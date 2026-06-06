Analysis | Gandipet In Peril: A Warning For Hyderabad
Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar's degradation would intensify Hyderabad’s urban heat-island effect and make the city increasingly vulnerable to extreme weather, writes Krishna Kishore Jasthi.
Published : June 6, 2026 at 6:58 PM IST
Cities rarely decline in a single catastrophe. More often, they slowly dismantle the natural systems that sustain them until the consequences become impossible to ignore. Hyderabad may now be approaching such a moment.
In 1908, the Musi River flooded with devastating force, claiming more than 15,000 lives and leaving the city shattered. In response, visionary engineers created Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar — reservoirs designed to strengthen Hyderabad's water security and reduce future flood risks. For more than a century, these twin reservoirs have quietly performed that duty.
Today, however, Hyderabad risks undoing that legacy. The repeal of GO 111 in 2022 removed the protective framework that had safeguarded the catchment areas of Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar since 1996. Covering nearly 1.32 lakh acres across 84 villages, the protected zone functioned as a natural ecological buffer, preserving forests, agricultural lands, open spaces and groundwater recharge areas vital to the region’s environmental health.
What is at stake is not merely a government order. It is Hyderabad’s long-term environmental security.
Bengaluru offers a sobering warning. Once celebrated for its interconnected network of lakes, the city gradually allowed encroachments, roads and unchecked urbanisation to consume catchments and feeder channels. The result has been shrinking water bodies, declining groundwater recharge, recurrent flooding and rising temperatures.
Madavara Lake, near the Jindal Institute of Naturopathy on Bengaluru’s outskirts, illustrates this trend. Once a healthy water body, it has suffered from reduced inflows and increasing development pressures around its catchment. Similar stories can be found across the city. The lesson is clear: when the ecological systems that nourish and protect a lake are compromised, the lake itself begins to decline. Gandipet today faces many of the same pressures.
The consequences should be well understood.
First, water quality can deteriorate. GO 111 was intended to preserve the ecological integrity of the twin reservoirs by preventing pollution and excessive development in their catchments. Environmental experts have repeatedly warned that large-scale urbanisation around these reservoirs could compromise their long-term viability as drinking-water sources.
Second, flood risks can increase. Excessive urbanisation reduces the landscape’s ability to absorb rainfall, generating larger volumes of stormwater and placing greater pressure on drainage systems during extreme weather events. What was once absorbed by soil, vegetation, and open spaces increasingly becomes surface runoff, heightening the risk of downstream urban flooding.
There is also the climate dimension that deserves attention.
The twin reservoirs, together with the surrounding green landscape and Mrugavani National Park, form Hyderabad’s most important western green-blue corridor. These ecosystems moderate temperatures, recharge groundwater, support biodiversity and improve air quality. Their degradation would intensify Hyderabad’s urban heat-island effect and make the city increasingly vulnerable to extreme weather.
Some argue that Hyderabad no longer depends on these reservoirs because it now draws water from the Krishna and Godavari rivers. That argument overlooks an important reality. Water security is built on redundancy and resilience. During droughts, infrastructure failures or unexpected demand growth, every available source becomes valuable. A city of Hyderabad’s size cannot afford to neglect strategic water assets that have served it for more than a century.
Recent summers have already offered a glimpse of the risks ahead. Several localities experienced acute water shortages, forcing thousands of households to depend on private water tankers. As groundwater levels declined and demand surged, tanker availability tightened, and prices rose sharply, imposing a significant burden on families and businesses.
Every lost recharge zone, every degraded lake and every compromised catchment weaken Hyderabad’s long-term water security. Protecting Gandipet is therefore not merely an environmental issue; it is an economic and social necessity.
The issue is not whether development should occur. Development is essential. The real question is whether development should proceed in a manner that undermines the ecological systems that sustain the city.
The choice before Hyderabad is no longer abstract. Policymakers must decide whether the GO 111 region will remain a functioning ecological shield or become another zone of unchecked urban expansion. Treating these lands as short-term real estate opportunities may generate immediate gains, but it will also increase long-term risks to water security, flood management, and climate resilience.
Bengaluru demonstrates the cost of delay. Hyderabad still has time to act. The state should establish a robust eco-sensitive framework around Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar, strictly protect recharge and drainage zones, and ensure rigorous environmental oversight of future development.
The question is not whether Hyderabad can afford to protect Gandipet. The question is whether Hyderabad can afford not to. Once a catchment is urbanised and a reservoir is degraded, restoration takes decades. Prevention, by contrast, requires only foresight. If Hyderabad fails to act now, future generations may pay a heavy price in water scarcity, flooding and extreme heat.
(The author is a former Chief Commissioner of Income Tax)
(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer. The facts and opinions expressed here do not reflect the views of ETV Bharat.)