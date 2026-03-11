ETV Bharat / opinion

A Bold Policy Reversed: The Withdrawal Of India's 2025 Seismic Code

The reversal means reverting to the 2016 standard, abandoning meaningful improvements that would have made India's infrastructure genuinely safer. ( Representational Image/IANS )

The Union Government is now set to roll back the new seismic code, which was based on what the scientific community has accumulated about earthquakes and their possible impact on India—a genuine attempt to align Indian practice with contemporary global standards.

An earthquake zonation map classifies different regions of India based on their seismic hazard potential. It serves a critical purpose: determining how strong structures must be to withstand earthquakes, thereby guiding building codes and infrastructure planning.

The 2025 Revision: A Radical Update

India released a new revised seismic zonation map in November 2025 under the new Earthquake Design Code (IS 1893:2025), developed by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). This update was based on comprehensive scientific data—including fault systems, maximum-likelihood events, attenuation characteristics, tectonic settings, and lithology.

In the Previous Classification, the Indian landmass was demarcated into four earthquake zones: Zones II, III, IV, and V, with Zone V representing the highest hazard. The updated map in the new classification introduces a new highest-risk Zone VI, reflecting a more nuanced understanding of seismic hazard distribution. The most dramatic change was the creation of a new highest-risk category, Zone VI, placing the entire Himalayan belt and Andaman & Nicobar Islands under India's top earthquake hazard classification, acknowledging the region's extreme and previously underestimated seismic potential.

This reclassification represents a major scientific advance, aligning India's hazard assessment with contemporary global standards. It also carries profound implications for construction costs, infrastructure planning, and, most importantly, public safety across the country's most seismically vulnerable regions.

The Scientific Advancements Being Reversed

Following the Union Cabinet Secretariat's advice on Tuesday, the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), under the Department of Consumer Affairs, withdrew its November 2025 Gazette notification that revised the country's earthquake-resistant design standards. The withdrawal specifically targeted the seventh revision of IS 1893 (Part 1): 2025, which included an updated seismic zonation map for India.

The intervention followed a February 2026 warning from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) regarding "technical and financial concerns" of the new code. The Cabinet's office memorandum stated that the revision "materially affects the design and execution of ongoing and future infrastructure projects, including that of metro rail projects".

The updated code represented a significant leap toward modern, performance-based seismic design. It introduced fundamental changes to seismic zoning, design spectra, stiffness requirements, dual system provisions, and geotechnical evaluations.

This revision was driven by advanced Probabilistic Seismic Hazard Assessment (PSHA) methodologies, integrating historical seismicity, active faults, and other parameters to generate more realistic estimates of seismic activity. The scientific community recognised that 61% of India's land area, where around 75% of the population lives, is prone to moderate to strong tremors. The new map finally put data and lived experience on the same page.

The Financial Argument That Won