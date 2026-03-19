ETV Bharat / offbeat

Zero Cement, Zero Water: Bihar Man Builds ‘Herbal Hut’ Using Cow Urine And Ayurveda

“This proves that construction without water and cement is not just possible, but practical. We have used age-old methods, only adapting them slightly with modern materials like bricks,” says Choubey.

Spread across nearly one-and-a-half kattha of land, the structure replaces conventional binding materials with a carefully prepared herbal mixture. Water has been substituted by cow urine while cement by a paste made from neem, turmeric, amla, acacia gum, lime and other natural ingredients. The mixture holds the bricks together.

The house constructed by local resident Brajendra Kumar Choubey stands apart as a bold experiment in blending traditional wisdom with modern curiosity. "I wanted to revive practices rooted in ancient Indian traditions," explains Choubey.

Gaya: At a time when concrete jungles have been a cause of concern due to rising carbon footprints, a villager here has built a house that defies modern construction norms. He has constructed his house without using water or cement. As a substitute, he has used a mix of cow urine, cow dung and medicinal herbs rooted in ancient Indian traditions, to bind the bricks and plaster.

The walls have also been plastered with the same herbal blend, while the flooring is prepared using similar organic compounds. The result is a structure that is “completely natural and antiviral.”

Choubey, who owns over 250 Gir cows, says he draws inspiration from his guru and the principles of Panchagavya, a traditional system that uses cow-derived products for health and wellness. “In earlier times, cows were considered a moving dispensary. As we moved away from these practices, diseases increased. This hut is an attempt to return to those roots," he adds.

Zero Cement, Zero Water: Bihar Man Builds ‘Herbal Hut’ Using Cow Urine and Ayurveda (ETV Bharat)

The hut is not just an experiment but a part of a larger vision. He plans to convert it into a Panchagavya-based medical centre, where natural therapies will be offered to patients. The construction has been done in such a unique way that it has caught the attention of engineers and academics as well.

Subodh Kumar Singh, an engineer with the Gaya Municipal Corporation, says the concept is unusual and effective. “Houses made with natural products remain naturally cool and are resistant to termites. Materials like sugarcane straw used in binding can make structures surprisingly strong, sometimes these are even comparable to cement,” he explains.

Zero Cement, Zero Water: Bihar Man Builds ‘Herbal Hut’ Using Cow Urine and Ayurveda (ETV Bharat)

Echoing similar views, Amit Kumar Singh, Assistant Professor at Magadh University, highlights the benefits of natural materials. “Neem, cow dung and lime were earlier used in traditional construction. Cow urine has antibacterial properties and herbal coatings can improve indoor air quality compared to chemical paints,” he says.

But that is not all. Beyond its traditional appeal, the hut also presents a strong environmental case. Cement production is a major contributor to carbon emissions whereas this structure uses entirely biodegradable materials. The thick earthen walls help regulate temperature, keeping interiors cool in summer and warm in winter while the herbal coating is believed to inhibit microbial growth and maintain a naturally fragrant environment.

Brajendra Kumar Choubey, The Bihar Man Who Built ‘Herbal Hut’ Using Cow Urine and Ayurveda (ETV Bharat)

Constructed at an estimated Rs 5 lakh, the hut took nearly one-and-a-half months just to prepare the raw materials.

While the builder and some supporters claim the hut has 'antiviral' properties as herbal products are used, such assertions have not yet been scientifically validated.

Still, the structure stands as an example of how indigenous knowledge systems can inspire sustainable alternatives in modern construction. However it remains to be seen that in a world fighting climate change and rising health concerns, will the Bihar example be the future of house construction taking the wisdom of the past?