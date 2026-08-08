ETV Bharat / opinion

Analysis | India Has World-class Talent But Not Enough World-class Companies

Five Indian teenagers returned from Colombia last week carrying something more valuable than medals. They carried a reminder of India's greatest national asset, its talent.

At the 56th International Physics Olympiad, held from July 5 to 12, India's five-member team won five gold medals, placing the country jointly at the top with scientific powerhouses such as China, Russia, South Korea, Kazakhstan and Taiwan. The achievement was extraordinary. Competing against 381 of the brightest school students from over 85 countries, the Indian team excelled in two gruelling five-hour examinations that demanded original thinking rather than textbook learning.

The success is not accidental. It is the outcome of nearly three decades of patient work by the Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education (HBCSE) under the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research. Through a rigorous process of identification, mentoring and scientific training, India has consistently produced world-class young scientists. Over the past decade, every Indian participant has returned from the Physics Olympiad with a medal, nearly two-thirds of them gold.

Yet, hidden behind this remarkable success lies a troubling statistic. According to HBCSE, nearly 64 per cent of India's Olympiad medallists pursue doctoral research, but only 32 per cent eventually remain in India. The country has mastered the art of discovering talent but has not been equally successful in retaining it.

That paradox extends far beyond science Olympiads. It raises a larger question: Can India transform its immense intellectual capital into globally competitive enterprises?

Talent Means More Than Intelligence

Talent is often equated with academic excellence. In reality, it is much broader. Talent is the ability to observe, question, innovate and solve problems. It combines knowledge with creativity, curiosity with discipline and imagination with perseverance.

However, talent by itself creates neither jobs nor prosperity. It acquires economic value only when ideas are converted into products, technologies and businesses. Every major technological revolution—from computers and biotechnology to artificial intelligence—began as an idea in someone's mind before becoming a commercial enterprise.

The true measure of a nation's success, therefore, is not merely the number of brilliant students it produces but the number of innovators and entrepreneurs it enables.

From Ideas to Start-ups

Innovation reaches society through entrepreneurship. Start-ups translate research into products, attract investment, create employment and improve productivity.

A start-up becomes a unicorn when it achieves a valuation exceeding US$1 billion while remaining privately held. Unicorns signal the commercial success of innovation and the strength of a country's entrepreneurial ecosystem. The countries leading today's global economy are also the world's leading creators of unicorns.

India's Start-up Moment

India has emerged as the third-largest start-up ecosystem in the world, behind only the United States and China. More than 100 Indian start-ups have crossed the billion-dollar valuation mark, reflecting the rapid growth of digital entrepreneurship. Government initiatives such as Start-up India, Digital India, the expansion of Aadhaar and UPI, improved internet connectivity and a young technology-savvy population have created fertile ground for innovation.

Indian start-ups today operate across financial technology, healthcare, education, artificial intelligence, logistics, clean energy and space technology, serving millions of customers while creating high-quality employment.

Homegrown Unicorns Reflect India's Capability

Several Indian companies demonstrate that local talent can build businesses of global scale. In fintech, Zerodha, founded by Nithin and Nikhil Kamath, transformed retail investing through low-cost brokerage while remaining largely bootstrapped. Pine Labs has become a leader in merchant commerce and digital payments. Nykaa, founded by Falguni Nayar, revolutionised India's beauty retail industry through technology and an omnichannel business model. Lenskart similarly transformed the eyewear market. In artificial intelligence, Bengaluru-based Sarvam AI has emerged as India's first major GenAI unicorn, developing sovereign language models and speech technologies tailored for Indian languages. Healthcare innovation is represented by companies such as Innovaccer, which applies artificial intelligence and advanced data analytics to improve healthcare delivery. These companies show that Indian entrepreneurs can successfully address local challenges while building globally competitive enterprises.

Bikers carrying out a rally waving Indian flags and balloons during an awareness rally in Kolkata. (AP)

Indian Talent Excels Even More Overseas

Ironically, India's entrepreneurial success story becomes even more impressive outside its borders. Indian-origin entrepreneurs have created more than 150 unicorns abroad, including 96 billion-dollar start-ups in the United States alone, more than founders from Israel, China or the United Kingdom. Among them is Perplexity AI, co-founded by IIT Madras graduate Aravind Srinivas, now one of the world's fastest-growing artificial intelligence companies. Databricks, valued at well over US$100 billion, has become a global leader in AI and cloud data analytics. Glean, founded by Arvind Jain, has transformed enterprise search using artificial intelligence. Mercor has rapidly emerged as a major AI-driven recruitment platform.