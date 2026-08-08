Analysis | India Has World-class Talent But Not Enough World-class Companies
The writer argues that India's gap between a brilliant laboratory idea and a successful company remains wider than in the world's leading innovation economies.
Published : August 8, 2026 at 5:53 PM IST
Five Indian teenagers returned from Colombia last week carrying something more valuable than medals. They carried a reminder of India's greatest national asset, its talent.
At the 56th International Physics Olympiad, held from July 5 to 12, India's five-member team won five gold medals, placing the country jointly at the top with scientific powerhouses such as China, Russia, South Korea, Kazakhstan and Taiwan. The achievement was extraordinary. Competing against 381 of the brightest school students from over 85 countries, the Indian team excelled in two gruelling five-hour examinations that demanded original thinking rather than textbook learning.
The success is not accidental. It is the outcome of nearly three decades of patient work by the Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education (HBCSE) under the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research. Through a rigorous process of identification, mentoring and scientific training, India has consistently produced world-class young scientists. Over the past decade, every Indian participant has returned from the Physics Olympiad with a medal, nearly two-thirds of them gold.
Yet, hidden behind this remarkable success lies a troubling statistic. According to HBCSE, nearly 64 per cent of India's Olympiad medallists pursue doctoral research, but only 32 per cent eventually remain in India. The country has mastered the art of discovering talent but has not been equally successful in retaining it.
That paradox extends far beyond science Olympiads. It raises a larger question: Can India transform its immense intellectual capital into globally competitive enterprises?
This outstanding success reflects the strength of India's Olympiad programme, led by the @HBCSE_TIFR, a National Centre of the @TIFRScience, an aided institution DAE. #HBCSE mentors exceptional young talent in science & mathematics, while furthering India's Olympiad programme.2/3— DAE India (@DAEIndia) July 12, 2026
Talent Means More Than Intelligence
Talent is often equated with academic excellence. In reality, it is much broader. Talent is the ability to observe, question, innovate and solve problems. It combines knowledge with creativity, curiosity with discipline and imagination with perseverance.
However, talent by itself creates neither jobs nor prosperity. It acquires economic value only when ideas are converted into products, technologies and businesses. Every major technological revolution—from computers and biotechnology to artificial intelligence—began as an idea in someone's mind before becoming a commercial enterprise.
The true measure of a nation's success, therefore, is not merely the number of brilliant students it produces but the number of innovators and entrepreneurs it enables.
From Ideas to Start-ups
Innovation reaches society through entrepreneurship. Start-ups translate research into products, attract investment, create employment and improve productivity.
A start-up becomes a unicorn when it achieves a valuation exceeding US$1 billion while remaining privately held. Unicorns signal the commercial success of innovation and the strength of a country's entrepreneurial ecosystem. The countries leading today's global economy are also the world's leading creators of unicorns.
India's Start-up Moment
India has emerged as the third-largest start-up ecosystem in the world, behind only the United States and China. More than 100 Indian start-ups have crossed the billion-dollar valuation mark, reflecting the rapid growth of digital entrepreneurship. Government initiatives such as Start-up India, Digital India, the expansion of Aadhaar and UPI, improved internet connectivity and a young technology-savvy population have created fertile ground for innovation.
Indian start-ups today operate across financial technology, healthcare, education, artificial intelligence, logistics, clean energy and space technology, serving millions of customers while creating high-quality employment.
Homegrown Unicorns Reflect India's Capability
Several Indian companies demonstrate that local talent can build businesses of global scale. In fintech, Zerodha, founded by Nithin and Nikhil Kamath, transformed retail investing through low-cost brokerage while remaining largely bootstrapped. Pine Labs has become a leader in merchant commerce and digital payments. Nykaa, founded by Falguni Nayar, revolutionised India's beauty retail industry through technology and an omnichannel business model. Lenskart similarly transformed the eyewear market. In artificial intelligence, Bengaluru-based Sarvam AI has emerged as India's first major GenAI unicorn, developing sovereign language models and speech technologies tailored for Indian languages. Healthcare innovation is represented by companies such as Innovaccer, which applies artificial intelligence and advanced data analytics to improve healthcare delivery. These companies show that Indian entrepreneurs can successfully address local challenges while building globally competitive enterprises.
Indian Talent Excels Even More Overseas
Ironically, India's entrepreneurial success story becomes even more impressive outside its borders. Indian-origin entrepreneurs have created more than 150 unicorns abroad, including 96 billion-dollar start-ups in the United States alone, more than founders from Israel, China or the United Kingdom. Among them is Perplexity AI, co-founded by IIT Madras graduate Aravind Srinivas, now one of the world's fastest-growing artificial intelligence companies. Databricks, valued at well over US$100 billion, has become a global leader in AI and cloud data analytics. Glean, founded by Arvind Jain, has transformed enterprise search using artificial intelligence. Mercor has rapidly emerged as a major AI-driven recruitment platform.
Taken together, Indian entrepreneurs have founded more than 200 unicorns worldwide. Ironically, they have built more unicorns abroad than within India. This makes India the world's largest source of immigrant unicorn founders.
Why Does Talent Leave?
The United States alone invests over US$240 billion annually in venture capital, compared with roughly US$7–8 billion in India. Deep pools of risk capital allow entrepreneurs to scale ambitious ideas rapidly.
World-leading universities such as Stanford and MIT operate within innovation ecosystems where researchers, investors, mentors and industry leaders interact seamlessly.
Regulations are generally more predictable, intellectual property protection stronger, stock-option policies friendlier and global markets easier to access.
China offers another instructive comparison. Although it ranks second only to the United States in unicorn creation, the overwhelming majority of Chinese unicorns remain within China itself. The country has successfully retained and commercialised its talent. India, by contrast, continues to export a significant share of its brightest innovators.
The Missing Link
India's greatest strength is beyond dispute. It produces millions of engineers, scientists and technology professionals every year. Indian-origin CEOs lead many of the world's largest corporations. Indian researchers contribute to cutting-edge scientific discoveries. Indian entrepreneurs are building billion-dollar companies across continents.
The weakness lies elsewhere. India has become exceptionally good at producing talent. It is still learning how to commercialise talent. The gap between a brilliant laboratory idea and a successful company remains wider in India than in the world's leading innovation economies.
The Next Generation of Reforms
Government initiatives such as Start-up India, Atal Innovation Mission, biotechnology incubators and Digital India have significantly improved the entrepreneurial climate. The next phase requires a deeper transformation, along the following lines:
Substantially increase public and private investment in R&D, particularly in artificial intelligence, semiconductors, biotechnology, robotics and quantum technologies.
More and more Higher Education Institutions should become centres of innovation and entrepreneurship. Faculty members and students must be encouraged to commercialise research through technology transfer offices, incubators and start-up grants.
Create a larger domestic venture capital pool and finance deep-technology start-ups.
Simplified regulatory processes should help entrepreneurs spend more time innovating than navigating approvals.
Patents should be processed faster, intellectual property rights strengthened and technology licensing made easier.
Finally, India should actively leverage its global diaspora. Successful Indian-origin entrepreneurs can become mentors, investors and collaborators, helping build globally competitive enterprises within India.
The Real Gold India Needs
The five Physics Olympiad gold medals deserve celebration. They demonstrate that Indian children can compete with the very best in the world when given the right mentoring and opportunity.
The country has already become the world's third-largest start-up ecosystem and the largest source of immigrant unicorn founders. The next national ambition should be to ensure that Indian talent not only wins global competitions but also builds globally valuable enterprises at home.
Talent is India's richest natural resource. Yet talent alone does not create prosperity. It must be supported by world-class research, abundant risk capital, enlightened public policy and institutions that reward innovation.
The countries that will dominate the twenty-first century will not simply educate brilliant minds. They will empower those minds to build transformative enterprises.
India has already proved that it can produce world-class talent. The next test is whether it can turn that talent into world-class companies. Winning Olympiad gold is an achievement. Winning the race to create the next generation of global unicorns would be a far greater national triumph.
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