Artificial Intelligence For MSMEs: Challenges And Practical Tools
India's MSMEs form the backbone of its economy, and AI can help them work faster, serve customers better, and reach beyond their local markets.
Published : November 27, 2026 at 5:17 PM IST
By Srinivas Pingali
Micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) form the lifeline of our country, ranging from small retail and manufacturing units to healthcare providers, service providers and transport companies. They contribute about 31 per cent of India's GDP and support close to 39 crore people. A large share of that employment is in semi-urban and rural areas, which helps slow down migration to crowded cities and keeps local economies running.
Despite their importance, there is a worrying trend: MSMEs are being left behind in the current Artificial Intelligence (AI) revolution. A study conducted by the author among 200 SMEs across the country showed that the primary reasons are a lack of awareness, financial resources, and technology skills to implement AI.
The initial wave of AI focused on analytical models that required sophisticated data and technology beyond the reach of MSMEs.The good news is that the current wave of Generative AI (GenAI) and Agentic AI is easier to implement. GenAI tools (like ChatGPT) help create text or images. Agentic AI (like Claude Agents) goes a step further and carries out a sequence of tasks, such as sending reminders or updating records. Both tools are available free for trials and for as little as Rs 400 per month for licensed usage.
The obvious next question is what common examples of AI use by MSMEs look like.
A mango grower in Krishna district can use GenAI to write a simple checklist for spraying, fertiliser, and pruning, which can be shared with labourers and pinned in the orchard shed. On the other hand, agentic AI can see a photo of a leaf in the orchard and check with an image-recognition app for common issues and then schedule spray dates and send a reminder when the next application is due. At harvest, the grower can use Gen AI to draft one clear message in Telugu to pulp units and wholesale buyers about grades and prices and can record which buyer has booked how many crates and when payment arrived.
A small garment or handloom unit in Pochampally can use an agentic tool to track each order through cutting, stitching, and dispatch, and send the buyer an automatic update when a batch is ready. A GenAI tool can then draft the quotation and product description for each new design, so the owner spends less time on paperwork and more time on production.
Transport is a large part of our economy, and small operators are its backbone. A transporter running five or six lorries can use an agentic tool to track vehicle schedules, send delivery updates to clients on WhatsApp, and flag when an insurance, fitness, or permit renewal is due. GenAI can draft quotations and payment reminders in Telugu and English, so the owner spends less time on paperwork and more time on bookings.
In the food business, a small tiffin centre or home-kitchen caterer can use GenAI to suggest weekly menus and estimate how much rice and dal to buy. A sweet shop known for its festival sweets can create an offer poster with a GenAI image tool. A tailor can use an agentic reminder tool to tell customers on WhatsApp when a stitching order is ready for a fitting.
Service businesses can benefit too. A two-wheeler mechanic can use an agentic booking system on WhatsApp, so customers can fix a time without calling during busy hours. A mobile phone repair shop can use GenAI to prepare a clear list of common problems and prices in Telugu, which customers can read before visiting. A computer training institute or tuition centre can use it to prepare practice questions and short explanations for students.
Healthcare offers another example. A small private clinic or diagnostic lab can use an agentic reminder tool to send patients a WhatsApp message about follow-up visits, vaccination dates, or fasting instructions before a blood test. Staff who once spent the morning making phone calls can spend that time with patients at the counter.
Women's self-help groups show how small teams can handle more work. A group making pickles or papads can use GenAI to write product labels in Telugu and English, and an agentic tool can track orders and remind members when a festival order is due.
The pattern across these examples is the same. AI does not replace the owner's knowledge of customers, prices, or local needs. GenAI handles the writing and designing, and agentic AI handles the repeated counting and reminding, so the owner can spend more time on the work only a human can do.
AI is less about replacing workers than about freeing SME owners and their staff from repetitive tasks, such as chasing payments, answering the same customer questions, and preparing bills, so they can focus on sales and customer relationships. When that time is used well, it helps MSMEs take on more orders, reach new markets, and grow without adding overheads at the same pace.
Steps MSMEs Can Take Today
Start with one problem. Rather than adopting AI across the whole business, MSMEs should pick the task that takes the most time or causes the most errors. It is important to try one tool on that task for a month, and measure whether it saves time or improves quality.
Use what has already been paid for. Many software platforms that MSMEs already use, from accounting and email to WhatsApp, have added AI features. MSMEs may already have capabilities they have not switched on.
Build basic data habits. Keeping sales records, customer details, and inventory logs in digital form, even if they are simple spreadsheets, is critical. Consistent records make it far easier to use analytical tools later.
Invest in knowledge, not just tools. MSMEs need to set aside time to learn the basics of AI and prompt writing in less than 3 months. Several online digital skilling programmes are available, in addition to training organised by industry associations such as CII and FADA.
Choose vendors and consultants carefully. When looking for an AI consultant, an MSME should choose one who understands how small firms operate and has hands-on AI experience. Years in business, experience across more than one technology, and a record of successful implementations are good indicators of reliability. Other players in the industry or industry associations can be good sources to identify such consultants.
Keep a human in the loop. AI can make confident-sounding errors, and a wrong GST figure or an inaccurate product claim can cause real harm. Establish a simple rule: AI can draft, but a responsible person checks anything that goes to customers, regulators, or employees.
Pilot, measure, and scale. Treat AI adoption as a series of small experiments. Note what is tried, what it cost, what it saved, and what went wrong. This disciplined approach keeps costs under control and avoids buying tools that nobody uses.
Win bigger orders. Large buyers increasingly ask suppliers about their digital capabilities, and some export markets have their own data and quality expectations. An MSME that can demonstrate efficient, well-documented operations can help itself win contracts.
India's MSMEs form the backbone of its economy, and AI can help them work faster, serve customers better, and reach beyond their local markets. The barriers are real but manageable. MSMEs that start small, build their data, train their people, and keep human judgment at the centre will benefit most.
The writer Srinivas Pingali has over thirty-five years of varied experience in academic institutions, multinational and entrepreneurial companies across the globe.
(Disclaimer: The facts and opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer and do not reflect the views of ETV Bharat.)
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