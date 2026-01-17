ETV Bharat / opinion

Bengal Before Ballot: Twin Yatras And The Test Ahead

A realistic assessment of Abhishek’s yatra is, it can help the TMC consolidate its base, repair organisational leaks, and blunt some of the BJP's attacks by reinforcing the idea of a united, disciplined ruling party. Any such tour means little if ticket distribution ignores ground feedback. Public messaging loses credibility if unpopular leaders are protected. As the polls knock on the doors, Mamata Banerjee's ultimate decision on candidates and campaign tone will eventually determine whether this yatra's insights are translated into electoral strategy. What the yatra undoubtedly does is, buy the TMC time. Instead of reacting to opposition narratives, the party has seized the political calendar. In Bengal, that is often half the battle.

Through his Abar Jitbe Bangla yatra, Abhishek Banerjee is not introducing himself to Bengal; he is revisiting a state where his party governs, where expectations are high, and where disappointments are palpable. That makes the exercise riskier. Voters are not merely being asked to hope; they are being asked to judge performance. The yatra’s success depends on whether it can convincingly address everyday grievances like unemployment, price rise, local corruption and administrative arrogance, without sounding defensive. Abhishek is travelling to remind Bengal that the TMC still deserves power.

What it cannot do is magically erase anti-incumbency. After 15 years in power, fatigue is natural. A yatra can manage anger; it cannot abolish it. Nor can it single-handedly neutralise the BJP's organisational push or its ability to polarise the electorate along identity lines.

At its best, the yatra can serve three functions. First, it can re-mobilise the party cadre, many of whom feel demoralised or insecure after years of scrutiny and allegations. Second, it can help the leadership identify weak links, non-performing MLAs, unpopular local leaders and organisational gaps much before the ticket distribution. And third, it can shape a narrative of resilience, which is, a Bengal under siege from the Centre is still determined to chart its own course.

Abar Jitbe Bangla is unapologetically electoral. Its very slogan is a declaration of intent, winning Bengal again. The yatra is rooted in the immediate political anxieties of the TMC, which are retaining power, consolidating its vote base, and countering both the BJP's persistent challenge and voter cynicism about governance and corruption. It is a focused campaign, tailored to Bengal's political idiom. But the central question remains whether Abhishek Banerjee can translate the yatra into electoral dividends for the TMC in 2026. The answer is simple. It can help, but in a limited fashion.

TMC's planned march, much ahead of the polls and amid the ongoing Special Intensive Revision process of the state's electoral roll, is curated as a conversation with farmers, students, workers or party cadres, and an attempt to project an image of the party's leaders listening rather than lecturing. This performative humility is now a staple of mass politics. It resonates with voters, especially in regions where they feel distant from decision-making.

In West Bengal's politics, elections are rarely won only at ballot boxes or EVMs. They are shaped months in advance; on the streets, in party offices, at local club rooms, and through sustained political messaging that blends emotion with organisation. In this context, Abhishek's Abar Jitbe Bangla Yatra is less of a spectacle and more of a strategic intervention designed by a party that understands the rhythms of Bengal's electoral psychology.

For Bengal, TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee’s ongoing Abar Jitbe Bangla (Bengal Will Again) yatra and BJP's Parivartan Sankalp (Resolution to Change) yatra have stark similarities. They are literally identical because both attempt to answer a similar question. How does one reconnect with an electorate that is restless, polarised and increasingly skeptical of conventional politics? With the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections drawing close, the contrast between the two yatras also tells a larger story about the nature of leadership and the limits of symbolic mobilisation.

Both the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the opposition BJP have come up with their own avatars of yatras in West Bengal. Though by name they are yatras, yet the two are very different political exercises, shaped by different compulsions, aimed at different audiences, and operate within sharply contrasting political contexts.

In an age of social media blitzkrieg and television, the act of walking, or at least traversing districts in a sustained, ground-level campaign signals seriousness, endurance and willingness to engage beyond curated rallies. And, poll-bound Bengal is no different.

In politics, a yatra has always been more than just a march. It is theatre, symbolism, organisation-building and political messaging all rolled into one long, arduous exercise. Yatras by politicians are attempts to reclaim political ground through physical presence.

Abhishek Banerjee's journey through districts is a form of political audit, which allows him to take stock of ground realities without relying solely on bureaucratic reports or filtered feedback from local strongmen. Over the years, Abhishek has emerged as Mamata Banerjee's principal organisational lieutenant, sometimes admired, sometimes resented within the party. This yatra offers him an opportunity to consolidate authority in a manner that is visible and politically legitimised. By directly interacting with party workers, listening to complaints against local leaders, and setting expectations for performance, he is signalling that complacency will not be tolerated.

The yatra also reflects Abhishek's political ambitions. While Mamata Banerjee remains the unquestionable leader of the party, the succession question, unspoken but widely discussed, hovers in the background. Leading a statewide mobilisation allows Abhishek to project himself as a mass leader rather than an inheritor of a political legacy. His high-decibel criticism of the ongoing electoral roll revision (SIR process) or his posturing with labourers and their family members who have been persecuted in other states, all work towards one projection, that he is the tomorrow of the TMC.

In Bengal, voters are deeply political, often cynical, and acutely aware of power equations. They are less impressed by abstract national rhetoric and more responsive to concrete signals of control, delivery and protection of state interests. A yatra that speaks the language of governance and accountability, even imperfectly, has more immediate relevance than one built around national moral appeals.

In the 2026 Bengal Assembly polls, TMC is not trying to rediscover itself; it is trying to defend territory. Its problem is not invisibility, but vulnerability. It is more engrossed in how to manage dissatisfaction without losing its core support base. Abhishek's yatra is more transactional, and openly electoral. Just like the one he carried out in 2023 before the panchayat elections. His 'Nabo Joar Yatra' (New Wave March) held in February-March that year was crucial not only in the selection of candidates, but the exercise provided him a reality check for the 2024 general elections.

In this screenshot image from a video posted on Jan. 17, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting, in Malda, West Bengal. Modi on Saturday unveiled rail and road infrastructure projects worth Rs 3,250 crore, aimed at strengthening connectivity and accelerating development in West Bengal and the North East. (@NarendraModi/YT via PTI)

Mamata, The Decisive Variable

Much will depend on Mamata Banerjee’s role in this whole process. If Abhishek’s yatra is seamlessly integrated into a broader, unified campaign led by Mamata, it can strengthen the Trinamool’s position. If, however, it is seen as a parallel power projection, it risks fuelling both internal speculation and opposition attacks.

Even when she is not physically leading it, Mamata Banerjee remains the gravitational pull of the Abar Jitbe Bangla yatra. No political mobilisation in Bengal can be detached from Mamata's persona. In fact, the yatra in many ways, is an extension of the Trinamool supremo's time-tested political skill; taking politics to the streets, speaking directly to the people, and framing elections as a single-frame battle between Bengal and an external adversary.

For Mamata, the challenge before the 2026 elections is different from previous ones. She is no longer the agitator who toppled the Left in 2011, nor the embattled regional leader resisting a rising BJP in 2021. She is now the second-longest-serving Chief Minister of Bengal, carrying both the weight of governance and the burden of accumulated grievances. Anti-incumbency, allegations of corruption involving senior leaders, administrative fatigue at local levels are realities that her party cannot just wish away.

So, Mamata's decision to allow and actively back Abhishek Banerjee's yatra is significant. It signals a calibrated division of labour. Mamata remains the ideological and emotional anchor, the face of 'Banglar Asmita' (pride), while Abhishek sticks to the task of organisation and course adjustment.

Opposition’s Search For Direction

The BJP's Parivartan Sankalp Yatra, on the other hand, operates on a different plane, both politically and psychologically. Their yatra is burdened by the memory of over-promising and under-delivering. After the high-pitched campaign of 2021, the BJP in Bengal has faced internal fragmentation, leadership drift, and voter scepticism. The Parivartan Sankalp Yatra is an attempt to reclaim the language of change (parivartan) and to reassure supporters that the party remains a viable alternative.

The BJP's challenge is also structural. Unlike the TMC, it lacks local leadership across much of rural Bengal. Its organisation remains uneven and patchy, often dependent on central leadership visits rather than grassroots presence. As a result, the yatra at times feels more declarative than conversational, more about asserting intent than absorbing feedback.

BJP's message during the yatra is following a familiar script of corruption, law and order issues, alleged appeasement, and central development schemes. While these themes resonate with a section of the electorate, they have diminishing returns in a state where Mamata Banerjee's personal credibility still outweighs institutional criticism. Moreover, BJP's Parivartan Sankalp Yatra struggles with a credibility gap. Having failed to deliver the promised change in 2021 and cut much ice in 2024, the party now finds it harder to convince voters that this time will be any different, especially in the absence of any chief ministerial face.

Shared Terrain, Different Timbre

Despite their stark differences, the two yatras share some common ground. Both acknowledge one basic truth of Bengal's politics that digital campaigns and television debates does not substitute physical presence and interaction. Acts like roadshows, meeting and listening still carry symbolic weight in a state where political memory is long and intensely personal. The Abar Jitbe Bangla and the Parivartan Sankalp yatras are also preemptive. They are not mere responses to immediate crises or needs, but calculated attempts to set the terms of debate early. The idea of organising the parallel yatras by both parties reflects anxiety among the two. TMC's anxiety about complacency, BJP’s anxiety about irrelevance.

Narrative Discontinuity: Status Quo vs. Disruption

There are also deep differences, mostly in intent. The Abar Jitbe Bangla yatra is about retention of power. It assumes victory is possible and seeks to minimise erosion among the party's support base. The Parivartan Sankalp yatra is about regaining momentum. It assumes weakness and seeks to rebuild belief. There is also a tonal difference. Abhishek Banerjee’s rhetoric stays within Mamata Banerjee’s inclusive, populist idiom. It also speaks to its cadres, its MLAs, and its local bosses. The BJP’s yatra remains combative, sometimes strident, and occasionally disconnected from local nuance.

As Bengal heads towards another high-stakes election, Abhishek Banerjee’s yatra is a calculated attempt to steady the ship before it hits rough waters. The Abar Jitbe Bangla yatra is more of an organisational necessity, a prophylactic against internal decay and a structured effort to re-connect the TMC with its grassroots constituencies. The move at its core is a ruling party’s introspective exercise masquerading as mass mobilisation. This yatra does not challenge the system - it is the system. Its stated message is continuity that Bengal will "win again," that Mamata Banerjee's model of governance remains intact, and that the TMC is the natural choice for the state.

For the BJP, its Parivartan Sankalp yatra is more of expanding political choice, amplifying anti-incumbency narratives and testing electoral waters in districts where the party has been building presence. For them, success means turning spectators into supporters and supporters into votes. While the BJP projects a broad alternative narrative, it also needs credible local faces who can win in seats where identity politics and local governance issues dominate. Beyond generic calls for change, if it remains abstract in the suburbs and semi-urban pockets where voters are less attached to symbolic politics and more driven by aspirations of economic mobility and improved public services, traction will plateau.

Why Yatras Still Matter

In West Bengal, political yatras are never just marches. They are moving metaphors about power, resistance, aspiration, and fear. As the 2026 Assembly elections come close, two parallel programmes are carving their way through the state's political landscape. The yatras manifest the evolving dynamics of regional politics where organisational discipline, narrative clarity and grounded voter engagement will matter more than borrowed slogans or imported templates. The final verdict will not be about who traversed more miles, but about who walked with purpose and followed through with action.