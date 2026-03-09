ETV Bharat / opinion

Analysing IRIS Dena Sinking: The US Messaging And Implications For India

By C Uday Bhaskar

The sinking of the Iranian Navy frigate IRIS Dena by a US Navy submarine on March 4, 2026, in the Indian Ocean in international waters off Sri Lanka's southern coast near Galle, carries several potential implications and messages for India, given the timing and context of the incident.

The IRIS Dena (a modern Moudge-class frigate, commissioned in 2021) had recently participated in the International Fleet Review 2026 that India had hosted in Visakhapatnam in mid-February, followed by the MILAN multilateral naval exercise. The Indian Navy welcomed the participating foreign ships publicly with messages of "bridges of friendship."

Subsequent to the completion of the engagement with the Indian Navy, the Dena set course to return to Iran and had transited from the Bay of Bengal towards the Indian Ocean near Sri Lanka even as the US-Iran war began on Feb 28. On March 4, as the war (involving the US, Israel, and Iran) intensified and the US Los Angeles-class nuclear-powered submarine USS Charlotte (an SSN) fired a Mark 48 torpedo, sinking the Iranian ship. This was the first US submarine torpedo sinking of an enemy warship since World War II.

In reviewing the US action, it is evident that there is a clear message: the Indian Ocean is no longer a "zone of peace" insulated from great-power wars, and in the current instance, the war in West Asia has moved into the Indian Ocean. The American resolve to degrade Iran's naval capabilities now extends far beyond the Iranian neighbourhood, serving as a warning about the risks of escalation, the limits of neutrality in hosting rival navies and the need for India to navigate an increasingly contested maritime domain carefully.

IRIS Dena (75) at sea during the "Maritime Security Belt 2024" combined naval exercise between Iran, Russia, and China in the Gulf of Oman. (AFP)

Hosting Iranian warships for multilateral exercises (as India did) is part of Delhi’s multi-aligned foreign policy and outreach to non-Western partners. However, the rapid sinking of the IRIS Dena shortly after departure from Visakhapatnam highlights the perils: Iran described the ship as a "guest of India's Navy" in condemnations directed against the US, potentially putting Delhi in an awkward spot diplomatically. The signal to India (and other nations) that have close naval interactions with US-sanctioned states like Iran is evident: that such actions could draw indirect scrutiny or complications when conflicts involving a great power escalate.

The sinking of the IRIS Dena has been described as an activity that falls within the purview of ‘war’. As per the norms of warfare, when nations are at war, a naval platform of the adversary, whether at sea or in harbour, is a legitimate target, and this is the interpretation from Washington. This is a valid point, and India had no responsibility for the safety of the Iranian ships once they entered international waters.

However, there is a humanitarian dimension to providing assistance to distressed ships and search and rescue (SAR) at sea, and here the Indian view of the whole sequence of events is instructive. Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar dwelt on this aspect at the Raisina Dialogue in Delhi and reiterated this in Parliament on Monday (March 9). He stated that Iran had requested permission on February 28 for three of their naval ships in the region to dock at Indian ports.