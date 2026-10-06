ETV Bharat / opinion

As Latin America Looks To The Right, Brazil Is On Tenterhooks over the Lula-Bolsonaro Presidential Battle

This combination of photos shows Flavio Bolsonaro, left, in Sao Paulo, on Sept. 29, 2026 and Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in Rio de Janeiro, on Sept. 23. ( AP )

New Delhi: The first round of Brazil's presidential election on Sunday turned out to be a surprisingly heated contest between 80-year-old President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and 45-year-old Flavio Bolsonaro.

Pollsters gave a lead to Lula, but the younger Bolsonaro leapt into the lead with 47.03 per cent of the vote with Lula close behind at 45.16 per cent. As neither contender reached the 50 per cent mark to be declared the winner, the runoff between the two is now set for October 25. The other candidates who were trailing far behind do not advance.

Flavio Bolsonaro is a senator and the son of former president Jair Bolsonaro who is serving a 27-year jail term for trying to stage a coup after the losing the presidential election in October 2022 in a manner that resembled what President Donald Trump did after he lost the election to Joe Biden when he egged on his supporters in 2021 to attack the Senate on Capitol Hill. Jair Bolsonaro has long been an admirer of Trump. One of Bolsonaro's vows is to overturn the verdict against his imprisoned father.

Lula, has been at the centre of Brazilian politics. He is serving his third term in power and was president between 2003 and 2011. He is known for his landmark social programmes to lift Brazilians out of poverty. Lula was also imprisoned on corruption and money laundering charges in 2018, but the Supreme Court annulled the charges in 2021 after finding that the lower court in Curitiba lacked the proper jurisdiction to try him.

Dilma Rousseff of Lula’s Workers Party, who succeeded Lula as President in 2011, was impeached and removed from office in August 2016 for illegally manipulating government accounts and delaying payments to public banks.

All this is a sign of how stormy Brazil’s democracy has been in the last decade or so, and also how despite the left-right polarisation, Brazil continues to be a vibrant democracy.

Even as Lula and Flavio Bolsonaro are set for the political duel in the run-up to the October 25 runoff, the familiar political agendas of the right and the left are the mainstay of the presidential election.

Bolsonaro like any right-wing politician is focused on crime, encouraging the private sector, and reducing the economic burden of welfare programmes to boost growth. Lula like the good left populist he is believes that lifting people out of poverty is compatible with economic growth.

The move to the right in Latin America

Observers see the Lula-Bolsonaro battle as part of the emerging political trend in Latin America, a swing away from the left to the right since 2025 in several major Latin American countries.

The most pronounced example of the move towards the right is victory President Javier Milei in Argentina, who went so far as to favour the US dollar replacing Argentinian peso. Argentina did not replace the peso with the dollar due to economic conditions but dollarisation remains an ultimate policy goal.