ETV Bharat / opinion

Mithai Math: Are Jaggery, Dates and “Sugar-Free” Sweets Really Safer For Diabetics?

Sugar-free does not mean low in carbs or calories ( Getty Images )

A gentleman came to our centre for a follow-up not long ago, carrying a box of sweets. He was almost proud of it. They were sugar-free, he told me, so he had been eating three to four a day. “No problem, madam,” he said. We read the label together, right there at my desk. The carbohydrate content per piece was higher than he had expected, and the serving size on the box was far smaller than what he had been eating. He laughed and said, “so the box was talking, not the sweet”.

I think about that line every festival season. Whether it's jaggery, dates, sugar-free sweets, the front of the box does the selling, and the back tells the truth.

Milk solids in sugar-free sweets add carbohydrates (Getty Images) Jaggery Is Still Sugar Jaggery is less refined than white sugar and does carry a few minerals, that is a real difference, which is why so many families swear by it but it does not make jaggery diabetes-friendly. It is still mostly sugar and raises blood glucose. The body does not treat it kindly because it is traditional. What About Honey? Honey gets the same kindness from Indian families that jaggery does. “It’s natural, so I put honey in my tea instead of sugar.” Honey does have a slightly lower glycaemic index than table sugar, and it brings a little flavour and a few antioxidants. But a single tablespoon still carries roughly 17 grams of carbohydrates, and it raises blood glucose much like any other sugar. Switching from sugar to honey is a change of name, not a change of effect. Also read: The Parts Of Fruits And Vegetables Most Throw Away Contain Upto 5 Times More Fibre, Could Save Your Health And The Planet Dates Are More Interesting Dates are a slightly different story. They carry fibre, antioxidants and some micronutrients, which white sugar never will. They are more nutritious than white sugar but they are also packed with concentrated sources of natural sugar and when used generously in laddoos or barfis, the carbohydrate adds up quickly. A date-and-nut laddoo may look wiser than a conventional sweet, yet its carbohydrates still count. Nuts and fibre help, but they do not cancel out the sugar from dates. Dates are packed with concentrated sources of natural sugar (Getty Images)