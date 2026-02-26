ETV Bharat / opinion

Analysis | Merit Order Dispatch Is Undermining India's Climate Goals

By GSR Bhavani Prasad

India has set an ambitious target: achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2070. The country has invested heavily in renewable energy, expanded solar capacity at record speed, and mandated cleaner thermal technologies. Yet, hidden within the daily operations of the power sector lies a policy contradiction that quietly works against these climate goals.

The issue is not technological. It is procedural. The current Merit Order Dispatch (MOD) system --- designed to minimise short-term power generation costs--- is inadvertently favouring older, less efficient coal power plants over cleaner, modern supercritical units. This paradox deserves urgent attention.

India's Progress in Clean Energy

India has made remarkable strides in energy transition. The country crossed the 100 GW solar capacity milestone ahead of schedule. The Centre has also mandated that new coal-based plants must use supercritical or ultra-supercritical technology, effectively ending approvals for new subcritical units. The reason is clear. Supercritical plants operate at efficiencies of 41--45%, compared to 36--38% in older subcritical plants. Higher efficiency means lower coal consumption per unit of electricity and significantly lower CO₂ emissions.

An image of solar power plant (Getty Images)

On average:

• Subcritical plants emit around 766--789 grams of CO₂ per kWh.

• Supercritical plants emit about 722 grams per kWh.

The difference may appear small on paper. But when multiplied across thousands of megawatt-hours daily, the emission savings are substantial. Through initiatives like the Perform, Achieve and Trade (PAT) scheme, thermal stations have already improved energy efficiency by 3--7% over multiple cycles. India has clearly demonstrated both intent and capability. So where is the contradiction?

The Grid Flexibility Challenge

The rapid growth of solar energy has created operational complexities. Solar power is available only during daytime. It falls sharply during early morning and evening peak demand periods.

To manage fluctuations, grid operators often back down thermal units to as low as 40% capacity and occasionally place them under reserve shutdown. These decisions are governed by the Merit Order Dispatch system. Under this system, power plants are scheduled based on their variable cost of generation---primarily fuel and transportation costs. The lowest-cost units are dispatched first. From an accounting perspective, this seems logical. But environmental consequences are not factored into this calculation.

An image of solar power plant (Getty Images)

The Dispatch Paradox

Variable cost does not equal environmental performance. A supercritical plant located far from coal mines may incur higher railway freight charges. Meanwhile, an older subcritical plant located close to coal fields may have lower transportation costs. Under MOD principles, the cheaper plant---regardless of efficiency --- gets priority.

As a result:

• Efficient, cleaner supercritical units are sometimes backed down.

• Less efficient, higher-emission subcritical units continue operating.

Each time this occurs, the country effectively chooses slightly higher emissions to save marginal fuel transport costs.

When a supercritical unit is replaced by a subcritical unit, emissions increase by roughly 44--67 kilograms of CO₂ per megawatt-hour.

India generates over 1,000 TWh of thermal electricity annually. Even a 10% shift in dispatch preference can translate into millions of additional tonnes of CO₂ per year. This contradicts the very rationale behind promoting supercritical technology.

Economic Logic vs Climate Logic

Distribution companies (DISCOMs) and power traders are not acting irresponsibly. They are responding to the rules that govern them. Their mandate is to procure power at the least variable cost. The problem lies in the design of the dispatch framework, not in the intent of operators.