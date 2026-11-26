Analysis | Why Quality Education Matters More Than Expansion, Especially In This Age Of AI
India's higher education sector has expanded significantly, but concerns over education quality, faculty standards, research and student learning remain.
Published : November 26, 2026 at 11:26 AM IST
India’s higher education system has expanded dramatically over the past few decades. The number of higher education students has risen from 3.42 crore in 2014–15 to around 4.50 crore today. Universities have increased from 760 to 1,289, and colleges from 38,498 to 48,246. This expansion has brought higher education within the reach of millions of young people.
Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are good examples of this transformation. Alongside cities such as Hyderabad, Warangal, Vijayawada, Guntur, Karimnagar, Nalgonda, Visakhapatnam and Tirupati, large numbers of engineering, pharmacy, management, B.Ed., degree, medical and agricultural institutions have emerged in district headquarters and smaller towns.
Students who once had to travel to major cities can now access many courses closer to home. This is certainly a welcome development. But the question now is not how many institutions we have. It is how much quality education they are actually providing. An increase in the number of institutions alone cannot be a measure of educational development. The quality of faculty, research, infrastructure, student learning and academic environment must grow at the same pace.
More Universities and Many More Colleges
The expansion of engineering education in the Telugu states is a good example. When demand for engineering, particularly computer science and IT, surged in undivided Andhra Pradesh, numerous engineering colleges were established in Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Guntur, Visakhapatnam, Tirupati and Warangal. Thousands of families enrolled their children in these courses in the hope that an engineering degree would lead to good employment.
Pharmacy education followed a similar pattern. Institutions expanded in Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Guntur, Nellore and other places. Opportunities also grew with the expansion of the pharmaceutical industry. B.Ed. colleges emerged in large numbers, while management, computer applications and other professional courses also expanded. This expansion, however, was not confined to professional colleges. Universities too increased in number.
Alongside older universities, new state, central, private and deemed to be universities were established. Establishing a university is one thing and building a real university is another. Buildings, courses and students alone do not make a university. It needs good faculty, quality postgraduate education, laboratories, libraries, research, intellectual freedom and a culture of questioning. Therefore, expansion of higher education should increase educational capacity, not merely the number of institutions.
When Students Become Numbers
Higher education requires money. Faculty salaries, laboratories, libraries, hostels, research and technology all require substantial investment. Only a financially strong institution can sustain quality education over the long term. The problem begins when financial interests overtake educational objectives. At one point, courses such as engineering, pharmacy and B.Ed. witnessed enormous demand in the Telugu states. Institutions expanded rapidly to meet that demand. Student numbers, fees and seat capacity gradually became important measures of institutional performance.
A Supreme Court judgment on September 17, 2026, has opened a wider discussion on this issue. The Court stated that private universities should not be run with a profit motive and indicated that aspects such as finances, fees, admissions, use of surplus funds, faculty recruitment and salaries, actual teaching, examinations and grievance redressal should be examined. At the same time, it recognised that universities require adequate financial resources and employees deserve appropriate salaries.
If student numbers become the main basis for an institution’s survival, the question "What should students learn?" can give way to "How many students can we admit?" Similarly, instead of asking "What research should we undertake?", institutions may begin asking "Which course will attract more students?" The danger is that the student becomes a customer, the teacher a service provider and the degree a product.
This, however, should not be applied to all private institutions. The Telugu states also have good private institutions that recruit capable faculty, invest in research and provide students with a strong academic environment. The real distinction is not between government and private institutions. It is between institutions that place education at the centre of their mission and those where other pressures push educational objectives into the background.
The Teacher Is the University’s Real Strength
Leading universities in Hyderabad, like Osmania University, University of Hyderabad, Kakatiya University in Warangal, Sri Venkateswara University in Tirupati and Andhra University in Visakhapatnam have, in their respective periods, earned recognition through strong faculty and research traditions. What gives a university lasting reputation is not its buildings but the intellectual strength of its faculty.
A university’s greatest asset is not its buildings; it is its teachers. There are concerns that in some private institutions faculty members work longer teaching hours, perform administrative duties and face heavy workloads, receiving relatively low salaries. This does not apply to all institutions, and there are notable exceptions. But the issue cannot be ignored. If teachers have little time for research, reading, attending conferences or developing new courses, their own intellectual growth suffers. Ultimately, students feel the impact.
A good teacher brings new ideas, research and questions into the classroom. It is difficult to create a vibrant academic environment when teachers are restricted to merely delivering a prescribed syllabus. Therefore, assessing quality cannot mean simply counting buildings, faculty members or laboratories. Are students genuinely learning? Are teachers intellectually active? Is research taking place? Is there an academic culture? These questions must also be asked.
The Role Of The University In The Age of AI
Artificial intelligence is rapidly changing the nature of higher education. Students not only in technology and research centres such as Hyderabad, but also in smaller towns, are now using online courses, digital libraries, YouTube, podcasts and AI tools. AI can explain a subject within seconds, summarise a research paper and even write code. This means the university is no longer the only source of information. But its importance has not diminished.
The university must teach students how to think, not merely provide information. Students must learn to distinguish reliable information from misinformation, examine evidence, question, analyse and make independent decisions. The answer is not to block AI, but to use it while protecting human reasoning, creativity and judgement.
Education is certainly necessary for employment. But the purpose of higher education cannot end there. Universities must also prepare citizens who can think independently, make ethical decisions, exercise freedom responsibly and contribute meaningfully to society.
The Focus Ahead Must Be Quality
India still needs to expand higher education. Telangana needs more quality higher education opportunities beyond Hyderabad, while Andhra Pradesh needs to strengthen opportunities not only around Amaravati but also in Rayalaseema and North Andhra. Young people in less- developed regions must have access to good higher education.
But from now on, expansion must be accompanied by quality. This requires several clear reforms:
1. Measure learning outcomes rather than institutional numbers. Instead of focusing on how many students a college admits or how many courses it offers, institutions should continuously assess what students have actually learned and how much their knowledge, skills and ability to think have developed.
2. Place the teacher at the centre. Faculty recruitment should give importance not only to qualifications but also to teaching and research capabilities. Appropriate salaries, job security, time for research and continuous professional development should become part of quality standards.
3. Treat research as an essential responsibility of universities. Every university need not conduct world-class research in every field. But every university should provide opportunities for useful research addressing regional and societal needs, including industry, agriculture and health. Postgraduate education, research and teaching should be closely connected.
4. Make accreditation and quality assessment more outcome-oriented. Instead of merely displaying infrastructure, buildings and equipment on paper, assessments should examine the quality of classroom teaching, actual use of laboratories, faculty research and what students are learning.
5. Increase transparency in private institutions. There should be clear disclosure of fees and other charges collected from students, faculty recruitment and salaries, infrastructure and student outcomes. Financial sustainability is essential, but it must not overshadow the educational mission.
6. Reform examinations for the AI era. Instead of examinations that primarily test memory, greater emphasis should be placed on problem-solving, analysis, practical knowledge, projects, discussions and independent thinking. Students should learn not only how to use AI but also how to verify information generated by AI.
7. Every university should clearly define its social responsibility. Research on local problems, industry linkages, technological assistance to rural areas and development of social responsibility among students should become part of university education.
8. Make quality an internal institutional culture rather than merely a government inspection exercise. Every institution should have a continuous system of academic review involving faculty, students, alumni and industry representatives.
Ultimately, the goal of higher education reform should not be to build more institutions, but to provide better education. The real measure is whether, after three or four years of study, a student has gained greater knowledge, curiosity, capability and the ability to think independently.
India has already entered the era of mass higher education. It must now enter the era of high- quality higher education at scale. We do not merely need more educational institutions. We need institutions that make quality their central mission. We do not merely need more graduates. We need genuinely educated, independent- minded and responsible human beings.
(Disclaimer: The facts and opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer and do not reflect the views of ETV Bharat.)
Read More
Ramoji Excellence Awards 2026 | From 'Zero Gravity' To 'The Happy School': How Maitreyi Shrikant Jichkar Became An Unlikely Changemaker
AI Should Enhance Human Capabilities, Not Replace Human Judgement: Soumya Swaminathan