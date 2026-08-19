ETV Bharat / opinion

Assam's Floods Are A Warning India Can No Longer Afford To Ignore

A vehicle swept away by flash floodwaters remains partially submerged in muddy water following heavy rain in Sivasagar district, Assam, on Sunday, July 26, 2026 ( IANS )

Every monsoon, Assam returns to the headlines for tragically familiar reasons: swollen rivers, breached embankments, submerged villages, and rescue teams struggling to reach the stranded. This year's numbers were again sobering — 101 dead, more than 1.68 lakh people affected across 15 districts, and nearly 11,000 hectares of farmland underwater, with Golaghat, Sivasagar and Jorhat among the worst hit.

Yet Assam's disaster deserves national attention not merely for its scale of suffering. It is a warning about where flood risk is heading across India — and for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, repeatedly exposed to the Godavari, the Krishna, coastal cyclones and erratic urban rainfall, the lessons are immediate.

The real question is whether India will keep treating floods as episodic emergencies demanding rescue and compensation, or finally recognise them as a structural governance challenge requiring year-round management.

State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel use a rescue boat to evacuate people from a flooded area following heavy rainfall in Guwahati district of Assam on Friday, July 24, 2026. (IANS)

A changing monsoon meets a complex river system

Flooding has always shaped Assam's geography. The Brahmaputra descends from the Himalaya carrying enormous volumes of water and sediment, braiding into shifting channels fed by tributaries draining some of India's wettest terrain. Roughly 40 per cent of Assam is highly flood-prone, and the river's shifting course has eroded about 4.27 lakh hectares of land since 1950.

In 2019, over 1.6 lakh hectares of cropland were inundated; in 2024, floods displaced around 2.5 million people. These are not aberrations — they are recurrent development risks with consequences that outlast any single disaster.

What is changing is the climatic backdrop. Peak monsoon rainfall may be shifting from July toward August; post-monsoon rainfall is rising even as pre-monsoon rainfall declines; and shorter bursts are delivering greater volumes of water, producing higher flood peaks, less drainage time between events, and more days of extreme rainfall above 100mm.

A farmer leads his cattle through floodwaters after heavy monsoon rains inundated riparian areas in Mayong, disrupting daily life and livestock movement in the district of Morigaon, Assam on Friday, July 17, 2026 (IANS)

No single flood can be blamed on climate change alone — rainfall, soil moisture, tributary flows, embankments and land use all interact. But a warmer atmosphere is shifting the odds, making infrastructure designed around historical rainfall patterns progressively less reliable.

Add projections of substantial Himalayan glacier loss this century, with long-term consequences for the Indus, Ganga and Brahmaputra systems, and the planning implication is clear: India can no longer assume the past is a reliable guide to future river behaviour.

Climate magnifies hazards; governance decides the damage

It is tempting to let climate change explain away governance failure. Assam shows why that would be a mistake. A changing climate intensifies rainfall, but human choices determine how much space rivers retain, where people build, whether embankments are maintained, and whether warnings translate into evacuation. Deforestation, unplanned urbanisation and riverbed mining have all aggravated flood impacts in Assam. Climate change alters the hazard; institutions and infrastructure shape the exposure.

A villager fishes using a traditional fishing net amid floodwaters following heavy rainfall at Amoni in Nagaon district of Assam on Saturday, August 8, 2026 (IANS)

This is directly relevant to the Godavari, which does not become a separate river once it crosses from Telangana's Bhadrachalam into Andhra Pradesh's Kunavaram, Polavaram and the delta at Dowleswaram. Upstream rainfall, reservoir releases, river levels, and downstream embankment integrity are all one connected system — yet disaster administration remains organised by state and department. Effective governance of such basins demands real-time, upstream-to-downstream coordination, not sequential crisis response by separate jurisdictions.

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