How Bangladesh's Absence In T20 World Cup 2026 Has Turned Into An Issue Of Subcontinental Politics

- By Meenakshi Rao New Delhi: The International Cricket Council (ICC), though helmed by two Indians for now, is dealing with issues far beyond its capabilities as the drama is being orchestrated over anything remotely concerned with sport. Yet, the pre-T20 World Cup situation is on fire with Bangladesh sticking to its gun of not playing their matches in India and going the path of boycott with Government-propelled political grandstanding. Now that Pakistan has fueled this fire by supporting Bangladesh’s view, the controversy has snowballed in the most unsporting manner, needing troubleshooters of the calibre that a sporting body like the ICC has not had the need to hire till now. Having said that, cricket in the subcontinent has always been a diplomatically employed tool whenever politics demands. India’s decision not to play in Pakistan is much beyond the purview of the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI), which is otherwise the most influential body in global cricket. So much so that the 2005 bilateral series in Pakistan was christened the Diplomatic Series to ease tensions, and political optics of the Zia-ul-Haq era have often been about political might-talking rather than of the game. Under such circumstances, Bangladesh’s hydra-headed demands, not amounting to reason, will go a long way in redefining ICC’s view of holding summit tournaments in the subcontinent. Far away venues like America, the West Indies, Europe and Australia work better as then it is both neutral for the subcontinental teams and far away from the drama that Governments feel the need to orchestrate closer home for personal and ideological gains, setting sights on the next election. Playing each other at neutral venues but not on home grounds is untenable. Sporting sanity demands you either play or not play – not to say, "I will play only in certain conditions."