Analysis | India's Next Anti-Corruption Warrior: Artificial Intelligence?
As Albania appoints the world's first AI minister, India must ask if technology can finally defeat its oldest enemy.
Published : October 19, 2025 at 6:31 AM IST
By Dr. Preethi Karlapudi and Dr. S. V. Satyanarayana
Corruption has long been one of India's deepest wounds. It drains public money, delays development, and erodes citizens’ trust in government. According to Transparency International's 2024 Corruption Perceptions Index, India ranks 93rd out of 180 countries — proof that while progress has been made, corruption remains stubbornly entrenched.
The World Bank estimates that corruption costs India nearly 3 per cent of GDP every year. Global Financial Integrity reported in 2019 that India lost more than $83 billion annually in illicit financial flows over the previous decade. But it isn't just about mega scams. A 2023 survey by LocalCircles found that 7 in 10 Indians had to pay a bribe or use connections just to access basic services. For ordinary citizens, corruption is not an abstract issue — it's part of daily life.
Corruption Closer to Home
Most headlines highlight national-level scandals, but much of the rot is closer to home. State governments, which control spending on schools, hospitals, roads, and welfare, are often ground zero for corruption. The Vyapam recruitment scam in Madhya Pradesh, the illegal mining scandals in Karnataka and Goa, and the sand mafia in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh show how local corruption can be just as damaging as national scams. Even food ration systems in Jharkhand or Chhattisgarh have seen ghost beneficiaries draining resources meant for the poor.
Because state governments directly shape people's daily lives, their corruption hits hardest. Tackling this requires not only watchdogs and technology but also public opinion building. Citizens must be encouraged to demand transparent governance, participate in monitoring programs, and push back against corrupt networks. The OECD’s Anti-Corruption and Integrity Outlook (2024) emphasises that technology alone cannot curb graft unless accompanied by citizen oversight and political will. But here's the uncomfortable truth: everyone knows the problem, yet few step up to confront it. The old proverb asks, "Who will bell the cat?" In India's case, will it be citizens, civil society, or technology itself?
When a Robot Becomes a Minister
In September 2025, Albania surprised the world by appointing the first-ever AI cabinet minister, Diella — named after the Albanian word for "Sun." Diella isn't human, but a digital entity plugged directly into the country's governance systems. Before its "promotion," it had already processed 36,000 documents and handled over 1,000 citizen services. Now, it has been tasked with monitoring tenders, flagging inflated costs, spotting collusion, and ensuring procurement stays transparent.
Albania's Prime Minister went so far as to declare that under Diella, public contracts would be "100% corruption-free." By shifting procurement power away from human officials to an incorruptible algorithm, the country hopes to break free of decades of favouritism and graft.
International agencies have been urging governments in this direction for years. The OECD has said that "AI-powered analytics can revolutionise oversight in procurement, reducing the scope for collusion and fraud." The World Bank argues that digital platforms and artificial intelligence "limit human discretion in sensitive decisions, lowering the risks of rent-seeking." Albania has simply taken the plunge that larger nations are still debating.
India's Billions at Stake
If a country of three million can experiment with AI in governance, imagine the stakes for a country of 1.4 billion. India spends 20–22 per cent of its GDP on public procurement annually — thousands of contracts worth lakhs of crores. Even a small leak here translates into massive losses.
The 2G spectrum case, the Commonwealth Games scam, and the recent ₹50,000 crore fake GST invoice fraud are reminders of how corruption drains resources at the national level. States tell a similar story: irrigation projects in Maharashtra, teacher recruitment scams in West Bengal, or power distribution contracts in Punjab. Audits of MGNREGA showed payments to ghost workers, while PM-Kisan faced issues of duplicate beneficiaries.
And yet, India already has the foundations for an AI-driven system: Aadhaar for identification, GST for tax data, UPI for payments, and e-procurement portals. What is missing is an intelligent engine to connect the dots in real time.
As the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) has noted, "AI and big data analytics allow governments to detect suspicious patterns across vast datasets that human auditors may never catch."
Across the border in Nepal, frustrations over corruption and misgovernance recently spilled onto the streets, with youth-led protests turning deadly. India cannot afford to wait for such unrest. Adopting AI-driven transparency now could restore trust before public anger reaches a breaking point.
What an Indian Anti-Corruption AI Could Do
Tender Watchdog – Scans contracts for inflated bids, cartel behaviour, or repeat winners.
Welfare Guardian – Flags ghost or duplicate beneficiaries.
Tax Fraud Detector – Cross-checks GST, corporate filings, and banking data to spot shell firms.
Case Assistant – Prepares anomaly reports for the CVC, CAG, and Lokpal to speed up probes.
Citizen Dashboard – Shares irregularities publicly to build trust and accountability.
According to the World Bank, open contracting paired with digital monitoring can reduce procurement losses by up to 30%. Transparency International has also backed AI-driven monitoring of government contracts as a way to "move anti-corruption from punishment to prevention." For India, that could mean plugging leaks before they balloon into mega-scams.
The Challenges Ahead
AI isn't a magic wand. Algorithms are only as good as the data fed into them, and they can reflect existing biases. Privacy concerns are real, and without proper checks, a powerful system could be turned into a tool for surveillance or political misuse.
Experts argue that AI must work hand-in-hand with independent oversight and transparency. Otherwise, corruption may simply mutate into new forms. The OECD Integrity Outlook (2024) notes that countries adopting AI tools in procurement "show measurable improvements in fairness and efficiency," but only when combined with clear accountability rules. The UNDP similarly warns that "AI is a force multiplier for auditors, not a replacement for institutional integrity."
A Digital Ally
India has already shown the world what digital innovation can achieve — UPI transformed payments, and Aadhaar curbed welfare leakages. Using AI to fight corruption is the logical next step.
An AI anti-corruption system wouldn't replace human oversight but would reinforce it. It could save billions, deliver services faster, and most importantly, restore people’s trust in government.
Corruption has long been India's "old enemy." Now, with AI, the country may finally have a powerful new ally. But the question remains: who will bell the cat — and when? Whoever it is, the time for action is now.
Dr. Preethi Karlapudi is an Assistant Professor at Osmania University, Hyderabad, while Prof. S. V. Satyanarayana is the Principal, Immanuel Business School & Professor (Retd), Osmania University, Hyderabad
