ETV Bharat / opinion

Analysis | Why The Water Crisis In Chhattisgarh Should Be A National Concern

As April begins, rivulets, creeks, and rivers are already running dry in Chhattisgarh. Jaspur, Balaram, Ambikapur, Surajpur, etc., are all reporting water scarcity. Now, what makes the problem very alarming is that Chhattisgarh receives plenty of rainfall and has more forests compared to other states, yet water shortages are increasing.

Each year, due to illegal deforestation, industrial pollution, encroachment, and illegal construction, water availability is drastically plummeting. So, it’s a classic case of plenty yet scarcity.

So, let's get the facts: the average rainfall in Chhattisgarh is between 1,200 mm and 1,400 mm (approx. 50–55 inches). The state has a tropical monsoon climate, with 80–85% of its total rainfall occurring during the southwest monsoon season, primarily from June to September.

Chhattisgarh, as a state, receives moderate rainfall when compared to other states. But it still has much more rainfall than states like Rajasthan, Gujarat, Punjab, and Haryana. Yet Chhattisgarh faces water scarcity like the states mentioned above, which are in the low rainfall zone.

Whereas, in terms of forest area, Chhattisgarh is 3rd when it comes to the forested area in India, far ahead of water-scarce states like Rajasthan, Gujarat, Haryana, etc. Keep in mind that forest areas are vital for creating microclimatic zones that bring rainfall, and also the forest plays a big role in ensuring the water is held in the soil and released over time into creeks and rivulets. So, the question now lies: why are Chhattisgarh’s rivers not annual? And why is Chhattisgarh a water-scarce state?

Photo of a water tank in Raipur in Chhattisgarh (ETV Bharat)

The state is gifted with many natural resources and biodiversity, which is a blessing. But Chattisgarh's case is turning out to be a curse. The first aspect of this curse comes in the form of illegal deforestation. Whether for creating mines or illegal mining, forests are the first victims. The timber mafia in the region has been active for a long time, cutting old trees in huge quantities.

With no official strictness in the matter or punishment for the timber mafia, now the common people have dared to start deforestation for private profit. Even the tribals who were once the protectors of the forests have started to cut trees and start forest fires in the summer months to cut more trees and evade authorities. Even rare trees, sacred trees, and biodiversity are being cut down for illegal sale, without any checks. This was not the case a few decades ago.

As the forests and trees are disappearing, so is the water and microclimates. Chhattisgarh has a massive legal and illegal deforestation problem because it has come to a stage where the local people themselves have severed their connection to forests and water in exchange for money. Deforestation is causing flood-like situations to emerge during monsoon months, with overflowing rivers and creeks, and the erosion of fertile soils from the mountains and forests into the rivers and then the sea. This is a bad sign for the overall health of Chhattisgarh.

The second biggest problem is encroachment. Due to the shrinking of water channels like creeks and rivulets, etc., people have started to encroach on the river area. Most of the floodplains and waterways of the rivers and creeks have major encroachment on them. These are mostly farmers who have taken a part of the river, blocked it, and converted it into a seasonal paddy field. Meanwhile, urban counterparts have encroached on dried river beds and built houses.