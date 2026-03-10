Analysis | The Iran War: A Strategic Balancing Test for India
As the United States and Israel escalate their campaign against Iran, India balances diplomacy, energy security and strategic partnerships.
Published : March 10, 2026 at 2:05 PM IST
The Middle East woke up to a new strategic reality on February 28, 2026. A coordinated US–Israeli strike deep inside Iran killed Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the Supreme Leader. He had shaped the Islamic Republic of Iran's political and strategic direction for more than three decades. The targeted elimination of the leader of another sovereign state is very rare in modern international politics.
The operation demonstrated the extraordinary reach of American and Israeli intelligence networks and precision strike capabilities. Yet the success in the opening hours of a war rarely answers the harder question of how it will end?
Within hours, Iranian institutions reportedly began the process of selecting a successor. The episode illustrates an enduring lesson of modern warfare that removing a leader may shock a regime, but it rarely dismantles the political structures that sustain it. Recent history offers sobering reminders. The fall of Saddam Hussein during the 2003 invasion of Iraq toppled the regime but triggered years of insurgency and sectarian violence. The NATO-backed intervention that led to the death of Muammar Gaddafi during the 2011 Libyan Civil War removed an autocrat yet left Libya fractured between rival militias. The return of the Taliban to power in Afghanistan demonstrate how difficult it is to impose a durable political order from outside.
Military victory may remove regimes; it rarely determines what replaces them.
A New Phase in U.S.–Israeli Military Integration
Another striking feature of the conflict is the unprecedented level of military integration between the United States and Israel. The campaign represents the first truly combined operation between the two countries. Both militaries shared intelligence, coordinated strikes and divided the operational responsibilities.
The Juniper Oak exercise conducted in January 2023, the largest bilateral military drills between the two countries, tested coordination across air, land, sea, cyber and space domains. These preparations laid the groundwork for the ongoing campaign now visible in the region.
Iran’s Strategy: Widening the Conflict
Iran's response reflects a strategy focused on expanding the conflict. Rather than attempting to defeat American and Israeli forces in conventional combat, Tehran appears to be widening the confrontation geographically and politically.
In addition to missile strikes and drone attacks, Iranian-aligned groups have intensified their activities in multiple theatres. Hezbollah in Lebanon has exchanged fire with Israeli forces, while militia networks in Iraq and Syria have increased attacks on Western military installations.
Analysts at the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) note that this pattern reflects Iran’s long-standing reliance on asymmetric warfare and regional proxy networks. By expanding the battlefield, Tehran hopes to increase the political and economic costs of the war for its adversaries.
The Divergent Domestic Public Opinion in the US and Israel
The public opinion within the United States remains divided. Surveys conducted by organisations such as Gallup and Quinnipiac University show that public support for prolonged military engagement remains limited. Many voters now question whether extended military commitments in the region serve long-term U.S. strategic interests. They cite Iraq and Afghanistan to back their claims.
Israeli public opinion, however, appears markedly different. Surveys reported by Israeli media outlets suggest strong domestic backing for decisive military action against Iran, which many Israelis view as an existential threat.
Will the divergence in public opinion eventually influence the political dynamics of the alliance even as military cooperation remains strong? Time will tell
Strategic Choices Facing Washington: How to End?
The central question confronting policymakers in Washington is how far the United States is willing to push the conflict in pursuit of its political objectives?
One option would be to limit the campaign to degrading Iran's military capabilities and nuclear infrastructure. Under this approach, the United States could weaken Iran's strategic assets while avoiding a prolonged war.
Another possibility involves pursuing regime change in Tehran. Some Israeli leaders argue that only the removal of the current Iranian leadership can eliminate the long-term threat posed by the Islamic Republic.
Yet analysts at institutions such as the Brookings Institution and CSIS warn that attempts to collapse the Iranian regime could trigger prolonged instability across the region. The challenge for the policymakers lies in defining how far the campaign should go and what political outcome it seeks to produce.
India's Strategic Balancing Challenge
India imports roughly 85 per cent of its crude oil. Disruptions in West Asian shipping routes can quickly affect inflation and economic stability. Yet, the more significant challenge for New Delhi lies not in energy markets alone, but in navigating a complex web of strategic relationships now pulled in different directions by the war.
India's public response to the conflict has been restrained. Unlike several countries that issued strong condemnations or explicit endorsements of the U.S.–Israeli strike on Iran, New Delhi has avoided taking sides. This calibrated ambiguity reflects the diplomatic space India seeks to preserve.
The reason is straightforward. India has important relationships with all the principal actors in the conflict. Iran remains central to India's regional connectivity ambitions through the Chabahar port project. This offers access to Afghanistan and Central Asia while bypassing Pakistan. Israel, meanwhile, is one of India's most significant defence partners, providing advanced technologies including air defence systems, drones and surveillance platforms. At the same time, India's strategic partnership with the United States has deepened substantially over the past decade, spanning defence cooperation, intelligence sharing and emerging technologies.
An incident early in the crisis illustrated how quickly the conflict could spill into India's maritime neighbourhood. The Iranian naval vessel IRIS Lavan sought refuge at Kochi. India permitted the ship to dock on humanitarian grounds consistent with international maritime practice, carefully avoiding political commentary on the episode.
Diplomatic gestures have also revealed the careful balancing underway. Indian representatives signed the condolence register at the Iranian embassy following Ayatollah Khamenei's death, signalling respect for diplomatic protocol and maintaining channels with Tehran. At the same time, India avoided statements that could be interpreted as criticism of Washington or Tel Aviv.
As India's global profile grows, crises such as this test its ability to maintain relationships across competing geopolitical camps. New Delhi's response so far suggests that silence, when carefully calibrated, can itself be a form of strategic signalling.
The coming months will determine whether the conflict remains contained or evolves into a wider regional crisis. For now, the Middle East stands at a pivotal moment, one whose consequences will extend far beyond the battlefield.
