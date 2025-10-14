ETV Bharat / opinion

Analysis | Universities And Colleges Should Be Autonomous And Accountable

India's higher education system, the third-largest, faces a paradox. It has vast potential, which seems to be constrained in its agility. Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) in India, especially the Universities, which are about 1100, are assumed to be autonomous. Autonomy matters more in the 21st Century due to the dominance of the knowledge economy.

A country's global standing is increasingly determined by its ability to rapidly generate, disseminate, and apply knowledge. While the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 envisions multidisciplinary, flexible, and innovation-driven institutions, a vast majority of the Universities remain bound by rigid, centrally dictated rules.

NEP 2020 also desired that most of the colleges (about 45000) should soon become autonomous. To address the needs of globally connected, gadget-driven, goal-oriented, and growth-seeking learners (more popularly referred as 'Gen Z'), the agility of the institutions is more critical. Today's students are compelled to learn through tech tools, with a global outlook, and do not hesitate to shift careers multiple times. In public Universities, faculty remain in comfort zones irrespective of the changing requirements.

Autonomy is crucial

Autonomy in HEIs should not be seen just as administrative freedom. Paramount is the academic autonomy to decide curriculum, pedagogy, assessment methods, and pace of delivery. Administrative autonomy to hire faculty, decide organisational structure and manage internal governance without excessive regulatory interference is equally important.

Financial autonomy to generate and utilise resources, set fee structures, and partner with industry without bureaucratic delays and research autonomy to define research priorities, create collaborations, and manage intellectual property rights are additional spheres where the HEIs need to be autonomous.

To swiftly respond to rapid technological changes in areas like Artificial Intelligence (AI), biotechnology, quantum computing, climate sciences, and space tech, HEIs need to evolve faster than regulatory bodies can update syllabi to instantly adapt courses, launch new interdisciplinary programs, and more importantly retrain faculty.

HEIs need to cater to Gen Z's learning preferences through personalised learning pathways, which may be online–offline hybrid, to provide experiential learning through internships, start-up incubators, live projects etc, and the skill-first approach through industry certifications integrated with degrees. All these aspects require freedom from rigid, one-size-fits-all regulations seen in public Universities.

Global trends