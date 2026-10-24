ETV Bharat / opinion

Are GLP-1 Injections The Right Answer For Everyone Struggling To Lose Weight?

Buying GLP-1 pens directly from pharmacies without any preliminary screening is rather concerning ( Getty Images )

Weight-loss medications have become a growing part of public conversation. But are drugs such as Ozempic and Mounjaro the right answer for everyone struggling to lose weight? Understanding the underlying causes of weight gain and the role of medical supervision is essential before considering these treatments.

The most frustrating part about weight loss is when you truly put in all your effort, and the scale just doesn't budge. The truth is, weight loss is most often left in the hands of a nutritionist, when in reality, it needs to be a combined effort from nutrition coaches and doctors. If we look at weight loss through a medical lens, things become much simpler and more scientific.

Let me give you an example here. A lot of people do not see the scale budge despite being on a very low-calorie diet. But eating a low-cal diet would also mean eating less of the foods that help your gut microbiome and metabolism thrive. When your gut microbiome is not happy, your overall metabolism drops, and the body wants to hold on to more calories and convert them to fat instead of storing them as glycogen (temporary energy stores). The solution then is not to continue under-eating, but rather to boost the intake of certain food groups that improve your gut microbiome function. I have seen many women who come to me not see the scale drop in spite of following trends like intermittent fasting or even just eating one meal a day. Most often, this is because they starve all day to eat one heavy meal in the evening. The way your body stores calories in the evening is very different from how it does in the morning. If your sleep schedule or circadian cycle is not right, even healthy foods do not help you. In fact, a healthy salad eaten at 12 am does more harm to your body than a higher-calorie meal eaten at 12 pm. Even weight-loss drugs like Mounjaro only act in about one-fourth of the population that uses them. For instance, if the reason for your weight gain is solely bad lifestyle habits like alcohol consumption, late nights, or lack of mobility, these drugs might not give you the desired effect. On the contrary, for people struggling with constant food noise due to a bad relationship with food, certain hormonal conditions like insulin resistance, or even those who just need a little push to get started, the drug works wonders.