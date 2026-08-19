Assam's Floods Are A Warning India Can No Longer Afford To Ignore
Assam’s recurring floods, worsened by changing rainfall patterns and climate risks, highlight the need for year-round flood management across India, writes Hari Krishna Nibanupudi.
Published : August 19, 2026 at 10:25 PM IST
Every monsoon, Assam returns to the headlines for tragically familiar reasons: swollen rivers, breached embankments, submerged villages, and rescue teams struggling to reach the stranded. This year's numbers were again sobering — 101 dead, more than 1.68 lakh people affected across 15 districts, and nearly 11,000 hectares of farmland underwater, with Golaghat, Sivasagar and Jorhat among the worst hit.
Yet Assam's disaster deserves national attention not merely for its scale of suffering. It is a warning about where flood risk is heading across India — and for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, repeatedly exposed to the Godavari, the Krishna, coastal cyclones and erratic urban rainfall, the lessons are immediate.
The real question is whether India will keep treating floods as episodic emergencies demanding rescue and compensation, or finally recognise them as a structural governance challenge requiring year-round management.
A changing monsoon meets a complex river system
Flooding has always shaped Assam's geography. The Brahmaputra descends from the Himalaya carrying enormous volumes of water and sediment, braiding into shifting channels fed by tributaries draining some of India's wettest terrain. Roughly 40 per cent of Assam is highly flood-prone, and the river's shifting course has eroded about 4.27 lakh hectares of land since 1950.
In 2019, over 1.6 lakh hectares of cropland were inundated; in 2024, floods displaced around 2.5 million people. These are not aberrations — they are recurrent development risks with consequences that outlast any single disaster.
What is changing is the climatic backdrop. Peak monsoon rainfall may be shifting from July toward August; post-monsoon rainfall is rising even as pre-monsoon rainfall declines; and shorter bursts are delivering greater volumes of water, producing higher flood peaks, less drainage time between events, and more days of extreme rainfall above 100mm.
No single flood can be blamed on climate change alone — rainfall, soil moisture, tributary flows, embankments and land use all interact. But a warmer atmosphere is shifting the odds, making infrastructure designed around historical rainfall patterns progressively less reliable.
Add projections of substantial Himalayan glacier loss this century, with long-term consequences for the Indus, Ganga and Brahmaputra systems, and the planning implication is clear: India can no longer assume the past is a reliable guide to future river behaviour.
Climate magnifies hazards; governance decides the damage
It is tempting to let climate change explain away governance failure. Assam shows why that would be a mistake. A changing climate intensifies rainfall, but human choices determine how much space rivers retain, where people build, whether embankments are maintained, and whether warnings translate into evacuation. Deforestation, unplanned urbanisation and riverbed mining have all aggravated flood impacts in Assam. Climate change alters the hazard; institutions and infrastructure shape the exposure.
This is directly relevant to the Godavari, which does not become a separate river once it crosses from Telangana's Bhadrachalam into Andhra Pradesh's Kunavaram, Polavaram and the delta at Dowleswaram. Upstream rainfall, reservoir releases, river levels, and downstream embankment integrity are all one connected system — yet disaster administration remains organised by state and department. Effective governance of such basins demands real-time, upstream-to-downstream coordination, not sequential crisis response by separate jurisdictions.
Vijayawada: cities can manufacture their own floods
The 2024 Vijayawada floods illustrate the same lesson at urban scale. That disaster wasn't simply a Krishna flood — it was a compound event: extreme rainfall, heavy flows in the Budameru, breaches in drainage infrastructure, high Krishna levels and an inability to evacuate accumulated urban water, all occurring together. Rapidly growing Indian cities cannot assess flood risk by asking whether drains handle a given hourly rainfall alone. Rivers, canals, wetlands, tanks, floodplains, roads and pumping systems must be treated as one hydraulic system.
The governance pattern is familiar: drainage corridors narrowed, wetlands filled, floodplains built over, maintenance reactive rather than preventive. When extreme rain overwhelms a city, it is called unprecedented — but water is simply reclaiming routes that development has occupied. This applies as much to Hyderabad's lakes and nalas as to Vijayawada's relationship with the Budameru. Resilience requires not just bigger drains, but protected drainage corridors, restored wetlands, updated floodplain maps and enforced land-use regulation.
Funds for relief, but not enough prevention
Perhaps India's deepest weakness is how disaster money is spent. A World Bank assessment for the Sixteenth Finance Commission found over 70 per cent of disaster expenditure typically goes to immediate relief and short-term restoration; in Assam, preparedness spending is around 2 per cent, while dedicated mitigation funds often go underutilised. India is far better at financing response than at investing in prevention.
Yet embankment inspections, drainage master plans and wetland restoration generate no dramatic television images — even though every rupee spent retiring risk can prevent multiple future rounds of relief and reconstruction. Disaster financing must distinguish between spending that merely restores pre-disaster vulnerability and spending that actually reduces it.
Accountability matters too. Beyond isolated corruption scandals lies a subtler failure: normalised encroachment, postponed maintenance, weak enforcement and tolerated vulnerabilities year after year. When a known obstruction or a weak embankment persists season after season, the resulting losses are not entirely unforeseeable. What is needed is transparent mapping of vulnerable infrastructure, public disclosure of mitigation spending, independent audits and clear accountability before each monsoon.
NDRF is not a substitute for state capacity
The National Disaster Response Force deserves credit for professionalism across floods, cyclones and landslides. But its prominence risks reducing disaster management to how efficiently rescues happen after people are already trapped — the opposite of genuine risk reduction. NDRF cannot desilt drainage networks, police floodplain encroachment or set reservoir rules; these are state and local responsibilities.
Telangana now has a formally constituted State Disaster Management Authority, and Andhra Pradesh's APSDMA has deep cyclone experience, but both remain largely administrative bodies. High-risk states need permanent access to hydrologists, river engineers, climate scientists and urban planners embedded within these authorities year-round — with the mandate to challenge development decisions that raise risk, not just respond once disaster strikes.
Communities are the real last mile
Institutions alone are not enough. Odisha's post-1999 investment in cyclone shelters, trained volunteers and community structures helped evacuate nearly a million people before Cyclone Phailin and 1.2 million before Cyclone Fani, backed by over 800 shelters and 100,000 volunteers.
Andhra Pradesh has used similar community task forces during major cyclones. During a flood, the first responder is rarely a specialist — it's a neighbour or local volunteer who knows which households need help first. Every flood-prone village and ward needs trained, drilled task forces linked to district control rooms.
Bangladesh's model of anticipatory action — pre-agreed thresholds triggering boats, shelters and cash support before floodwaters peak — shows the next step: converting forecasts automatically into action, rather than leaving citizens to interpret warnings themselves.
Redefining success
The key lesson from Assam is that flood risk should be part of all-year development planning, not just a seasonal emergency. Success is not measured by quick responses, but by pre-monsoon checks, restored drainage, ready evacuation plans, actual mitigation spending, an`d families kept safe by preparedness.
Assam is a warning, not a remote tragedy. The Godavari basin shows the need for cross-state management; Vijayawada highlights urban flood risks; Odisha demonstrates community action. Climate change will cause more extremes beyond systems’ capacity. What we can control is exposure, neglected infrastructure, and ignoring warnings. The real question is whether India will turn predictable floods into avoidable disasters.
(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer. The facts and opinions expressed here do not reflect the views of ETV Bharat)
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