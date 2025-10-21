ETV Bharat / opinion

Analysis | How To Get Out Of The Stubble Bubble?

In October, the fires are burning again. A flood hit Punjab and Haryana, are rushing to harvest their paddy crop and begin preparations for Rabi wheat. But as a result, paddy fields in the region are being lit on fire to remove the residual paddy straw. Citizenry in cities like Delhi, are already asking the question how much more toxic smoke do we have to breathe this winter?

To state the facts first, stubble burning refers to the residue straw burning that remains after harvesting paddy by mechanised combined harvesters. So why can't the animals eat it? Because the green revolution varieties of rice/paddy introduced in the 1960s-1970s have high silica content and are inedible by cattle or goats. Rendering them valueless to the farmers.

The current combined harvesters used in Punjab are not cutting the straw deep enough or not capable of uprooting the paddy plant. Hence a part of the paddy straw remains on the ground after harvesting. Now farmers in many sub regions of Punjab and Haryana, have around ten days or a week, in which they have to harvest, sell the harvest, clear the land, prepare the soil and replant the Rabi crop like wheat. Usually there is not enough time or extra cash in hand to weed out the straws. Hence farmers go for a quick fix, burn the straw.

A few more things to understand is that stubble burning is not the major contributor to air pollution, they are industries and vehicular emissions. The stubble burning is an episodic source of air pollution which affects the air quality in between the Kharif harvest and Rabi sowing. It finishes around Diwali. The air quality in places like Delhi is worse in Diwali or months after December-January because of local sources of pollution.

So blaming the farmers alone for the noxious air is unjust. The movement of winds doesn’t also favour the problem. The winds are flowing from northern west towards the south, which is sucking up all the vapour the north and brings it into Delhi region and then all across the Gangetic plains.

What tools do we have to combat this menace? Recently the government has tested out cloud seeding and causing artificial rain. This could be a emergency response to bring respite and improve the air quality on critical days, but this is not a permanent solution for Delhi and other areas. We still have to be very careful while deploying geo-engineering solution, because they could land us in another problem later on. For example Dubai and that region on the coastal Arabian peninsula experienced flash floods and cloud bursts when their cloud seeding experiment went wrong.

Hence we should be on the look out for natural methods to combat this problem. Firstly, the number of cars in Delhi-National Capital Region need to be capped. We should follow Japan’s lead and make car maintenance very expensive. This would be very high parking rates especially in the winter months from November to February, additional smog fee and air pollution cleaning fee on all fossil fuel run cars bought in the NCR region. Electric vehicles can be given concessions. But only by limiting the number of cars we can reduce a huge chunk of emissions.