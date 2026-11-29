Are We In A Sixth Mass Extinction Phase—The Biggest In Earth's History?
Unlike past mass extinctions, which were driven by natural causes, the current wave of extinctions is being caused by human activities.
Published : November 29, 2026 at 6:01 AM IST
Earth has witnessed several intervals of mass extinction over its 4-billion-year history. The details of these events reveal that they had massive evolutionary consequences, including the emergence of new organisms. The truth is that all organisms eventually go extinct, making way for new species.
The fossil record documents enormous changes in life on our planet and provides a baseline for evaluating the impact of humans on biodiversity. All species eventually go extinct: of the approximately four billion species that have ever lived on Earth, about 99% are now extinct. Extinctions are normally balanced by the appearance of new species through evolution. However, extinction rates have not been consistent throughout the history of life on Earth and have at times risen far above normal levels.
The five most severe mass extinctions in the fossil record include the End-Ordovician event (445–440 million years ago), when an estimated 86% of species disappeared. During the Late Devonian (375–359 million years ago), an estimated 75% of species were lost. Another extinction event, in which 96% of species disappeared, occurred toward the end of the Permian (252 million years ago). An estimated 80% of species were lost around the end of the Triassic, about 200 million years ago. The fifth mass extinction occurred 65 million years ago, marking the end of the Cretaceous Period. That was when the dinosaurs—the dominant part of the animal kingdom- vanished. Unlike past mass extinctions, which were driven by natural causes, the current wave of extinctions is being caused by human activities. vanished, opening opportunities for the survival of mammals and eventually leading to the emergence of the human species.
Many factors, including asteroid impacts, long-lasting volcanic eruptions, and climate changes that altered oceanic and atmospheric chemistry, have been attributed to these major extinction events and the associated biodiversity loss.
What Is Behind the Current Mass Extinction?
As mentioned earlier, over the past half-billion years, life on Earth has been nearly wiped out five times—by events such as climate change, intense ice ages, volcanic eruptions, and an asteroid that struck the Gulf of Mexico 65 million years ago, annihilating the dinosaurs and many other species. These events are known as the Big Five mass extinctions, and all the evidence suggests we are now on the brink of a sixth.
Unlike past mass extinctions, which were driven by natural causes, the current wave of extinctions is being caused by human activities. Human impacts on biodiversity began roughly 59,000 years ago, stemming from overhunting and overfishing, habitat loss and degradation, climate change, and the introduction of invasive species.
Since the Industrial Revolution, human intervention in nature has accelerated and intensified. We are now changing the climate at a rapid pace—by geological standards. We are altering the planet's surface: cutting down forests, practising monoculture agriculture that is harmful to many species, and overfishing. The list goes on and on. Geological evidence indicates that historical mass extinctions unfolded over thousands to millions of years. By contrast, human-driven changes have taken place over mere centuries and decades—that leaves wild species entirely unable to adapt.
Thousands of research papers have been published on the various aspects of mass extinction that is underway. For instance, according to a study published in Science Advances, the current extinction rate could be more than 100 times higher than normal. Earth's oceans and forests host an untold number of species, many of which will likely disappear before we even get to know them. The authors conclude that a sixth mass extinction is underway, and the window of opportunity to salvage the remaining biodiversity and ecosystem services is "rapidly closing".
The Sixth Extinction
An Unnatural History, a 2014 book by Elizabeth Kolbert, examines in detail the ongoing, human-driven sixth mass extinction. The study focuses on well-studied groups of mammals, birds, reptiles, and amphibians. She explains how biodiversity loss is triggered by habitat destruction, climate change, ocean acidification, invasive species, and the spread of disease through global movement. The new study suggests that as many as three-quarters of animal species could be extinct within several human lifetimes—a profoundly alarming prospect. The book warns that we are living in a time of exceptionally elevated extinction rates, even though a mass extinction may take many thousands of years to unfold.
The studies point out that habitat loss has become the greatest threat to biodiversity. As humans convert natural habitats to meet our needs—for agriculture, livestock raising, timber harvesting, roads, and cities—we negatively impact the diverse species that depend on those habitats. For example, when habitat is converted to farmland, pasture, or suburbs, some species may increase in abundance (such as crops or weedy species that thrive in disturbed soils), while others decline or even go extinct.
As forests are cleared and grasslands are paved over, wild habitats become fragmented, isolating populations and depriving species of the territory they need to feed, migrate, and reproduce. The scale of this displacement is reflected in global biomass distribution: humans and their domesticated livestock now account for a staggering 96% of all mammalian biomass on Earth, leaving wild mammals with a mere 4%. By monopolising the planet's spatial and biological resources, human population growth acts as a direct mechanism of displacement for global wildlife.
Even where natural habitat remains, it may be fragmented into smaller patches that cannot support as many species. Remaining patches not only contain fewer resources but are also surrounded by other habitat types, making it difficult or impossible for species to migrate. Fragmented habitats also have more edge areas with different microclimates; for instance, the edges of forest fragments tend to be drier, windier, and more exposed to sunlight than interior areas.
Climate change may overtake habitat loss as the biggest threat to biodiversity in the coming decades. Rising concentrations of carbon dioxide, methane, and other greenhouse gases from fossil fuel burning are causing rapid climate changes, which in turn impact biodiversity by driving rapid physical and biological changes to habitats.
The global average of combined land and ocean surface temperatures rose 0.85°C between 1880 and 2012, and each of the three most recent decades was successively warmer than any prior decade since 1850. Unlike temperature, precipitation changes vary spatially, with some areas seeing increases and others decreases. Extreme events such as heat waves, floods, storms, and droughts are becoming more frequent due to climate change and pose a further threat to biodiversity. Oceans are affected by sea level rise and CO2 uptake, which has led to a 26% increase in ocean acidity. Species that cannot tolerate the new climatic conditions, shift their ranges, or adapt their physiology or behaviour are most at risk of extinction from these climate changes.
Many scientists warn that a sixth mass extinction is underway or imminent if current trends continue, though researchers debate how directly modern data can be compared with past mass extinctions. Traditional mass extinctions are generally defined as the loss of at least 75% of species over a geologically short span—a threshold may not have reached today, although studies project it could be approached over centuries if biodiversity loss goes unchecked.
In his 2026 book The Last Animal: Human History and the Fate of Life on Earth from the Ice Age to the Sixth Extinction, Kyle Harper argues that human progress and biodiversity loss are inseparable strands of a single history—and that humanity still has the power to avert a full-scale mass extinction. Referring to E. O. Wilson's concept of the "Sixth Extinction", Harper treats it as a warning rather than a foregone conclusion, observing that humanity has not yet caused a mass extinction and can still change course. He cites conservation efforts such as the Endangered Species Act as evidence that protecting animals can unite people rather than divide them.
Scientists agree we are not yet in a mass extinction on the scale of the "Big Five", and the sixth mass extinction has not arrived. However, evidence suggests we are on the brink of one: extinction rates far exceed natural baselines, and current trends could lead there if human pressures continue unchecked. The core argument is that species loss is abnormally high even though the absolute number of extinctions hasn't reached the 75% threshold used to define past mass extinctions. Vertebrate extinction rates are estimated at roughly 100 to 1,000 times the natural background rate (one study puts it at 114 times higher). About 1 million of an estimated 8 million plant and animal species are threatened with extinction, many within decades, and monitored wildlife populations have fallen by an average of 69% since 1970.
The global economy treats natural habitats as external assets, undervaluing ecosystem services like water filtration, carbon sequestration, and pollination because they aren't reflected in GDP. This skews incentives toward short-term extraction over long-term preservation—most visibly in cattle and soy supply chains that clear Amazonian and Southeast Asian rainforests for cheap commodities. In effect, the current economic system subsidizes biodiversity loss, treating the extinction of unique species as an ordinary business cost.
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