ETV Bharat / opinion

An Insolvency Law For Cities: India's Unfinished Reform

The recent introduction of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill 2025 in the Parliament have catalysed policy discussions on a dedicated Municipal Solvency Act—signalling that India may finally address its most glaring urban financial regulatory gap. Indian cities borrow from diverse sources—HUDCO, LIC, scheduled commercial banks, specialised infrastructure finance companies, and state financial intermediary funds.

Some cities have ventured into capital markets through municipal bonds. According to the RBI's 2024 report, borrowings from financial institutions constitute about 5 per cent of total municipal receipts, with HUDCO loans—backed by state government guarantees—accounting for over 80 per cent of commercial debt.

While municipal bonds contribute only a small fraction to total debt, their recent resurgence is noteworthy. Between 2017 and 2023, two-fifths of all bond proceeds to date were raised, driven by new SEBI regulations that set clear eligibility criteria: positive net worth, clean debt repayment records, and an investment-grade credit rating (BBB- or above).

Since April 2019, foreign investors can participate in this market, albeit with a modest 2 per cent cap on State Development Loans. Given the persistent inadequacy of municipal revenue in financing urban infrastructure, this exploration of innovative financing instruments assumes critical importance. As Indian cities increasingly turn to capital markets to fund infrastructure, a troubling question looms: what happens when they cannot repay?

Legal Ambiguities and Real Consequences

State Municipal Acts determine borrowing powers, including authorisation, purpose, limits, tenure, and repayment mechanisms. Municipal bonds in India resemble general obligation bonds, with debt servicing secured through escrow accounts linked to specific tax sources like property tax or project revenues such as user charges and fees.

Some states have provisions for intercepting other revenues (e.g., Madhya Pradesh Municipal Corporation Act, 1956, Section 122 of Bihar Municipal Act applicable for all urban local bodies) or even mortgaging municipal property (e.g., Nagpur Municipal Corporation) to ensure liquidity. However, these ex-ante borrowing regulations remain predominantly ad hoc and discretionary.

More troublesome is the conspicuous absence of any ex-post arrangements for addressing municipal bankruptcy. When cities default on debt, creditors face complete uncertainty about their rights and claim-making procedures. SEBI has yet to issue clear guidelines on debt recovery for insolvent municipalities. It remains unclear whether the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code or the Debt Recovery Tribunal Act, applicable to corporate debt, can be invoked in cases of municipal defaults. This regulatory vacuum severely undermines creditor confidence and limits the depth of India's municipal bond market.

Lessons from Abroad

Only a handful of countries have established insolvency frameworks for local governments. The United States offers the most instructive example through Chapter 9 of its Bankruptcy Code. The journey was not smooth—the original 1934 municipal bankruptcy legislation was struck down for violating state sovereignty. The revised 1937 Act, constitutionally affirmed in United States v. Bekins, evolved into today's Chapter 9 through the 1978 Bankruptcy Reform Act.

Respecting municipal sovereignty, Chapter 9 grants cities considerable discretion over debt adjustments, with courts merely determining insolvency and assessing restructuring plans. There is a provision for automatic triggering of a stay against any creditors’ claim of asset liquidation so that municipalities can continue providing basic public services while negotiating a debt adjustment plan.

Detroit's 2013 bankruptcy—triggered by a shrinking tax base and rising pension costs—demonstrated this framework's effectiveness. Under court supervision, the city negotiated with creditors and emerged from bankruptcy within a year with a viable financial restructuring plan. India's challenge is to adapt these lessons to its own unique constitutional architecture.

Sovereignty vs. Solvency: India's Dilemma

India faces unique challenges in crafting municipal insolvency laws. Local government is a state subject. Municipalities are constitutionally mandated to provide urban services. Any insolvency framework must balance seemingly contradictory imperatives: uninterrupted delivery of essential urban services and settlement of creditors' claims.