Modi, with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and President of the European Council António Luís Santos da Costa, during the 16th India-EU Summit in New Delhi on Jan 27, 2026. (ANI)

The US deal, meanwhile, promises to unlock market opportunities worth hundreds of billions of dollars over time. A common thread across both agreements is their likely impact on India’s labour-intensive sectors such as textiles and apparel, marine products, leather and footwear, chemicals, plastics and rubber goods, sports equipment, toys, and gems and jewellery. Despite a period of domestic political contestation, the US agreement also holds the promise of easing economic frictions and restoring momentum to a relationship that had shown signs of strain.

The political and economic significance of these agreements reflects not only rapidly shifting global economic and strategic dynamics but also a critical juncture in India’s own growth story. China’s rise offers a useful reference point. When China initiated economic reforms in 1978, it ranked around 11th globally; when India liberalised in the early 1990s, it stood closer to 17th. These contrasts become even more striking when measured in per capita income terms. Such realities matter in a world order increasingly shaped by protectionist impulses and strategic competition.