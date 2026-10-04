ETV Bharat / opinion

As US Troops Leave Iraq, Sovereignty Faces A Harder Test

Iraqi security officers flash victory signs while riding in vehicles decorated with national flags during a convoy celebrating the complete withdrawal of U.S. troops from Iraq, in Baghdad on September 30, 2026. ( AP )

By Prof Sujata Ashwarya 4 Min Read

The departure of the last American troops from Iraq on September 30 brings a long military chapter towards its close. For Iraqis who have lived with foreign intervention since 2003, the moment carries considerable symbolic weight. But its significance will depend on what follows. Can Baghdad turn the end of an external military presence into effective authority over its own territory and armed groups?

The withdrawal follows the phased arrangement negotiated by Washington and Baghdad in 2024. That agreement envisaged ending the coalition's military mission in Iraq by September 2025, while allowing support for operations against Islamic State in Syria from Iraqi territory until September 2026. It also provided for bilateral security partnerships. The distinction matters. Ending the coalition deployment need not mean ending security cooperation or Iraq's relationship with Washington. American involvement has already passed through several endings. The 2003 invasion removed Saddam Hussein but unleashed a disastrous process of state breakdown and insurgency. US forces withdrew in 2011, only to return in 2014 at Baghdad's invitation after Islamic State seized large areas of the country. These were different deployments with different purposes. Treating them as one uninterrupted occupation obscures both the consequences of the invasion and the later Iraqi demand for assistance. The historical irony remains stark. Washington overthrew a regime that had been a major adversary of Iran, helping create the conditions in which Tehran could expand its influence. People gather during celebrations marking the complete withdrawal of U.S. troops from Iraq, in Baghdad on September 30, 2026. (AP) Military superiority delivered regime change without securing the political order American policymakers expected. The lesson extends beyond Iraq. Removing a government is a much easier undertaking than building institutions able to command public trust and contain competing centres of power. That unfinished struggle is visible in the militia question. According to the Associated Press, the Iraqi government initially linked the American withdrawal deadline to the disarmament of non-state armed groups. The disarmament deadline has since moved to June 2027. Foreign troops are leaving while powerful Iran-aligned factions retain their weapons. Their celebration of sovereignty therefore deserves scrutiny. A state cannot exercise full authority when armed organisations can reject its orders or threaten its government. Withdrawal strengthens sovereignty only if Baghdad gains greater control over decisions about force.