ETV Bharat / opinion

Analysis | Gandipet In Peril: A Warning For Hyderabad

Cities rarely decline in a single catastrophe. More often, they slowly dismantle the natural systems that sustain them until the consequences become impossible to ignore. Hyderabad may now be approaching such a moment.

In 1908, the Musi River flooded with devastating force, claiming more than 15,000 lives and leaving the city shattered. In response, visionary engineers created Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar — reservoirs designed to strengthen Hyderabad's water security and reduce future flood risks. For more than a century, these twin reservoirs have quietly performed that duty.

Today, however, Hyderabad risks undoing that legacy. The repeal of GO 111 in 2022 removed the protective framework that had safeguarded the catchment areas of Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar since 1996. Covering nearly 1.32 lakh acres across 84 villages, the protected zone functioned as a natural ecological buffer, preserving forests, agricultural lands, open spaces and groundwater recharge areas vital to the region’s environmental health.

File photo of Himayat Sagar (ETV Bharat)

What is at stake is not merely a government order. It is Hyderabad’s long-term environmental security.

Bengaluru offers a sobering warning. Once celebrated for its interconnected network of lakes, the city gradually allowed encroachments, roads and unchecked urbanisation to consume catchments and feeder channels. The result has been shrinking water bodies, declining groundwater recharge, recurrent flooding and rising temperatures.

Madavara Lake, near the Jindal Institute of Naturopathy on Bengaluru’s outskirts, illustrates this trend. Once a healthy water body, it has suffered from reduced inflows and increasing development pressures around its catchment. Similar stories can be found across the city. The lesson is clear: when the ecological systems that nourish and protect a lake are compromised, the lake itself begins to decline. Gandipet today faces many of the same pressures.

The consequences should be well understood.

First, water quality can deteriorate. GO 111 was intended to preserve the ecological integrity of the twin reservoirs by preventing pollution and excessive development in their catchments. Environmental experts have repeatedly warned that large-scale urbanisation around these reservoirs could compromise their long-term viability as drinking-water sources.

Second, flood risks can increase. Excessive urbanisation reduces the landscape’s ability to absorb rainfall, generating larger volumes of stormwater and placing greater pressure on drainage systems during extreme weather events. What was once absorbed by soil, vegetation, and open spaces increasingly becomes surface runoff, heightening the risk of downstream urban flooding.