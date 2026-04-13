ETV Bharat / opinion

Battleground Bengal: Welfare Vs Reset, Two Manifestos And The Voter In Between

Elections in West Bengal have rarely been decided by promises alone. They are shaped by memory, habit, grievance, hope, and at times, all at once. The 2026 Assembly election follows that familiar pattern, but with an unusual clarity. Both the Trinamool Congress and the BJP are targeting the same voters, albeit in sharply different tones. Flipping through the manifestos of the Trinamool Congress and the BJP reveals not just competing promises, but competing signals. Welfare, cash transfers, employment, and security are not merely policy commitments; they are political messaging tools that define the deeper contest of this election.

Two Economic Visions

At the core of TMC’s poll promise, elaborated in its manifesto, is an assertive welfare-led growth model. It has set an ambitious target of scaling the state’s economy to Rs 40 lakh crore within five years, backed by heavy public spending, targeted subsidies, and state-led infrastructure. Its emphasis on MSME clusters, export hubs, and localised economic ecosystems underscores a preference for interventionist governance.

Security personnel keep vigil while monitoring the security situation ahead of the West Bengal Assembly election in Kolkata on Saturday, April 11, 2026 (IANS)

The BJP, by contrast, foregrounds systemic reform. Its focus lies on improving ease of doing business, dismantling entrenched informal networks often described as 'syndicate raj' and integrating Bengal into global supply chains. Instead of headline macro targets, it stresses investment climate, regulatory clarity, and alignment with national and global economic flows.

Currency of Cash, Women at Centre

Women voters remain central to this election. The TMC has built a durable connection through schemes like Lakshmir Bhandar, now promising Rs 1,500 for general category women and Rs 1,700 for SC/ST women, in their manifesto. Over time, this has evolved from welfare support into a predictable component of household income, often controlled directly by women.

The BJP has chosen not to oppose this model, but to outbid it. The party is offering Rs 3,000 per month, alongside free bus travel, Rs 21,000 in maternity benefits, and free HPV vaccinations. For women voters, the choice is not abstract. TMC is offering familiarity and continuity, while BJP is offering scale and expansion. The women have a clear choice in Bengal this election: either to stick with a system that has already entered their daily lives, or consider a more generous but untested alternative.

The Uneasy Generation: Youth and the Search for Direction

If women represent stability, the youth embody uncertainty. Their concerns are not ideological, but outcome-driven, dominated by jobs, fairness in recruitment, and economic mobility.

All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) candidate Avijit Singha from the Labpur Assembly constituency takes out an election campaign rally driving a battery-operated rickshaw (toto) ahead of the West Bengal Assembly polls at Taithbandhi village in Birbhum on Friday, April 10, 2026 (IANS)

TMC’s Yuba-Sathi scheme offers Rs 1,500 per month to unemployed youth, acknowledging the gap between education and employment in the state. The BJP counters with a Rs 3,000 monthly support, a Rs 15,000 grant for exam aspirants, and a promise to fill government vacancies within fixed timelines. It also proposes startup loans of up to Rs 10 lakh, with half of it structured as a grant.

Yet the deeper issue is trust. Allegations of paper leaks, delayed recruitment, and irregularities have created scepticism among the youth. Any promise, no matter how attractive, needs to confront this erosion of confidence.