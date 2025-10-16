Analysis | Service Chiefs Threatening Pakistan, The Messaging And More
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, speaking in Bhuj on October 2, on Pakistan's build-up across Sir Creek, mentioned that if it attempts a misadventure, the Indian response would be “so strong and decisive that it would change both history and geography.”
This was followed by the Indian Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi, who, while addressing troops in Anupgarh a day later, said, "If Pakistan wants to retain its place in geography, then it must stop state-sponsored terrorism.”
A few days later, the Indian Air Force chief, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, while making the customary Air Force Day speech on October 8, stated, “If Pakistan backtracks or misleads (in supporting terrorist groups), then let me repeat that we have only suspended our action (Operation Sindoor).” Sometime back, the Indian Navy chief, Admiral Dinesh Tripathi, had mentioned that the next operation against Pakistan would be led by the Navy.
Service chiefs speaking in such harsh tones is not normal, while for the Defence Minister, a political appointee, it is. The polity is known to play the Pakistan card, especially when elections draw close, seeking to gain from successes achieved by the armed forces. The Home and Defence ministers have commented regularly that the current leadership will regain Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK).
Never in the past have the three service chiefs sent forth such strong messages in near simultaneity. These statements are not political gimmicks but have an intent.
They, apart from reinforcing the government's announced policy that terrorist acts will be considered acts of war and all military installations will henceforth be legitimate targets, are also aimed at conveying that no power can stop Indian decisions to counter terrorist strikes. A further message was that self-imposed restraints, applicable in this round of Operation Sindoor, would not be visible in the future.
The near simultaneity also appears to indicate the commonality of goals of defence and political establishments, and that defence forces remain prepared. The message would have been received by those for whom it was intended in Pakistan, while it would counter the same.
Historically, every major terrorist incident has been retaliated by a higher level of force, commencing from the cross-border strike post Uri to Balakote, post Pulwama and now Operation Sindoor. Each time, Pakistan has paid the price but internally hidden its true losses by perception management and information exploitation. This was no different. The fear within Pakistan is palpable as it has shifted its training camps to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Service chiefs also tore apart Pakistan's carefully built narrative on their losses. The Air Force chief spoke of about a dozen Pakistani aircraft being destroyed, while the Army chief mentioned that the operation led to the destruction of nine terrorist camps, over 100 Pakistani soldiers and numerous terrorists were killed.
The Air Chief also mentioned the downing of an aircraft at a 300 km range. India has proof of the damage it caused and has repeatedly released images of it. Some airbases and aircraft damaged in the strike are still being repaired by US contractors.
Samaa TV from across the border mistakenly published an article in August, just before Pakistan's Independence Day, listing around 145 military personnel who were posthumously awarded for gallantry for their role in Operation Bunyanun Marsoos (Pakistan’s counter to Operation Sindoor). Normally, awards are given to select personnel (generally 10-15%), not all who lost their lives.
Considering this, true casualty figures must be far higher. Pakistan initially admitted 13 soldiers, then subsequently accepted 50. The list was an eye-opener, and once seen globally, it was deleted on orders of the Pakistan Army.
Slowly, the truth of Pakistan having approached multiple countries to request India for a ceasefire, but being turned down, is emerging. The latest to mention this is their Army chief, Asim Munir, who did so during a discussion with select journalists. Each country Pakistan approached informed Rawalpindi to call the Indian DGMO (Director General Military Operations) directly. No nation was willing to intervene, aware of Indian policy. The statements made by Indian service chiefs are hence accurate.
Pakistan possibly believes that its growing proximity to the US, including offering it a port as well as rare earth minerals, would provide it with the requisite protection to continue supporting terrorism, while India could be kept at bay. It also hopes that Saudi Arabia would come to its aid militarily in any future conflict, based on its defence agreement.
It can be argued that the US can do little in case India decides to act. While Donald Trump claims to have stopped the conflict and demands the Nobel Peace Prize, he has never once mentioned that he would resolve the Kashmir imbroglio.
Naturally, Pakistan would counter comments by the Defence Minister and service chiefs. Silence would signal weakness and lower the standing of its forces. Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif stated, “The statements of the Indian military and political leadership are a failed attempt to restore their tarnished reputation.” He added, “India would be buried under the wreckage of its warplanes.” Pakistan continues harping on downing six Indian aircraft.
Pakistan’s DGISPR (Director General Inter-Services Public Relations) issued a statement which mentioned, “These irresponsible statements indicate a renewed attempt at fabricating arbitrary pretexts for aggression — a prospect which might lead to serious consequences for peace and stability in South Asia.”
While these statements are expected, Pakistan knows India means business. Pakistan's threat of employing nuclear weapons is a gimmick India will not fall for, and it is aware. Earlier, it had hinted towards exploiting Bangladesh to target India's North East, again a factor India has catered for. China may provide it with material, intelligence and technical support, but would never get involved, a matter of concern for Rawalpindi.
The Indian message of an even stronger retaliation involving all dimensions of warfare has been well conveyed. Rawalpindi is aware of its shortcomings and continues to rely on its nuclear bogey, which India has sworn to ignore. It is only Trump who believed that Operation Sindoor could end in a nuclear conflict, wanting to add weight to his Nobel claims, not New Delhi.
