ETV Bharat / opinion

ADR Is No More Alternative

Representational Image ( Getty Images )

For generations, society has operated under a backward legal paradigm. Aggressive litigation through courts is treated as the default mechanism for conflict resolution, while everything else is labelled as an "alternative" strategy. This terminology is fundamentally faulty, especially in an era when official court systems around the world are choking under millions of unresolved cases. It is time to fundamentally flip the script on how society handles legal disputes. Mediation and arbitration should no longer be considered alternative options; rather, they should become the mainstream, primary approaches to dispute resolution, with formal, court-led litigation remaining the genuine last resort.

Amicable settlement is not a recent legal innovation, but rather profoundly ingrained in human nature and social evolution. Humans have an instinct to collaborate, compromise, and resolve conflicts peacefully. Traditional cultures flourished on community-led agreement long before monolithic, formal judicial systems commercialised and prolonged conflict, making a return to this cooperative condition critical for modern existence.

Representational Image (IANS) To see why the mainstream legal framework must reform, consider the enormous numbers that choke the formal judiciary, with backlogs of over five crore litigations in Indian courts that have been pending for decades. Litigation naturally feeds an adversarial ecology, forcing parties into strict legal positions, depleting financial resources, devoting years of productive time, and irreparably ruining personal and business relationships. It is for this exact reason that treating court-led litigation as the primary instrument of resolution is unsustainable. The existing system is based on a zero-sum philosophy, in which one party must lose for another to win, which fundamentally misunderstands the nature of human dispute. Most conflicts emerge from miscommunication, mismatched expectations, or structural inefficiencies rather than malice, but the legal system grinds them through procedural animosity, alienating the players and hardening their viewpoints. When we remove institutional conditioning, humans naturally resolve disputes through negotiation and compromise. Professional dispute resolution frameworks simply scale this basic feature into dependable legal systems. In mediation, a neutral third party assists disagreeing persons in finding mutually acceptable, innovative solutions in a private venue. Parties can securely express complaints and actively control the outcome, protecting relationships rather than destroying them in a public courtroom battle. A mediator can facilitate agreements that satisfy underlying emotional and commercial requirements, enabling win-win results like contract renegotiation, private apologies, or altered business practices. Mediation respects human agency and develops a culture of mutual respect by redistributing power to the disputants. In mediation, a neutral third party assists disagreeing persons in finding mutually acceptable, innovative solutions in a private venue. (Geet Images) When a structured, binding decision is necessary, institutional arbitration provides efficiency without the procedural bottlenecks of courtrooms, giving awards the same legal weight as a court decree. Parties can select arbitrators with specific technical competence relevant to their issue, such as complicated intellectual property, maritime law, or international trade. This contrasts with traditional courts, where generalist judges must quickly educate themselves on highly specialized businesses, frequently resulting in flawed decisions. Furthermore, while public court records can tarnish reputations and jeopardize valuable corporate data, institutional frameworks ensure full confidentiality, allowing parties to bargain openly without fear of external exposure.