ETV Bharat / opinion

Analysis | Why Quality Education Matters More Than Expansion, Especially In This Age Of AI

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan delivers a speech at the 22nd Convocation (2026) of SRM Institute of Science and Technology, in Chennai on Aug. 16, 2026. ( ANI )

India’s higher education system has expanded dramatically over the past few decades. The number of higher education students has risen from 3.42 crore in 2014–15 to around 4.50 crore today. Universities have increased from 760 to 1,289, and colleges from 38,498 to 48,246. This expansion has brought higher education within the reach of millions of young people.

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are good examples of this transformation. Alongside cities such as Hyderabad, Warangal, Vijayawada, Guntur, Karimnagar, Nalgonda, Visakhapatnam and Tirupati, large numbers of engineering, pharmacy, management, B.Ed., degree, medical and agricultural institutions have emerged in district headquarters and smaller towns.

Students who once had to travel to major cities can now access many courses closer to home. This is certainly a welcome development. But the question now is not how many institutions we have. It is how much quality education they are actually providing. An increase in the number of institutions alone cannot be a measure of educational development. The quality of faculty, research, infrastructure, student learning and academic environment must grow at the same pace.

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan poses for a group photo during the 23rd Convocation of Symbiosis International (Deemed University), in Pune on Nov 21, 2026 (ANI)

More Universities and Many More Colleges

The expansion of engineering education in the Telugu states is a good example. When demand for engineering, particularly computer science and IT, surged in undivided Andhra Pradesh, numerous engineering colleges were established in Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Guntur, Visakhapatnam, Tirupati and Warangal. Thousands of families enrolled their children in these courses in the hope that an engineering degree would lead to good employment.

Pharmacy education followed a similar pattern. Institutions expanded in Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Guntur, Nellore and other places. Opportunities also grew with the expansion of the pharmaceutical industry. B.Ed. colleges emerged in large numbers, while management, computer applications and other professional courses also expanded. This expansion, however, was not confined to professional colleges. Universities too increased in number.

Alongside older universities, new state, central, private and deemed to be universities were established. Establishing a university is one thing and building a real university is another. Buildings, courses and students alone do not make a university. It needs good faculty, quality postgraduate education, laboratories, libraries, research, intellectual freedom and a culture of questioning. Therefore, expansion of higher education should increase educational capacity, not merely the number of institutions.

When Students Become Numbers

Higher education requires money. Faculty salaries, laboratories, libraries, hostels, research and technology all require substantial investment. Only a financially strong institution can sustain quality education over the long term. The problem begins when financial interests overtake educational objectives. At one point, courses such as engineering, pharmacy and B.Ed. witnessed enormous demand in the Telugu states. Institutions expanded rapidly to meet that demand. Student numbers, fees and seat capacity gradually became important measures of institutional performance.

File photo | Students appear for the Class 10th State Board Examination at Government Girls Higher Secondary School, in Srinagar on Oct 19, 2026. (ANI)

A Supreme Court judgment on September 17, 2026, has opened a wider discussion on this issue. The Court stated that private universities should not be run with a profit motive and indicated that aspects such as finances, fees, admissions, use of surplus funds, faculty recruitment and salaries, actual teaching, examinations and grievance redressal should be examined. At the same time, it recognised that universities require adequate financial resources and employees deserve appropriate salaries.

If student numbers become the main basis for an institution’s survival, the question "What should students learn?" can give way to "How many students can we admit?" Similarly, instead of asking "What research should we undertake?", institutions may begin asking "Which course will attract more students?" The danger is that the student becomes a customer, the teacher a service provider and the degree a product.

This, however, should not be applied to all private institutions. The Telugu states also have good private institutions that recruit capable faculty, invest in research and provide students with a strong academic environment. The real distinction is not between government and private institutions. It is between institutions that place education at the centre of their mission and those where other pressures push educational objectives into the background.

The Teacher Is the University’s Real Strength

Leading universities in Hyderabad, like Osmania University, University of Hyderabad, Kakatiya University in Warangal, Sri Venkateswara University in Tirupati and Andhra University in Visakhapatnam have, in their respective periods, earned recognition through strong faculty and research traditions. What gives a university lasting reputation is not its buildings but the intellectual strength of its faculty.

A university’s greatest asset is not its buildings; it is its teachers. There are concerns that in some private institutions faculty members work longer teaching hours, perform administrative duties and face heavy workloads, receiving relatively low salaries. This does not apply to all institutions, and there are notable exceptions. But the issue cannot be ignored. If teachers have little time for research, reading, attending conferences or developing new courses, their own intellectual growth suffers. Ultimately, students feel the impact.

Representational Image (AP)

A good teacher brings new ideas, research and questions into the classroom. It is difficult to create a vibrant academic environment when teachers are restricted to merely delivering a prescribed syllabus. Therefore, assessing quality cannot mean simply counting buildings, faculty members or laboratories. Are students genuinely learning? Are teachers intellectually active? Is research taking place? Is there an academic culture? These questions must also be asked.

The Role Of The University In The Age of AI

Artificial intelligence is rapidly changing the nature of higher education. Students not only in technology and research centres such as Hyderabad, but also in smaller towns, are now using online courses, digital libraries, YouTube, podcasts and AI tools. AI can explain a subject within seconds, summarise a research paper and even write code. This means the university is no longer the only source of information. But its importance has not diminished.