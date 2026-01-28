ETV Bharat / opinion

AI Shaping India's Manpower Future

India is entering a period of accelerated artificial intelligence expansion, with several states competing to build large-scale digital infrastructure and attract global technology companies. Tamil Nadu is strengthening its presence through Chennai’s subsea cable systems and hyperscale data centres. Maharashtra is promoting AI-driven financial technologies across Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. Gujarat is advancing semiconductor fabrication and cloud infrastructure through the Dholera Special Investment Region. Karnataka continues to position Bengaluru as a hub for AI research and enterprise software, while Telangana has announced AI clusters and applied-AI testing zones. This nationwide push reflects India's ambition to become a global leader in artificial intelligence, quantum computing, cloud services, and next-generation digital infrastructure.

Within this broader national landscape, Andhra Pradesh has emerged as one of the most ambitious states in terms of scale, execution speed, and technological depth. The developments planned in Visakhapatnam and Amaravati stand out because they integrate hyperscale AI infrastructure, international digital connectivity, quantum research ecosystems, and renewable-energy-backed operations within a single, coordinated corridor. This dual focus positions Andhra Pradesh not merely as a participant in India's AI journey, but as a potential anchor for some of its most advanced computing capabilities.

Visakhapatnam is witnessing the development of a 6 GW hyperscale data-centre ecosystem anchored by Google's ₹1.25 lakh crore investment. This is reinforced by proposed facilities from Reliance, AdaniConneX, Tillman Global, Sify Technologies, and Brookfield. Supported by dedicated renewable-energy assets—including Reliance’s 6 GWp solar project and Brookfield’s 3 GW clean-energy complex—the city is expected to host large GPU and TPU clusters, global cloud operations, cybersecurity command centres, and AI model deployment zones. The upcoming open cable landing station by Sify, developed in partnership with Meta for the Waterworth subsea cable, will deliver ultra-low-latency global connectivity. This positions Visakhapatnam as a strategic node for cloud computing, international fintech, and real-time AI applications that demand instantaneous global communication.

Amaravati, meanwhile, is preparing to host India’s first large-scale Quantum Valley, supported by IBM. The ecosystem is expected to include quantum algorithm research laboratories, quantum hardware development units, advanced cryptography and post-quantum security centres, and specialised training facilities for next-generation computing. Together, Visakhapatnam and Amaravati form an integrated classical-plus-quantum computing corridor, linking conventional AI workloads with frontier research in quantum information sciences.

This model of geographically concentrated yet nationally connected AI infrastructure illustrates a broader shift underway across India. As hyperscale computing, quantum research, and renewable-energy-backed digital facilities expand across multiple states, the focus is moving beyond infrastructure creation to long-term operational sustainability. Data centres, AI clusters, and quantum laboratories are not one-time investments; they require continuous human capital, specialised operations, and evolving technical expertise. Consequently, India’s AI ambition is no longer only a question of capital expenditure or policy incentives, but increasingly one of manpower readiness, institutional capacity, and coordinated skills development at scale.

The magnitude of these developments presents both a major manpower challenge and a historic opportunity. Sustaining hyperscale server farms, renewable-energy parks, optical-network gateways, and quantum laboratories requires a carefully structured three-tier talent pipeline. This necessity fundamentally reshapes expectations from Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), polytechnics, and universities.