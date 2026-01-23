How Bangladesh's Absence In T20 World Cup 2026 Has Turned Into An Issue Of Subcontinental Politics
The row involving Bangladesh has unsettled the tournament, but the real goal of the main players has nothing much to do with cricket.
January 23, 2026
Updated : January 23, 2026 at 3:40 PM IST
Meenakshi Rao
New Delhi: The International Cricket Council (ICC), though helmed by two Indians for now, is dealing with issues far beyond its capabilities as the drama is being orchestrated over anything remotely concerned with sport. Yet, the pre-T20 World Cup situation is on fire with Bangladesh sticking to its gun of not playing their matches in India and going the path of boycott with Government-propelled political grandstanding.
Now that Pakistan has fueled this fire by supporting Bangladesh’s view, the controversy has snowballed in the most unsporting manner, needing troubleshooters of the calibre that a sporting body like the ICC has not had the need to hire till now. Having said that, cricket in the subcontinent has always been a diplomatically employed tool whenever politics demands. India’s decision not to play in Pakistan is much beyond the purview of the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI), which is otherwise the most influential body in global cricket.
So much so that the 2005 bilateral series in Pakistan was christened the Diplomatic Series to ease tensions, and political optics of the Zia-ul-Haq era have often been about political might-talking rather than of the game. Under such circumstances, Bangladesh’s hydra-headed demands, not amounting to reason, will go a long way in redefining ICC’s view of holding summit tournaments in the subcontinent.
Far away venues like America, the West Indies, Europe and Australia work better as then it is both neutral for the subcontinental teams and far away from the drama that Governments feel the need to orchestrate closer home for personal and ideological gains, setting sights on the next election.
Playing each other at neutral venues but not on home grounds is untenable. Sporting sanity demands you either play or not play – not to say, "I will play only in certain conditions."
India may be called the culprit in starting this trend, but the fact is that security has been and continues to be a real concern for Team India when it comes to playing in Pakistan, with a perpetually explosive political situation raring for war across the borders.
Bangladesh should have had no such issues as the security concern propped by their Board as a reason has been factually nullified by the organising body, which is the ICC, after full consultations with multi-layered security assessment agencies. Enough leeway and thinking time have been accorded to the BCB to decide with sanity and drop unreasonable demands, but the fact remains that the Board is guided and is being held to ransom by the radical regime at home that is fighting hard to make a point where there is none!
That enemy-turned-friend Pakistan has backed the BCB shows how the brouhaha has nothing to do with sport – it's an attempt to create an Islamic bloc against Big Brother India, whose clout in the region is eyed with enmity by Pakistan, and now growingly by a radicalised Bangladesh, which had long shared friendly ties with India, their creators.
When political regimes step into the game, they queer the pitch and Bangladesh’s radical newbies at the helm do not have the wherewithal to back out after going so deep into a self-created mess. That’s the reason why the BCB is in the untenable position of signalling a boycott that may, in the years to come, cut down on their cricket economy and dent their financials with the ICC, even though the latter has five-year commitments with this Test-playing nation.
When Bangladesh finally wakes up to see reason, and realises its Government-propelled follies, the World Cup will be long over, and it will join the ranks of undependable nations with penalties that will hit its journey in cricket.
For Pakistan, the agitator-spectator stoking fire from the sidelines with no real plans to join the boycott, it is business as usual in creating tension to enhance its powerplay instincts without any real power or playing acumen in the current condition. Having involved itself in creating what is perceived as trouble for India, it has not found the time to stitch up is World Cup squad for the tournament thus far! All said, this too shall pass, but with ICC becoming firmer in rule calling, the only way to go in such conditions.