ETV Bharat / opinion

Analysis | An Unprecendented El Nino Is Headed Our Way: Are We Ready?

A view of the dry land amid water shortage near Sathiyar Dam at Palamedu area, in Madurai on June 24, 2026 ( ANI )

El Niño has become a household term, thanks to a wave of headlines that often describe it with the synonym "super" in anticipation of a particularly strong event. Although the World Health Organization (WHO) acknowledges that this El Niño could be unusually potent in its ramifications, it has not adopted the informal label, as it falls outside official terminology.

Meanwhile, the World Meteorological Organization's (WMO) seasonal updates signal a marked shift toward El Niño conditions, forecasting up to a 90% chance of its continued dominance through the remainder of 2026.

El Niño is characterized by the warming of sea-surface temperatures in the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean. Occurring every 2 to 7 years, it disrupts global wind and weather patterns, frequently triggering extreme events such as heavy rains, droughts, and elevated global temperatures. By transferring heat energy from the ocean to the atmosphere, El Niño adds to human-induced warming, potentially making 2027 one of the hottest years on record.

A worker spreads Maize grains to dry them under the sun at the grain market, in Amritsar | File photo. (ANI)

A "Super El Niño" represents an extreme phase of the El Niño–Southern Oscillation (ENSO), in which sea-surface temperatures in the central and eastern Pacific rise by 2°C or more above average. It earns the "super" designation because this massive ocean warming disrupts global atmospheric circulation on a much larger scale than standard events, leading to severe droughts, floods, and temperature extremes worldwide. The result is often deficient rainfall, extreme heatwaves, and depleted reservoir levels. Globally, it disrupts agricultural supply chains and spikes food inflation by triggering droughts in key exporting regions and shrinking crop yields.

In India, a Super El Niño is likely to weaken the southwest monsoon, lowering reservoir levels and reducing agricultural yields. India’s overall monsoon deficit for June officially closed at roughly 40%, with multiple localized pockets—such as Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Telangana—experiencing massive shortfalls ranging between 75% and 85%.

Normally, trade winds push warm water toward the western Pacific. During a super event, however, these winds weaken drastically or even reverse, allowing an immense pool of warm water to slosh back toward the Americas. This warm water shifts storm systems eastward, further weakening the winds. This self-reinforcing cycle—known as the Bjerknes feedback—pushes temperature anomalies beyond normal thresholds. Moreover, each Super El Niño occurs against a backdrop of already elevated global temperatures, compounding the heat energy released and resulting in unprecedented weather extremes.

People with umbrellas stand near the Gateway of India at Colaba amid heavy rainfall, in Mumbai on July 4, 2026. (ANI)

It remains unclear whether the Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD)—an El Niño–like coupled ocean-atmosphere phenomenon in the Indian Ocean—will exert any moderating influence on regional climate variability over South Asia. The IOD and El Niño are two major drivers of global climate variability. While El Niño originates in the equatorial Pacific, the IOD functions as its Indian Ocean counterpart. The two often interact, sometimes amplifying and other times mitigating climate extremes such as droughts and heavy rainfall.

The IOD is defined by the sea-surface temperature (SST) gradient between the western and eastern equatorial Indian Ocean. During a positive IOD (+IOD), the western Indian Ocean (near the African coast) warms while the eastern basin (near Indonesia and Australia) cools. This configuration typically draws moisture-laden winds toward the Indian subcontinent, often resulting in above-average monsoon rainfall. Conversely, during a negative IOD (−IOD), the eastern Indian Ocean becomes warmer than the west, steering rainfall toward Indonesia and Australia and potentially weakening the Indian monsoon.

A positive IOD can moderate El Niño's impacts by generating an atmospheric circulation that counteracts the drought-inducing effects of Pacific warming. This mitigation works through two main phases: the warmer western Indian Ocean creates a region of low pressure, drawing moisture-bearing winds toward India.