ETV Bharat / opinion

Are We In A Sixth Mass Extinction Phase—The Biggest In Earth's History?

The remainder of the Pacifica Municipal Pier is battered by waves in Pacifica, Calif., Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2026. ( AP )

By C P Rajendran 7 Min Read

Earth has witnessed several intervals of mass extinction over its 4-billion-year history. The details of these events reveal that they had massive evolutionary consequences, including the emergence of new organisms. The truth is that all organisms eventually go extinct, making way for new species.

The fossil record documents enormous changes in life on our planet and provides a baseline for evaluating the impact of humans on biodiversity. All species eventually go extinct: of the approximately four billion species that have ever lived on Earth, about 99% are now extinct. Extinctions are normally balanced by the appearance of new species through evolution. However, extinction rates have not been consistent throughout the history of life on Earth and have at times risen far above normal levels.

The five most severe mass extinctions in the fossil record include the End-Ordovician event (445–440 million years ago), when an estimated 86% of species disappeared. During the Late Devonian (375–359 million years ago), an estimated 75% of species were lost. Another extinction event, in which 96% of species disappeared, occurred toward the end of the Permian (252 million years ago). An estimated 80% of species were lost around the end of the Triassic, about 200 million years ago. The fifth mass extinction occurred 65 million years ago, marking the end of the Cretaceous Period. That was when the dinosaurs—the dominant part of the animal kingdom- vanished. Unlike past mass extinctions, which were driven by natural causes, the current wave of extinctions is being caused by human activities. vanished, opening opportunities for the survival of mammals and eventually leading to the emergence of the human species. Many factors, including asteroid impacts, long-lasting volcanic eruptions, and climate changes that altered oceanic and atmospheric chemistry, have been attributed to these major extinction events and the associated biodiversity loss. What Is Behind the Current Mass Extinction? As mentioned earlier, over the past half-billion years, life on Earth has been nearly wiped out five times—by events such as climate change, intense ice ages, volcanic eruptions, and an asteroid that struck the Gulf of Mexico 65 million years ago, annihilating the dinosaurs and many other species. These events are known as the Big Five mass extinctions, and all the evidence suggests we are now on the brink of a sixth. Unlike past mass extinctions, which were driven by natural causes, the current wave of extinctions is being caused by human activities. Human impacts on biodiversity began roughly 59,000 years ago, stemming from overhunting and overfishing, habitat loss and degradation, climate change, and the introduction of invasive species. Since the Industrial Revolution, human intervention in nature has accelerated and intensified. We are now changing the climate at a rapid pace—by geological standards. We are altering the planet's surface: cutting down forests, practising monoculture agriculture that is harmful to many species, and overfishing. The list goes on and on. Geological evidence indicates that historical mass extinctions unfolded over thousands to millions of years. By contrast, human-driven changes have taken place over mere centuries and decades—that leaves wild species entirely unable to adapt. Thousands of research papers have been published on the various aspects of mass extinction that is underway. For instance, according to a study published in Science Advances, the current extinction rate could be more than 100 times higher than normal. Earth's oceans and forests host an untold number of species, many of which will likely disappear before we even get to know them. The authors conclude that a sixth mass extinction is underway, and the window of opportunity to salvage the remaining biodiversity and ecosystem services is "rapidly closing". The Sixth Extinction An Unnatural History, a 2014 book by Elizabeth Kolbert, examines in detail the ongoing, human-driven sixth mass extinction. The study focuses on well-studied groups of mammals, birds, reptiles, and amphibians. She explains how biodiversity loss is triggered by habitat destruction, climate change, ocean acidification, invasive species, and the spread of disease through global movement. The new study suggests that as many as three-quarters of animal species could be extinct within several human lifetimes—a profoundly alarming prospect. The book warns that we are living in a time of exceptionally elevated extinction rates, even though a mass extinction may take many thousands of years to unfold.