AI Investments And Overlooked Risks: Lessons From History's Costliest Mistakes

This extends beyond corporations. Governments and even households have become extremely enamoured with the AI boom, and just like every other boom in the past five hundred years, everyone is rushing in, thinking that if they do not rush into AI investments, they will miss out on the profits. Unfortunately, most of these investors either do not understand AI’s implications, its practical value, or how best to harness its potential. While there is no doubt that AI—when used prudently and efficiently—offers immense benefits, these gains will come into focus through deliberate value creation and not as a shortcut or mechanical adoption.

The AI race carries significant economic implications and has sparked considerable euphoria across various sectors—most notably within the tech industry. Most of these large, new investments are from the world’s largest technology companies, particularly those based in the US, China, and occasionally others. The impression that AI is going to take over the world is so high that now every company feels compelled—by market expectations—to declare AI as a focus area, even if it is not.

The short-term effect of this exuberance and the exalted expectations surrounding AI is the immediate boom in investments in the chip industry and data centres around the world. Although China’s release of DeepSeek briefly challenged the prevailing 'more compute equals better AI' narrative—demonstrating that high-performance models can be developed at a fraction of the traditional cost—market sentiment has since reverted to its earlier enthusiasm.

Human innovation has always surged forward—from the taming of fire and the invention of the wheel to the transformative breakthroughs of the 18th and 19th centuries, including electricity, the automobile, and medical advances. More recently, the internet and telecommunications reshaped the modern world, before AI took over the conversations. All these booms have a common strand: at some point, over-exuberance leads to over-investments and a mania which ultimately leads to a long and painful downward cycle.

The last time the world witnessed such large-scale, debt-fueled investment booms was during the railway expansions of the 1850s to 1880s in the UK and the US, and again in the late 1990s with the surge in technology spending leading up to the Y2K phenomenon. Both episodes were driven by the belief that technological revolutions would radically and rapidly transform human life. Yet, history suggests a more sobering pattern.

Longer-term forecasts place cumulative global spending by 2030 in the range of US$3 to $7 trillion. Most companies plan to fund their AI investments through borrowing. Among the world’s largest US-based technology firms, only Google has not announced any debt-financed AI investments. Meanwhile, Oracle leads the pack, with borrowings reportedly nearing US$100 billion. Collectively, the total debt raised by the top eight tech giants is estimated at around US$300 billion—largely premised on the future revenue potential of AI-driven businesses.

It is estimated that major AI infrastructure investments, including chips, data centres, and related tech, are projected to reach US$500–600 billion annually in 2026, which is around 1.5 per cent of the US GDP figures of around $30.5 trillion. Microsoft, Amazon, Meta, and Google parent Alphabet collectively are projected to account for US$400 billion of this investment.

In recent times, artificial intelligence (AI) has come to be viewed as a panacea for all problems—from curing cancer and helping humans go to Mars, to assisting with everyday household chores. The hype around AI and technological change has led to a phenomenal and mind-boggling increase in investments in different parts of the world, with the US and China leading the way.

Booms & Collapses: History Lessons Not Learnt

History shows us that booms and the subsequent collapses are nothing new. Over the centuries this irrational exuberance included the Tulip Mania in the Netherlands (1636-40), the South Sea Bubble in UK (1720s), canal-building investments in France and the UK (1793 and 1820s), the railroads in the UK and the US (1840 to 1880s), the infamous 1929 stock market crash in the US, the dot-com bubble of the late 1990s, and the banking crisis that culminated in the 2008 global financial meltdown. Each of these episodes was fueled by the belief that a new era of endless prosperity had arrived. Yet time and again, we fail to understand that trees do not—and cannot—grow to the sky.

AI will change the world, but not the way investors expect (Getty Images)

The reason why most are not tempering their expectations or asking uncomfortable questions is that there is little risk in being wrong when everyone else is wrong too. Moreover, most people have an inherent confirmation bias, which is why we always believe that “it is different this time” despite the fact that history shows us the pioneer in a particular boom rarely continues to remain the market leader once the boom turns to bust.

Take the case of the most recent technology boom in the 1990s and 2000s: the pioneers of the boom of that period are now mostly in history books or have become a minor shadow of their past. No one finds the internet service providers of the previous boom today. The same happened during the railway boom in the 19th century. Hence, it would be a mistake to think the same set of companies that are the flavour of the day will continue to dominate in the future as well.

1. The first and most important question people often forget to ask is whether the latest innovation—hailed as groundbreaking—is truly a revolution unlike anything humanity has ever seen. The unequivocal answer is 'NO', simply because each age seems to mistake incremental progress for a revolutionary transformation, because it lacks perspective on the broader arc.

Trends in India’s data centre market (ETV Bharat Creative)

2. Secondly, all these ambitious AI claims, at some point, will have to face a practical reality: where will all the power come from? It has been pointed out that the power requirements for all the AI announcements made thus far in the world are expected to require about 230 gigawatts (GW) of new, stable energy over the next two decades.

In the US, Texas alone has received advance booking requests for an additional 226 GW of power, despite the state's current capacity being only 63 GW. The Oracle-OpenAI deal itself is based on the requirement of 4.5 GW of energy annually over the next two years, an amount that is more than the total household energy requirement of a major US city like Chicago.

In most countries, including India, the supply of electricity will be the biggest challenge. In fact, and ironically, in most countries, this power supply will be fulfilled by burning fossil fuels, such as coal and oil, rather than from renewable sources.

From tulips to tech: Why AI’s hype cycle feels uncomfortably familiar (Getty Images)

3. Third, when irrational exuberance takes over, few are willing to ask uncomfortable questions. OpenAI estimates that it will spend US$1.4 trillion in the next few years. Yet, critical questions remain unasked: Where will it get the money, especially since it will not be generating a profit anytime before the year 2030? This means that such ventures are completely dependent on the magnanimity of other investors for their survival.

4. Fourth, it is essential to understand that technology has its limitations and is at best an enabler. In other words, the best benefits are when it is used for value addition and not as a centrepiece of one’s work and mission. It would be a mistake to think that AI will help everyone. There will always be winners and losers. However, there is a limit to how much robotics and AI can benefit the larger economy. The more jobs it takes away, the more it destroys the ability of people to purchase goods and services. In other words, wrong application or use can end up destroying demand since, at the end of the day, the economy is dependent on millions of households working, earning and buying goods and services. Replacing millions cannot make sense – unless there is a huge problem of demographics.

Long One Standing

To conclude, it is essential to remain prudent and cautious rather than be swept up by the excitement of the moment. As with every other innovation, AI will bring significant benefits, but the gains will accrue only to the patient ones.

There is little doubt that AI will remain relevant and extremely useful. History shows that innovation—from railways and shipping to the internet—has always had positive long-term effects. However, it is like laying a road; its true value is determined by how and by whom it is used.

For developing countries like India, the lesson to be learnt from past hype-driven economic trends is clear: It is best to be cautious and invest for the long-term in human capital and in value addition rather than splurging scarce public resources, toward dreams that often fail to materialise.