ETV Bharat / opinion

Drug Overdose Is The Health Crisis India Still Isn’t Counting In Real Time

Substance abuse is not just bad for your health; there can be fatal consequences that happen within minutes ( Getty Images )

The latest available official data on the drug overdose phenomenon paints a troubling picture for India, even as it exposes a serious gap: there is no real-time overdose tracking system yet. This means that the data available has only recent verified numbers rather than a live count.

What Is A Drug Overdose? ‘Overdose’ is a broad term that encompasses an excess amount of all of the following: prescription painkillers, sedatives, cough syrups, and everyday medicines, apart from illegal substances, taken in excess, whether by accident, misuse, or a slow slide into dependency. In India, this broader picture is becoming harder to ignore. What The Numbers Show According to the National Crime Records Bureau reports (NCRB), the Accidental Deaths and Suicides in India report released in May 2026 recorded 978 drug overdose deaths in the year 2024, up from 650 in 2023. There is no official day-by-day count for this year still, since India’s fatality data typically takes over a year to compile and verify, though clinicians on the ground describe a steady, ongoing rise rather than a one-off spike. Who Is Most Affected? Age data paints two overlapping pictures. A 2025 AIIMS survey of nearly 6,000 students across ten Indian cities found substance and narcotics use beginning as early as age 11 or 12 with opioids, mostly non-prescribed pills and inhalants, among the most commonly reported substances. Among people who inject drugs (including prescription opioids), researchers have found the riskiest behaviour clusters around the 18 to 24 age group, while global health data places the peak burden of drug use disorders between ages 25 and 29. Separately, hospital studies on medicine-related poisoning in India have found a notable share of cases that involve young adults, often women, using easily available drugs like paracetamol and benzodiazepines. A 2025 AIIMS survey found substance and narcotics use beginning as early as age 11 or 12 with opioids (Getty Images) The Long Road After Doctors rarely describe overdose as a single, isolated event. Repeated non-fatal overdoses can cause lasting liver, kidney, and cardiovascular damage, along with hypoxic brain injury when breathing is interrupted even briefly. Among people who inject drugs, the risk compounds further through HIV and hepatitis C. But the long-term concern, the one most people now recognise instantly, is addiction itself. What often starts as a one-time misuse of a painkiller, a sleeping pill, or a recreational substance can, without awareness and support, transform into dependency that reshapes a person’s health, relationships, and daily life for years. Where Does India Stand Globally? The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime’s (UNODC) World Drug Report 2026 estimated that 331 million people used drugs worldwide in 2024 – that is 6.2% of the global population aged 15 to 64 – up from 5.2% a decade earlier. South Asia, including India, falls within a region flagged for elevated opioid use, shaped partly by its position between major global trafficking routes.