Analysis | The 47th ASEAN Summit: Recentring Asia

In this image posted on Oct. 26, 2025, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar with Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim during a meeting on the sidelines of the ASEAN Summit, in Malaysia ( PTI )

In many ways, the 47th ASEAN Summit and the East Asia Summit (EAS) held in Malaysia represented a defining moment for the effort to recentre Asia in the global geopolitical landscape. Over the past few years, world attention has been monopolised by developments emanating from Washington, the ongoing war in Ukraine, and the deepening conflict in the Middle East. Against this backdrop, the ASEAN and EAS meetings provided a timely reminder that Asia as an engine of global growth and a critical theatre of strategic competition remains indispensable to shaping the future of global governance. Three broad perspectives emerged from this year's ASEAN and EAS meetings.

The US is not walking away from the Indo-Pacific. The attendance of US President Donald Trump at the summit in Kuala Lumpur underscored that Washington's Indo-Pacific strategy remains central to its global outlook, even if its intensity appears diminished in recent years. While much of Trump's second term has been characterised by renewed focus on domestic priorities and hemispheric issues in the Americas, his decision to attend the summit in Malaysia signalled that the US continues to recognise the strategic salience of Asia.

Trump's participation was part of his three-nation tour of Malaysia, Japan, and South Korea, culminating in a scheduled meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Seoul. The objective is to cool the temperature on an escalating U.S.-China trade war that had begun to unsettle global markets. While the optics of engagement were significant, the underlying message emerged that America's Indo-Pacific security vision remains alive, even as it pursues a more transactional foreign policy.

Foreign ministers and economic ministers of ASEAN member countries pose for a group photo during the ASEAN Joint Foreign and Economic Ministers' Meeting in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025 (AP)

A second major takeaway from the summit was the recognition that trade disruption has become the new normal, driven largely by Washington's protectionist economic policies. The idea that trade could be used as a strategic lever to reorder global relationships has now become an accepted part of the geopolitical playbook. For ASEAN, a bloc founded on the principles of free trade and economic cooperation, this trend strikes at the heart of its raison d’être.

The symbolism of hosting the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) meetings alongside the ASEAN summit was therefore deliberate. It was an assertion that many countries remain committed to open markets, rules-based trade, and multilateralism, even as great powers drift toward economic nationalism.

Trump's view, of course, has long been the opposite that other nations have taken advantage of the US through unfair trade practices. His administration's attempts at course corrections have led to an erosion of trust in the global trade system, as countries struggle to navigate a landscape of tariffs, supply chain shocks, and shifting alliances. The EAS in Malaysia, then, served as a testing ground for whether Asia could hold together its economic integration project in the face of such turbulence.