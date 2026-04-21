ETV Bharat / opinion

Bengal First Phase Polls: Disruptors And The End of Easy Mandate

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee greets supporters during an election campaign ahead of the West Bengal Assembly polls in Samserganj, Murshidabad district of West Bengal, on Sunday, April 5 ( IANS )

By Dipankar Bose 9 Min Read

On the surface, election season is supposed to be loud with slogans, rallies, and urgency. But in Bengal, especially across districts like Murshidabad and Malda, among others, which goes to the polls in the first phase on April 23, the mood feels unusually restrained. It does not feel like the districts are ready to queue outside booths to merely vote. Rather, it feels that the people are carrying a quiet accumulation of unsettled questions about leadership, loyalty, and increasingly, about fairness. People are not just preparing to vote. They are trying to understand what their votes represent. This Assembly election in Bengal is not just being fought in rallies and roadshows. It is also being fought in memory. Particularly, the memory of a system that many believe failed them. Over the past few years, the school recruitment scam has travelled a long distance from courtrooms to conversation. What was once a dispute over lists, procedures had hardened into something far more political, that of gross violation of norms and more importantly, nepotism. Polling officials arrive to conduct home voting for the West Bengal Assembly elections in Baghmundi of Purulia district on Thursday, April 16, 2026 (IANS) Across the 16 poll-bound districts, the stories are strikingly similar. Candidates who spent years preparing, found themselves edged out by opaque processes. Others who did secure positions, now face the uncertainty of those same appointments being invalidated. The result is a peculiar dual anxiety, that of exclusion and insecurity coexisting within the same group. Coupled with that is the question of safety, especially of the women, triggered since the RG Kar rape and murder incident which had rocked the nation. And this group matters electorally. This is the atmosphere in which voters across 152 Assembly seats will queue up outside polling booths on April 23 to cast their vote in Bengal election. In Baharampur, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury continues to do what he has always done - show up, speak plainly, offer help. For years, that worked. Politics, after all, was about access. Only this time voters seem to be asking a slightly different question, what if access is not the solution, but part of the problem? Adhir still carries memory. But memory, like old currency, is being examined a little more carefully across Baharampur this time. BJP supporters take out a bike rally as part of the election campaign ahead of the Assembly polls, in Howrah district of West Bengal on Tuesday, April 7, 2026 (IANS) Adhir's appeal remains intensely personal. For a section of voters, especially the older generation, he is still the man who 'stood up when it mattered.' But his own words, "It's a tough fight… many have left, but I am fighting with those who remain," acknowledge a thinning ecosystem. The Congress base in Baharampur has not collapsed, but it has been steadily eroded, first by Trinamool and then by the BJP. The fight for Baharampur is not just a contest, it is a referendum on whether legacy can still compete with political machinery and chance. And it is precisely this gap between anger and articulation that leaders like Dilip Ghosh attempt to occupy. In the Kharagpur Sadar seat, dominated by a massive Railway establishment, Dilip Ghosh is not just contesting an election. He is, in a way, revisiting a past version of himself. Ghosh has his trademark lack of hesitation and does not do nuance. He does clarity, the kind that cuts through noise and also occasionally adds to it. In 2019, that clarity rode a wave. The BJP surged, and Ghosh became one of its most recognisable voices in Bengal. In 2021, the wave met resistance. In 2024, it lingered, but without the same certainty of expansion. So what does Dilip Ghosh bring into 2026? Memory, mostly. The memory of when things were moving his way and the argument that they still could. His politics works best when anger needs direction. The contest is less about reclaiming space and more about retaining it. For Dilip Ghosh, the challenge is different. Rapid political ascent, visibility beyond the constituency, and proximity to national power can all strengthen a candidate’s profile. But, they also raise expectations. The question voters pose is not about access to higher authority, but about whether that access translates into tangible and equitable outcomes, locally. Security personnel conduct a route march ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections in Balurghat town of Dakshin Dinajpur district on Tuesday, March 24, 2026 (IANS) If Kharagpur Sadar is about revisiting known ground, Mathabhanga in North Bengal is about holding it.