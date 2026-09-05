ETV Bharat / opinion

Netanyahu, His Wife Sara, And The Generals: A Tale Of Blame Game Before The Elections

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, (C), and his wife, Sara, (C-R) arrive to cast their ballot at his party Likud's main polling station during primary elections ahead of Israel’s general election in October in Jerusalem on August 17, ( AFP )

New Delhi: Call it a strange explanation.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has claimed that the heads of security did not wake him up on October 7, 2023, when Hamas attacked an Israeli music festival, killed over 1200 civilians, and took over 200 civilians hostage.

Earlier, Netanyahu said they did not alert him, but now he says security personnel deliberately did not.

He claimed: "They knew that, as Prime Minister of Israel, I would have immediately given the order to put the entire military on alert.”

Netanyahu argued that the security had an inkling of the Hamas attack, but they believed it would not happen.

And that they did not tell him because he would have taken immediate action, and that would have risked a Hamas attack.

Netanyahu’s wife, Sara, too, has echoed the same line, saying former deputy chief of the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF), Yair Golan, who is now in the electoral fray as head of the Democrats party, did not call Netanyahu when the Israeli intelligence had an inkling of a Hamas attack.

The inference is that this was an attempt to undermine Netanyahu’s political credibility.

Golan warned that he would sue Sara, who has threatened to counter-sue.

The Prime Minister's and his wife's media statements naturally created ripples as Israel heads for its parliamentary election on October 27.

Netanyahu faces stiff opposition over the October 7 security failure, though he enjoys wide support over the war in Gaza, which ensued, and in which more than 70,000 civilians, including women and children, were killed.

Israelis were also angry with Netanyahu that he had failed to rescue the hostages, and huge street protests erupted in Israel even as Netanyahu waged a relentless and fierce war in Gaza in the face of international disapproval, including student protests on American university campuses.

The claims by the Netanyahus expose a chink in the close relations between the IDF and the government, often headed by right-wing parties like Netanyahu’s Likud.

There have been differences during the Gaza war, which ended with a President Donald Trump-brokered ceasefire on October 10, 2025, two years after the war broke out.

Several top defence chiefs have argued that the war in Gaza, without a clear plan, was counter-productive, but they did not flout the Netanyahu government’s directions to continue with it.

Netanyahu said that the generals think that he is a “mad man” – he used the Arabic word, ’majnun’ – implying that he would not hesitate in attacking Hamas, something that defence forces would want to avert if they can.

Netanyahu clarified that the defence chief did not “betray” him but that it was certainly a “failure, great failure”.