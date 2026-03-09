Analysing IRIS Dena Sinking: The US Messaging And Implications For India
Hosting Iranian warships for multilateral exercises (as India did) is part of Delhi’s multi-aligned foreign policy and outreach to non-Western partners.
By C Uday Bhaskar
The sinking of the Iranian Navy frigate IRIS Dena by a US Navy submarine on March 4, 2026, in the Indian Ocean in international waters off Sri Lanka's southern coast near Galle, carries several potential implications and messages for India, given the timing and context of the incident.
The IRIS Dena (a modern Moudge-class frigate, commissioned in 2021) had recently participated in the International Fleet Review 2026 that India had hosted in Visakhapatnam in mid-February, followed by the MILAN multilateral naval exercise. The Indian Navy welcomed the participating foreign ships publicly with messages of "bridges of friendship."
Subsequent to the completion of the engagement with the Indian Navy, the Dena set course to return to Iran and had transited from the Bay of Bengal towards the Indian Ocean near Sri Lanka even as the US-Iran war began on Feb 28. On March 4, as the war (involving the US, Israel, and Iran) intensified and the US Los Angeles-class nuclear-powered submarine USS Charlotte (an SSN) fired a Mark 48 torpedo, sinking the Iranian ship. This was the first US submarine torpedo sinking of an enemy warship since World War II.
In reviewing the US action, it is evident that there is a clear message: the Indian Ocean is no longer a "zone of peace" insulated from great-power wars, and in the current instance, the war in West Asia has moved into the Indian Ocean. The American resolve to degrade Iran's naval capabilities now extends far beyond the Iranian neighbourhood, serving as a warning about the risks of escalation, the limits of neutrality in hosting rival navies and the need for India to navigate an increasingly contested maritime domain carefully.
Hosting Iranian warships for multilateral exercises (as India did) is part of Delhi’s multi-aligned foreign policy and outreach to non-Western partners. However, the rapid sinking of the IRIS Dena shortly after departure from Visakhapatnam highlights the perils: Iran described the ship as a "guest of India's Navy" in condemnations directed against the US, potentially putting Delhi in an awkward spot diplomatically. The signal to India (and other nations) that have close naval interactions with US-sanctioned states like Iran is evident: that such actions could draw indirect scrutiny or complications when conflicts involving a great power escalate.
The sinking of the IRIS Dena has been described as an activity that falls within the purview of ‘war’. As per the norms of warfare, when nations are at war, a naval platform of the adversary, whether at sea or in harbour, is a legitimate target, and this is the interpretation from Washington. This is a valid point, and India had no responsibility for the safety of the Iranian ships once they entered international waters.
However, there is a humanitarian dimension to providing assistance to distressed ships and search and rescue (SAR) at sea, and here the Indian view of the whole sequence of events is instructive. Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar dwelt on this aspect at the Raisina Dialogue in Delhi and reiterated this in Parliament on Monday (March 9). He stated that Iran had requested permission on February 28 for three of their naval ships in the region to dock at Indian ports.
India accorded this permission on March 1 (Sunday), and the IRIS Lavan docked in Kochi on March 4 with its crew (around 183 members), who were disembarked and housed at Indian naval facilities. Jaishankar described this as the "right thing to do," adding that Iran's Foreign MinisterAbbas Araghchi, expressed thanks for the humanitarian gesture.
The Indian decision was framed as a humanitarian response to technical malfunction issues reported by the ships, rather than political alignment, even while India monitored energy security and related developments impacted by the war in West Asia. The context includes broader Indian Ocean security dynamics and India's role as a "net security provider."
Earlier, Jaishankar highlighted the fact that the challenges faced by the Iranian ships occurred amid a changing geopolitical situation. The ships had originally come for a fleet review/exercise, but events unfolded differently, leaving some "caught on the wrong side of events" – this being a reference to IRIS Dena, sunk by the US Navy.
Concurrently, the Foreign Minister emphasized India’s abiding support for UNCLOS (UN Convention on the Law of the Sea) and international law, and reiterated that, as regards the Iranian ships, Delhi approached the matter from humanitarian grounds, calling it the right and “humane thing to do." This is a subtle message to the US and other nations regarding the Indian approach to such a complex exigency and the Indian commitment to humanitarian compulsions.
Currently, one Iranian naval ship is in India, and another in Sri Lanka (Lavan and Bushehr respectively) and the US has urged Sri Lankan authorities not to repatriate the 32 Dena survivors or the Bushehr crew to Iran. The stated reason was to "minimize Iranian attempts to use the detainees for propaganda."
This could be seen as political pressure and is not a legal directive. Both Sri Lanka and India are already bound by international law, including the Hague Convention XIII, to intern belligerent crews during hostilities rather than repatriate them.
The escalation of the current US/Israel against Iran conflict to a wider geographic area in India's maritime backyard has grave implications that will impact energy security and maritime trade. This in turn could feed into a spiral of inflation and supply-chain disruption, thereby impairing human security across the South Asian region and beyond.
What should the Indian posture be under these circumstances?
US President Donald Trump is marching to his own drum and is unlikely to pay heed to the suggestions of other nations. Notwithstanding this reality, it may be useful for India to highlight the broad spectrum, negative fallout of a festering US-Iran war and prepare for worst case scenarios (oil has crossed $100 per barrel already) and encourage all parties to the war to declare a cessation of hostilities. If the guns are silent and missiles/drones are not swarming, a tentative dialogue may be possible. The current war-related din and dust are far from conducive to any kind of dialogue.
The writer is a retired Indian Naval Officer.
