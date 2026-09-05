Netanyahu, His Wife Sara, And The Generals: A Tale Of Blame Game Before The Elections
Netanyahu has claimed that the heads of security did not wake him up on October 7.
Published : September 5, 2026 at 8:37 PM IST
New Delhi: Call it a strange explanation.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has claimed that the heads of security did not wake him up on October 7, 2023, when Hamas attacked an Israeli music festival, killed over 1200 civilians, and took over 200 civilians hostage.
Earlier, Netanyahu said they did not alert him, but now he says security personnel deliberately did not.
He claimed: "They knew that, as Prime Minister of Israel, I would have immediately given the order to put the entire military on alert.”
Netanyahu argued that the security had an inkling of the Hamas attack, but they believed it would not happen.
And that they did not tell him because he would have taken immediate action, and that would have risked a Hamas attack.
Netanyahu’s wife, Sara, too, has echoed the same line, saying former deputy chief of the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF), Yair Golan, who is now in the electoral fray as head of the Democrats party, did not call Netanyahu when the Israeli intelligence had an inkling of a Hamas attack.
The inference is that this was an attempt to undermine Netanyahu’s political credibility.
Golan warned that he would sue Sara, who has threatened to counter-sue.
The Prime Minister's and his wife's media statements naturally created ripples as Israel heads for its parliamentary election on October 27.
Netanyahu faces stiff opposition over the October 7 security failure, though he enjoys wide support over the war in Gaza, which ensued, and in which more than 70,000 civilians, including women and children, were killed.
Israelis were also angry with Netanyahu that he had failed to rescue the hostages, and huge street protests erupted in Israel even as Netanyahu waged a relentless and fierce war in Gaza in the face of international disapproval, including student protests on American university campuses.
The claims by the Netanyahus expose a chink in the close relations between the IDF and the government, often headed by right-wing parties like Netanyahu’s Likud.
There have been differences during the Gaza war, which ended with a President Donald Trump-brokered ceasefire on October 10, 2025, two years after the war broke out.
Several top defence chiefs have argued that the war in Gaza, without a clear plan, was counter-productive, but they did not flout the Netanyahu government’s directions to continue with it.
Netanyahu said that the generals think that he is a “mad man” – he used the Arabic word, ’majnun’ – implying that he would not hesitate in attacking Hamas, something that defence forces would want to avert if they can.
Netanyahu clarified that the defence chief did not “betray” him but that it was certainly a “failure, great failure”.
He elaborated further, “It played out in the night and on the morning before the attack, when all the signs were there, and they (the security chiefs) decided – because of a fear of
The Hamas attack on October 7, in which 1,139 Israelis were killed, is dominating general elections in Israel
Netanyahu has in turn been accused by his detractors of ignoring warnings about Hamas in the run-up to October 7.
A major part of the campaign by Gadi Eisenkot, former Chief of the General Staff of Israel, centres around the demand for an independent inquiry into the security failures leading up to October 7.
Through all the statements and clarifications, Netanyahu is defending himself and his political reputation.
He is also justifying his action in Gaza, making an argument that this is the only way to deal with Hamas.
Not everyone, including Army generals, within Israel, apart from friends of Israel in Europe and America, is convinced that Israel needs to continue the kind of military action taken after October 7.
Netanyahu faces a tough electoral battle as he is also facing a corruption trial. If he loses the election, the trial will take centre stage.
The deeper conspiracy theory that is not often articulated is that Netanyahu himself propped up Hamas and has benefited from Hamas’ militancy, which gives him the perfect alibi not to make peace with Palestine and agree to the two-state solution.
Netanyahu can point to the presence of Hamas and say that peace is not possible with Palestine because Hamas is there.
There is also the old theory that it was Israel which had promoted Hamas to discredit Yasser Arafat and his Fatah after they had agreed to the Oslo Peace Accords.
More than anything else, the version that Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara are propagating through the pre-election media interviews is that the October 7 attack was not Netanyahu’s failure but that of the security forces, which had failed to alert him in time so that he would have taken prompt action and nipped the Hamas attack in the bid as it were.
It is the rationalisation of an extremely adept politician, no doubt, but it may not pass the credibility test because Netanyahu is seen as a politician who wants to be forever engaged with an enemy, whether Hamas or Iran.
He needs an enemy to keep himself in power.
And he would avoid a peace agreement either with Palestine or with Iran because it does not fit into his pugnacious politics.
And more seriously, the Netanyahus’ arguments expose the dangerous fault line between the defence forces and the politician in power.
But the question is: can the politician who has a knack for turning it around and returning to power pull off another unexpected victory?