ETV Bharat / opinion

Ballots, Nerves And The Theatre of Phase Two: Bengal Between Fear And Familiar Faces

In this image posted on April 27, 2026, West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and others during a roadshow for the West Bengal Assembly elections, in Kolkata. ( PTI )

West Bengal's first phase of the 2026 Assembly election has delivered a number that appears, at first glance, both dramatic and familiar. And the figure has more or less become the real starter for the second and final phase of polls in the state.

In most political settings, a voter turnout of over 93 per cent would be quickly interpreted as a sign of anti-incumbency or a wave election in the making. But Bengal has rarely rewarded such straightforward readings. Here, numbers are only the surface. The deeper story lies in what produces them. And this time, that story begins not at the polling booth, but in the months leading up to it.

The backdrop to this election is the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls, an exercise that might ordinarily have passed with limited public attention. Instead, it evolved into the central axis around which the entire political discourse came to revolve. The scale itself was unprecedented. Over 91 lakh names deleted across the state, with lakhs more placed under scrutiny. Officially, this was a procedural correction, an attempt to address inconsistencies and inaccuracies in the rolls. But in the lived reality of voters, the exercise carried a very different meaning.

A Trinamool Congress supporter rides a scooter adorned with party flags and posters during a roadshow led by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee amid the ongoing Assembly elections, in Kolkata, Monday, April 27, 2026. (PTI)

Across districts, from the border regions of the north and eastern parts of Bengal to the interior stretches of Jangalmahal, the revision triggered a quiet, but pervasive unease. Stories began to circulate, some documented, others whispered, but all contributing to a growing sense of vulnerability. Names that had appeared on voter lists for decades were suddenly missing or flagged.

It was in this climate that the election campaign unfolded. The ruling Trinamool Congress, led by Mamata Banerjee, moved swiftly to frame the revision not as a technical exercise, but as a question of rights. The argument was sharpened with every rally and speech, that the deletion of names could not be seen in isolation, that it hinted at a larger process which, if left unchecked, might extend to questions of citizenship itself.

The opposition, particularly the BJP, rejected this framing, insisting that the SIR was a necessary corrective measure aimed at ensuring the integrity of the electoral process. Yet, on the ground, the political contest over interpretation mattered less than the emotional effect it produced.

Artisans prepare BJP flags and symbols on the last day of campaigning for the West Bengal Assembly elections, in Nadia, Monday, April 27, 2026. (PTI)

What took hold in Bengal over those weeks was not outrage in the conventional sense, but a quieter, more insistent anxiety. It entered households and conversations in ways that are difficult to quantify. People checked and rechecked their names. Families discussed documents that had long been taken for granted. In tea stalls and village courtyards, a single question kept lingering with increasing urgency, what if my name is no longer there? The fear was not always articulated in political language, but it was unmistakably present.

By the time polling day arrived, that accumulated anxiety had transformed into something else, participation. From the hills of Darjeeling to the plains and forests of southern Bengal, voters turned out in remarkable numbers. The queues were long, and they formed early. There was a steadiness to the turnout that suggested not just enthusiasm, but determination. This was not a last-minute surge. It was sustained, almost deliberate, as though each voter understood the act not merely as a civic duty, but as a necessary assertion.

The turnout figure of over 93 per cent, inevitably invites comparison. In 2021, when Bengal witnessed one of its most polarised elections in recent memory, turnout had been high. The current figure exceeds that by nearly nine percentage points. Even when placed alongside the 2024 Lok Sabha election, which saw robust participation, the difference is evident. The intensity visible on the ground suggests that something more was at work.

BJP candidate from Nandigram and Bhabanipur Suvendu Adhikari, right, during a campaign amid the West Bengal Assembly elections, in Kolkata, Monday, April 27, 2026. West Bengal BJP president Samik Bhattacharya, party leader Manoj Tiwari and others are also seen. (PTI)

That 'something more' is best understood as emotional mobilisation, but not in the celebratory sense that often accompanies high participation. This was not an election driven by optimism or enthusiasm for a particular outcome. It was, in many ways, an election driven by a desire to prevent loss. In district after district, voters appeared to approach the ballot as a safeguard, as a way of ensuring that their presence, their identity, their place within the democratic process remained intact.

If Phase One was shaped by mood, Phase Two of April 29 will be defined by faces and fault lines, by contests that are as much about personality as they are about policy.

At the centre of it all is Bhabanipur, where Mamata Banerjee faces one of her most symbolically charged battles. Opposing her is Suvendu Adhikari, a former colleague turned principal adversary. Their rivalry carries the weight of history of being once allies in the same political project, now positioned at opposite ends of Bengal's ideological divide. Bhabanipur, often seen as Mamata's political anchor, has thus become a stage for a contest that extends far beyond constituency boundaries. It is not just about a seat, it is about narrative control and an indelible mark.