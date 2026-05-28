ETV Bharat / opinion

A Faster Way Forward To Drastically Reduce Country's Import Burden On Edible Oils As Per PM's Call And Safeguard Consumer Health

The country's rapid slippage into the trap of chronic and burgeoning demand- supply gap after its first-ever yellow revolution in the mid-90s and its emergence as the world's largest importer of edible oils ( 2024-25=16MT) with unsustainable economic burden(2024-25=Rs 161000 crores) is indeed baffling. Given the latter's multiple oil-yielding sources, both annual and perennial, concurrent operation of two exclusive national missions (NMEO-OS&NMEO-OP), availability of a diverse range of agro-ecological and crop growing situations, as well as the vast potential the latter offers for stepping up overall output as well as domestic edible oil supplies.

What then really propelled the country into such a sorry situation, whether stagnation on the production & productivity front or wrong policies? Latest data available for oil year 2024-25 in respect of total oilseed output (=- 43MT), average productivity(=-1412 kg/ha) and domestic edible oil availability (=12 MT) vis a vis that of yellow revolution coinciding with mid 90s( 24MT;843kg/ha; 7.5 MT) is if any indication implicates the role of factors other than output per se for the country's continued chronic plight in edible oils.

As per the recommended pro-health based dietary allowances (RDA) of NIN/ICMR(2024), a person requires, on average, 12kg of visible oils /year. Interestingly, the country not only breached the above benchmark as early as 2020-21(=18.2 kg I.e 152% of RDA) but approached closely to the consumption level of developed countries by 2023-24 oil year (=23.5kg/ capita/year; Developed=25kg).

According to Niti Ayog’s report (2024), "Pathways and strategies for accelerating growth of edible oils towards atmanirbharata," the projected demand for edible oils based on the consumption level of developed countries works out to 38.9MT (2030) to 41.9 MT (2047). What is more, the above demand is reported to touch a staggering level of 45.5 MT(2030) to 66.8 MT(2047) once the country shifts its goal post to the USA's consumption(40kg plus/capita/year).

Does the country really need to join a rat race with the developed world and jeopardise the health of its consumers knowingly too well that excessive consumption of edible oils beyond permissible limits will hurt overall health and lead to multiple disease problems, such as fatty liver, high cholesterol, LDL, high triglycerides and pose risks of cardiovascular diseases, including stroke? Certainly not!

Moreover, the country's prevailing environment for oilseeds cultivation is far from favourable as is apparent from a host of production concerns viz. continued dependence of bulk of areas under oil crops on wayward monsoons and their cultivation under marginal conditions, decline in the acreage under several otherwise potential oil crops on account of their vulnerability to one or the other biotic/abiotic constraints which are beyond the reach of conventional breeding approaches and the failure of breeders to tap state of art non GE/ non GMO genome editing technologies because of continued opposition from country’s anti lobbies, widespread disenchantment of farmers with oil crops cultivation for want of remunerative price with guaranteed procurement as in case of wheat and rice, are if any indication, chances of achieving the above over ambitious targets are indeed remote, if not impossible.