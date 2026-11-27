ETV Bharat / opinion

Artificial Intelligence For MSMEs: Challenges And Practical Tools

Micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) form the lifeline of our country, ranging from small retail and manufacturing units to healthcare providers, service providers and transport companies. They contribute about 31 per cent of India's GDP and support close to 39 crore people. A large share of that employment is in semi-urban and rural areas, which helps slow down migration to crowded cities and keeps local economies running.

Despite their importance, there is a worrying trend: MSMEs are being left behind in the current Artificial Intelligence (AI) revolution. A study conducted by the author among 200 SMEs across the country showed that the primary reasons are a lack of awareness, financial resources, and technology skills to implement AI.

The initial wave of AI focused on analytical models that required sophisticated data and technology beyond the reach of MSMEs.The good news is that the current wave of Generative AI (GenAI) and Agentic AI is easier to implement. GenAI tools (like ChatGPT) help create text or images. Agentic AI (like Claude Agents) goes a step further and carries out a sequence of tasks, such as sending reminders or updating records. Both tools are available free for trials and for as little as Rs 400 per month for licensed usage.

GPT-6 with Intelligent UI is available for all ChatGPT tiers (OpenAI)

The obvious next question is what common examples of AI use by MSMEs look like.

A mango grower in Krishna district can use GenAI to write a simple checklist for spraying, fertiliser, and pruning, which can be shared with labourers and pinned in the orchard shed. On the other hand, agentic AI can see a photo of a leaf in the orchard and check with an image-recognition app for common issues and then schedule spray dates and send a reminder when the next application is due. At harvest, the grower can use Gen AI to draft one clear message in Telugu to pulp units and wholesale buyers about grades and prices and can record which buyer has booked how many crates and when payment arrived.

A small garment or handloom unit in Pochampally can use an agentic tool to track each order through cutting, stitching, and dispatch, and send the buyer an automatic update when a batch is ready. A GenAI tool can then draft the quotation and product description for each new design, so the owner spends less time on paperwork and more time on production.

Transport is a large part of our economy, and small operators are its backbone. A transporter running five or six lorries can use an agentic tool to track vehicle schedules, send delivery updates to clients on WhatsApp, and flag when an insurance, fitness, or permit renewal is due. GenAI can draft quotations and payment reminders in Telugu and English, so the owner spends less time on paperwork and more time on bookings.

In the food business, a small tiffin centre or home-kitchen caterer can use GenAI to suggest weekly menus and estimate how much rice and dal to buy. A sweet shop known for its festival sweets can create an offer poster with a GenAI image tool. A tailor can use an agentic reminder tool to tell customers on WhatsApp when a stitching order is ready for a fitting.

Service businesses can benefit too. A two-wheeler mechanic can use an agentic booking system on WhatsApp, so customers can fix a time without calling during busy hours. A mobile phone repair shop can use GenAI to prepare a clear list of common problems and prices in Telugu, which customers can read before visiting. A computer training institute or tuition centre can use it to prepare practice questions and short explanations for students.

A worker at a local bus and/or truck body manufacturing plant in Jaipur (ANI)

Healthcare offers another example. A small private clinic or diagnostic lab can use an agentic reminder tool to send patients a WhatsApp message about follow-up visits, vaccination dates, or fasting instructions before a blood test. Staff who once spent the morning making phone calls can spend that time with patients at the counter.

Women's self-help groups show how small teams can handle more work. A group making pickles or papads can use GenAI to write product labels in Telugu and English, and an agentic tool can track orders and remind members when a festival order is due.

The pattern across these examples is the same. AI does not replace the owner's knowledge of customers, prices, or local needs. GenAI handles the writing and designing, and agentic AI handles the repeated counting and reminding, so the owner can spend more time on the work only a human can do.

AI is less about replacing workers than about freeing SME owners and their staff from repetitive tasks, such as chasing payments, answering the same customer questions, and preparing bills, so they can focus on sales and customer relationships. When that time is used well, it helps MSMEs take on more orders, reach new markets, and grow without adding overheads at the same pace.