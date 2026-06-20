A Deal That Changes Nothing: Versailles, Iran, And The Politics Of Legacy
Hardline ministers in PM Netanyahu’s Cabinet have stated publicly that the Israeli military will not be bound by the US-Iran agreement.
Published : June 20, 2026 at 3:53 PM IST
US President Donald Trump signed a memorandum of understanding with Iran at the Palace of Versailles on 17 June, on the sidelines of the G7 summit, mediated by Pakistan and Qatar, and announced as a historic breakthrough.
The Strait of Hormuz has reopened. The naval blockade has been lifted. Treasury waivers for Iranian oil exports are in place. A 60-day negotiation window has begun. Yet within 48 hours of signing, the first round of talks in Switzerland was postponed after Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon. US Vice President JD Vance cancelled his trip, and the deal’s structural fragility was visible to anyone willing to look.
The question worth asking is what the deal actually changes, and what the war achieved that the deal could not have delivered without it.
🚨 President Donald J. Trump has SIGNED the Iran Memorandum of Understanding at Versailles in France. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/JQ6qlbvFAF— The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 17, 2026
Senator Bill Cassidy, a Republican, has offered the cleanest summary of the war’s cost-benefit ledger. Before the war, the Strait of Hormuz was open. Iran was under crushing sanctions. The deterrent against regional escalation held. After the war, the Strait is open again, sanctions are being lifted, the deterrent is broken, and thirteen American service members are dead. The stated objectives of the war, whether nuclear rollback or behavioural change in Tehran, were not achieved through bombing. They are now being negotiated in a 60-day window that could have been opened without firing a single missile. These are the facts of the war, plainly stated.
The deal’s reconstruction promise is its most questionable claim. The framework references at least 300 billion dollars in reconstruction and economic development for Iran. Vance has clarified that this is not American money. It is foreign investment from neighbouring countries, conditional on Iranian compliance. The question is which neighbours. The Gulf states whose energy infrastructure was struck by Iranian missiles and drones over the past four months are not credible reconstruction donors. Private capital will not enter a jurisdiction with Iran’s regulatory opacity and political risk profile. China has its own constraints. Russia is itself capital-poor and sanctioned. The deal promises reconstruction that no party can credibly fund, which means it is providing political cover for an end to the war without delivering the economic recovery that would stabilise the post-war order.
این یک سند تاریخی و پیامی از ایران مقتدر است: صلح در سایه احترام متقابل تحقق خواهد یافت.— Masoud Pezeshkian (@drpezeshkian) June 18, 2026
جمهوری اسلامی ایران به صلح جهانی با حفظ عزت و استقلال، پیشرفت و همکاری منطقهای همواره متعهد و پایبند است. pic.twitter.com/FgbeHSioKX
The Israeli question is no longer speculative. Hardline ministers in PM Netanyahu’s Cabinet have already stated publicly that the Israeli military will not be bound by the US-Iran agreement.
Israel was not party to the deal. Its strategic logic, that Iranian regime survival is itself the existential threat, has not changed. The Lebanon strikes that postponed the Switzerland talks are the first visible expression of this divergence, and they will not be the last. The deal was signed by Washington and Tehran. Its implementation depends on a third actor whose interests it does not serve and who never agreed to its terms.
The Pakistan dimension carries its own implications for Indian readers. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s emergence as Trump-endorsed mediator, alongside Qatar, marks a diplomatic repositioning whose significance extends beyond this deal. Pakistan has converted its longstanding ties with both Tehran and Washington into a brokering role that confers status it has long sought and rarely held. India, which has carefully managed its own Iran relationship through Chabahar and energy cooperation while deepening ties with Israel and the Gulf, watches this with reason for concern. A Pakistan validated as a regional mediator is a Pakistan with diplomatic capital to spend on its other regional disputes.
What remains, after all of this, is the regime. Iran’s military capacity has been degraded. Its proxies have been weakened. Its infrastructure has been damaged. And yet the regime emerges politically consolidated, validated as the legitimate negotiating partner for Iran’s future, and rewarded with sanctions relief. The Iranian people, who bore the costs of the war and who continue to carry the costs of the regime, gain nothing. Repression intensified during the war.
The post-deal environment will likely see further intensification. Trump once observed that Iran has never won a war and never lost a negotiation. He has forgotten he said it. The deal vindicates the observation.
Iran never won a war, but never lost a negotiation!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2020
Wars and deals shaped by personalised politics produce outcomes that serve leaders’ legacies but not populations. Trump wanted a deal he could call historic. He has one, signed at Versailles, suitable for the legacy he wants. The Iranian leadership wanted survival. They have it, with sanctions relief. Netanyahu wanted continued strategic licence in Lebanon and against Iranian assets. He retains it, because the deal does not bind him.
The people of Iran, of Lebanon, of Israel, of the Gulf, and of America provide the setting for this arrangement while bearing its costs. The strategic outcomes of war and peace are increasingly shaped by what individual leaders need them to mean, and the populations on whose behalf wars are fought and deals are signed are an audience for the performance rather than its purpose.
The writer Sujata Ashwarya is a Professor at the Centre for West Asian Studies, Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi.
(Disclaimer: The facts and opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer and do not reflect the views of ETV Bharat)
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