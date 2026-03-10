ETV Bharat / opinion

Analysis | The Iran War: A Strategic Balancing Test for India

A view of IRIS Dena, a Moudge Class Frigate of the Iranian Navy at Visakhapatnam, AndhraPadesh for participation in the Multilateral Naval Exercise in MILAN 2024, on February 19, 2024. ( DD National )

The Middle East woke up to a new strategic reality on February 28, 2026. A coordinated US–Israeli strike deep inside Iran killed Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the Supreme Leader. He had shaped the Islamic Republic of Iran's political and strategic direction for more than three decades. The targeted elimination of the leader of another sovereign state is very rare in modern international politics.

The operation demonstrated the extraordinary reach of American and Israeli intelligence networks and precision strike capabilities. Yet the success in the opening hours of a war rarely answers the harder question of how it will end?

A portrait of late Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah sits in front of a destroyed building that housed a branch of Al-Qard Al-Hassan, a non-bank financial institution run by Hezbollah, which was hit by an Israeli airstrike in Dahiyeh, Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon, Tuesday, March 10, 2026. (AP)

Within hours, Iranian institutions reportedly began the process of selecting a successor. The episode illustrates an enduring lesson of modern warfare that removing a leader may shock a regime, but it rarely dismantles the political structures that sustain it. Recent history offers sobering reminders. The fall of Saddam Hussein during the 2003 invasion of Iraq toppled the regime but triggered years of insurgency and sectarian violence. The NATO-backed intervention that led to the death of Muammar Gaddafi during the 2011 Libyan Civil War removed an autocrat yet left Libya fractured between rival militias. The return of the Taliban to power in Afghanistan demonstrate how difficult it is to impose a durable political order from outside.

Infographics for impact of Hormuz Strait on India (ETV Bharat)

Military victory may remove regimes; it rarely determines what replaces them.

A New Phase in U.S.–Israeli Military Integration

Another striking feature of the conflict is the unprecedented level of military integration between the United States and Israel. The campaign represents the first truly combined operation between the two countries. Both militaries shared intelligence, coordinated strikes and divided the operational responsibilities.

The Juniper Oak exercise conducted in January 2023, the largest bilateral military drills between the two countries, tested coordination across air, land, sea, cyber and space domains. These preparations laid the groundwork for the ongoing campaign now visible in the region.

Iran’s Strategy: Widening the Conflict

Iran's response reflects a strategy focused on expanding the conflict. Rather than attempting to defeat American and Israeli forces in conventional combat, Tehran appears to be widening the confrontation geographically and politically.

In addition to missile strikes and drone attacks, Iranian-aligned groups have intensified their activities in multiple theatres. Hezbollah in Lebanon has exchanged fire with Israeli forces, while militia networks in Iraq and Syria have increased attacks on Western military installations.

Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike in Dahiyeh, Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon, Monday, March 9, 2026 (AP)

Analysts at the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) note that this pattern reflects Iran’s long-standing reliance on asymmetric warfare and regional proxy networks. By expanding the battlefield, Tehran hopes to increase the political and economic costs of the war for its adversaries.

The Divergent Domestic Public Opinion in the US and Israel