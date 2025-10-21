ETV Bharat / opinion

Analysis | Teaching, Learning In The Age Of Artificial Intelligence

By Prof Siva Prasad Nagalla (Rtd)

The classroom is evolving beyond its traditional boundaries. As Artificial Intelligence (AI) enters educational spaces worldwide, teaching and learning are experiencing a fundamental transformation that promises to reshape how knowledge is acquired, processed, and applied. Rather than threatening educators' roles, AI is emerging as a powerful ally — enhancing human instruction while opening new pathways for personalised education that were previously impossible to achieve at scale.

AI as Educational Partner, Not Replacement

The fear that AI will replace teachers is fundamentally a misunderstanding. Teaching transcends mere knowledge delivery; it encompasses mentorship, emotional support, character development, and moral guidance — uniquely human qualities that no algorithm can authentically replicate. A teacher reads the subtle signs of a student's confusion, offers encouragement during academic setbacks, and provides the emotional scaffolding that transforms learning from a mechanical process into a meaningful journey of discovery.

AI serves best as a sophisticated educational partner. While a human teacher guides critical thinking, fosters creativity, and builds character, AI can provide comprehensive supplementary support tailored to individual learning needs. Consider a student struggling with concepts: an AI tutor can offer multiple alternative explanations using different pedagogical approaches—visual representations, step-by-step verbal instructions, real-world applications, or interactive simulations—while the classroom teacher can inspire a love for critical thinking.

This partnership model allows teachers to elevate their practice from information delivery to higher-order facilitation, spending more time on Socratic questioning, project mentorship, and developing students' metacognitive abilities.

The Imperative for AI Literacy in Modern Education

Today's students will enter workplaces where AI is ubiquitous—from business analytics and financial modelling to healthcare diagnostics and advanced manufacturing systems. Educational institutions have a profound responsibility to prepare students for this reality through comprehensive AI literacy programs that go far beyond basic technical skills.

This preparation requires developing ethical frameworks for AI interaction. Students must learn to employ AI responsibly—not as an intellectual shortcut that undermines learning, but as a sophisticated tool for deeper understanding, enhanced collaboration, and complex problem-solving that amplifies human capabilities rather than replacing them.

Personalised Learning Revolution

Traditional classroom instruction has long followed a one-size-fits-all model that inevitably leaves some students behind while failing to challenge others appropriately. AI tutors offer unprecedented personalisation capabilities, adapting not just content delivery but entire learning pathways to match individual students' cognitive profiles, learning preferences, and developmental stages.

Visual learners can receive rich diagrams, interactive simulations, and colour-coded organisational systems, while kinaesthetic learners engage with hands-on digital experiments, virtual manipulatives, and movement-based learning activities. Auditory learners benefit from conversational explanations, music-based mnemonics, and podcast-style content delivery. Advanced students can access accelerated materials and challenging extensions, while those needing additional support receive patient, repetitive explanations without judgment.

AI systems can identify optimal moments for concept review, recognise when students are ready for advanced topics, predict potential learning obstacles before they become problematic, and provide immediate, constructive feedback that keeps learners engaged and motivated. For teachers managing classes of 30 or more students, this level of individual attention—previously impossible to scale—becomes not just achievable but sustainable.

Understanding AI's Educational Strengths and Limitations

AI demonstrates remarkable capabilities in specific educational domains: synthesising vast amounts of information into digestible summaries, generating multiple perspectives on complex topics, creating unlimited practice exercises, offering instant feedback on objective assessments, and providing patient, consistent explanations regardless of how many times students need clarification.

However, AI struggles significantly with tasks requiring genuine originality, emotional intelligence, cultural sensitivity, and nuanced contextual judgment. It cannot replicate the inspirational moment when a teacher connects abstract scientific principles to students' personal experiences, nor can it provide the moral reasoning and ethical guidance that shapes character development. AI cannot recognise the silent student who needs encouragement to participate, interpret the cultural context behind a student's response, or make the intuitive leaps that connect disparate concepts in meaningful ways.

Reimagining Assessment and Academic Integrity