As US Troops Leave Iraq, Sovereignty Faces A Harder Test
For Iraqis who have lived with foreign intervention since 2003, the moment carries considerable symbolic weight.
Published : October 4, 2026 at 7:36 AM IST
The departure of the last American troops from Iraq on September 30 brings a long military chapter towards its close. For Iraqis who have lived with foreign intervention since 2003, the moment carries considerable symbolic weight. But its significance will depend on what follows. Can Baghdad turn the end of an external military presence into effective authority over its own territory and armed groups?
The withdrawal follows the phased arrangement negotiated by Washington and Baghdad in 2024. That agreement envisaged ending the coalition's military mission in Iraq by September 2025, while allowing support for operations against Islamic State in Syria from Iraqi territory until September 2026. It also provided for bilateral security partnerships. The distinction matters. Ending the coalition deployment need not mean ending security cooperation or Iraq's relationship with Washington.
American involvement has already passed through several endings. The 2003 invasion removed Saddam Hussein but unleashed a disastrous process of state breakdown and insurgency. US forces withdrew in 2011, only to return in 2014 at Baghdad's invitation after Islamic State seized large areas of the country. These were different deployments with different purposes. Treating them as one uninterrupted occupation obscures both the consequences of the invasion and the later Iraqi demand for assistance.
The historical irony remains stark. Washington overthrew a regime that had been a major adversary of Iran, helping create the conditions in which Tehran could expand its influence.
Military superiority delivered regime change without securing the political order American policymakers expected. The lesson extends beyond Iraq. Removing a government is a much easier undertaking than building institutions able to command public trust and contain competing centres of power.
That unfinished struggle is visible in the militia question. According to the Associated Press, the Iraqi government initially linked the American withdrawal deadline to the disarmament of non-state armed groups. The disarmament deadline has since moved to June 2027. Foreign troops are leaving while powerful Iran-aligned factions retain their weapons. Their celebration of sovereignty therefore deserves scrutiny. A state cannot exercise full authority when armed organisations can reject its orders or threaten its government. Withdrawal strengthens sovereignty only if Baghdad gains greater control over decisions about force.
The Kurdish region reveals another side of the transition. Kurdish officials have expressed concern about the removal of American air defence systems. Their anxiety makes it difficult to present the departure as a moment of uniform national satisfaction. Iraqis experience foreign military involvement differently according to their exposure to violence and their confidence in federal protection. Baghdad must now demonstrate that the security of the Kurdish region is a national responsibility, rather than a problem left for its regional authorities.
Islamic State presents a further test. Its territorial defeat has left sleeper networks capable of exploiting weaknesses in security coordination. American forces supplied intelligence and aerial surveillance that supported Iraqi operations. Replacing those capabilities requires sustained resources and cooperation between federal and Kurdish forces. Another insurgent resurgence is not inevitable. Equally, announcing the end of a mission cannot establish that the threat has disappeared. Success should be measured through Iraq's ability to prevent regrouping over time.
Military withdrawal also leaves an important economic relationship intact. Reuters reports that Iraq's oil revenues remain held through its central bank's account at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. Oil supplies about 90 per cent of state budget revenues. This arrangement gives Washington significant financial leverage even after its troops leave. It also supports access to dollars and financial stability. Baghdad consequently faces a difficult task in reducing dependence without disrupting the economic arrangements on which public spending and imports rely.
https://t.co/PzEB5zdqtO— U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) September 30, 2026
Iran and its allies will portray the departure as a strategic victory. The departure is unfolding against the regional upheaval of this year's war involving the United States, Israel and Iran. Iraqi leaders still have choices, and Tehran's influence is not equivalent to uncontested control. The danger lies in a political settlement that allows armed factions to convert their role in securing withdrawal into greater immunity from state authority. Baghdad's room for manoeuvre will depend on whether it can resist that conversion.
For India, the stakes are practical. Iraq remains an important source of crude oil, alongside a destination for Indian workers and pilgrims. New Delhi should support Iraqi institutional capacity and maintain engagement across the country. A stable Iraq with greater freedom to make its own decisions serves India's interests better than an arena in which rival powers compete through local armed clients.
September 30 can become a meaningful turning point. The test will be whether Iraqi institutions can protect citizens and enforce decisions after the departing forces have gone.
That achievement would give substance to the sovereignty being celebrated today.
The writer is a professor at the Centre for West Asian Studies, Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi.