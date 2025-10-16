ETV Bharat / opinion

Analysis | Service Chiefs Threatening Pakistan, The Messaging And More

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh along with Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi and Air Chief Marshal AP Singh during the 278th Annual Day celebration of the Defence Accounts Department at Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi on Oct 1, 2025. ( ANI )

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, speaking in Bhuj on October 2, on Pakistan's build-up across Sir Creek, mentioned that if it attempts a misadventure, the Indian response would be “so strong and decisive that it would change both history and geography.”

This was followed by the Indian Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi, who, while addressing troops in Anupgarh a day later, said, "If Pakistan wants to retain its place in geography, then it must stop state-sponsored terrorism.”

A few days later, the Indian Air Force chief, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, while making the customary Air Force Day speech on October 8, stated, “If Pakistan backtracks or misleads (in supporting terrorist groups), then let me repeat that we have only suspended our action (Operation Sindoor).” Sometime back, the Indian Navy chief, Admiral Dinesh Tripathi, had mentioned that the next operation against Pakistan would be led by the Navy.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, along with Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and others during the 278th Annual Day celebration of the Defence Accounts Department at Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi on Oct 1, 2025. (ANI)

Service chiefs speaking in such harsh tones is not normal, while for the Defence Minister, a political appointee, it is. The polity is known to play the Pakistan card, especially when elections draw close, seeking to gain from successes achieved by the armed forces. The Home and Defence ministers have commented regularly that the current leadership will regain Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK).

Never in the past have the three service chiefs sent forth such strong messages in near simultaneity. These statements are not political gimmicks but have an intent.

They, apart from reinforcing the government's announced policy that terrorist acts will be considered acts of war and all military installations will henceforth be legitimate targets, are also aimed at conveying that no power can stop Indian decisions to counter terrorist strikes. A further message was that self-imposed restraints, applicable in this round of Operation Sindoor, would not be visible in the future.

'Brahmos' Mobile Launcher being showcased at the 76th Republic Day parade, at Kartavya Path in New Delhi on Jan 26, 2025. (ANI)

The near simultaneity also appears to indicate the commonality of goals of defence and political establishments, and that defence forces remain prepared. The message would have been received by those for whom it was intended in Pakistan, while it would counter the same.

Historically, every major terrorist incident has been retaliated by a higher level of force, commencing from the cross-border strike post Uri to Balakote, post Pulwama and now Operation Sindoor. Each time, Pakistan has paid the price but internally hidden its true losses by perception management and information exploitation. This was no different. The fear within Pakistan is palpable as it has shifted its training camps to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.