ETV Bharat / opinion

Analysis | India's Renewed Push To Reverse Brain Drain

For decades, India has wrestled with the exodus of its brightest scientists, engineers, and academics to advanced economies offering better research infrastructure, pay, and institutional support. This persistent "brain drain" has weakened India's innovation capacity and slowed progress toward self-reliance in science and technology. Now, the Government of India is taking a strategic, multi-pronged approach to transform this loss into a gain.

At the heart of this renewed vision lies the Bharat-TALENT (Transforming and Leveraging Expertise and National Talent) Framework and the proposed Bharat Talent Alliance, together representing India's most coherent attempt yet to unify policies on human capital, research, and innovation.

Representational image (Getty Images)

A Unified National Mission

The Bharat-TALENT framework marks a paradigm shift in India's approach to talent management. It aims to integrate a wide array of initiatives that have long operated in silos across ministries and departments. Its goals are threefold: retain domestic talent, attract overseas Indian professionals (Bharat-Return), and build institutional capacity by creating a more enabling ecosystem for research and innovation.

A key mechanism will be the Bharat Talent Alliance, envisioned as a national coordination body to unify policies, streamline recruitment and funding processes, and serve as a single platform for diaspora engagement and global partnerships. Aligned with this, the Ministries of Education and Science & Technology are designing a new program to attract accomplished Indian-origin researchers and academics for short-term, high-impact appointments. This would strengthen domestic research capacity while offering diaspora scholars structured avenues to contribute to India’s R&D priorities.

Brain Drain to Brain Gain

To make India a competitive destination for global Indian talent, the government is crafting new schemes and incentives—ranging from leadership positions in IITs, IISc, and national labs to attractive postdoctoral fellowships. The proposed 'Brain Gain Bharat' initiative aims to attract thousands of Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) and foreign experts by offering competitive salaries, start-up research grants, and relocation support.

It builds upon earlier efforts such as VAJRA Faculty Scheme (SERB/ANRF), for short-term collaborative research in India, Ramalingaswamy Fellowship (DBT), to encourage Indian-origin biomedical scientists to return, Ramanujan Fellowship (DST), for outstanding Indian scientists and engineers abroad, and Biomedical Research Career Programme (BRCP), supporting returnees across career stages. While these schemes have achieved moderate success, issues such as institutional inertia, fragmented implementation, and limited follow-through have curtailed their full impact.

Representational image (IANS)

Nurturing Talent at Home

Parallel to diaspora-focused programs, the government has launched multiple initiatives to strengthen the domestic research pipeline. These include the Prime Minister's Research Fellows (PMRF) program, STARS (Scheme for Transformational and Advanced Research in Sciences), INSPIRE, and the MK Bhan Young Researcher Fellowship. Together, they seek to nurture young scientific talent, reduce the outflow of researchers, and ensure that opportunities within India are intellectually and professionally rewarding.

Building a Supportive Ecosystem

Policy reforms are now being complemented by investments in the broader research and innovation ecosystem:

Infrastructure: New laboratories, centers of excellence (CoEs), and collaborative hubs are being created through DST, ANRF, and partner institutes like IISc and TIFR.