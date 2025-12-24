ETV Bharat / offbeat

Youth From Odisha's Nayagarh Undertakes Pilgrimage To Puri By Kneeling & Crawling For Parents’ Wellbeing

He began his journey a day back after offering prayers at the Jagannath Temple and Sukkali Temple in Nayagarh. Carrying a five-foot board to rest his knees and hands while crawling, he also carries a stone to mark his path, all the way to Puri.

Sushil, a resident of Gopalpur village in Nayagarh, is a YouTuber who creates videos mostly on children-and-parent relationship. Since childhood, he says, he has witnessed the sacrifices his parents made to fulfil even his smallest wishes. Sushil’s father Surendra Barad too had resolved to undertake a pilgrimage to Puri on foot after his birth. But he could not fulfill it. So Sushil decided to fulfil his father’s wish.

Nayagarh: Stories of elderly parents being neglected by their children are increasing each passing day. But Sushil Kumar Barad of Nayagarh district stands out as a rare exception. For Sushil, life begins and ends with his parents and their happiness is his only goal. To honour their sacrifices and fulfil a long-cherished wish, the young man has embarked on a crawling and kneeling pilgrimage from Nayagarh to Puri, undertaking physical hardship as a form of devotion to his parents.

He plans to travel through Khurda, Jatni and Pipili, covering the journey over nearly one-and-a-half months, eating and resting wherever circumstances permit.

Parents of Sushil (ETV Bharat)

Though it is challenging, Sushil remains firm in his decision to crawl and kneel. “I undertook this journey to seek God's blessings for my parents' happiness. After reaching Puri, I will have the darshan of Lord Jagannath and pray for the well being of my parents. I want them to remain healthy and happy. I have seen them struggle to raise me and it is now my responsibility to keep them happy. No matter how difficult this journey is, I will complete it,” he said.

After completing his secondary education, Sushil is currently studying for a diploma from ITI. Alongside his studies, he makes and posts motivational videos on social media, urging young people to take care of their parents.

Watching her son undertake a difficult journey, Sushil’s mother Sujata becomes emotional and holds back tears. “It pains me to think how my son will complete the journey. Our only solace is, it was his desire and he will be happy completing it. Our happiness lies in his happiness. May God protect him and give him success in all endeavours,” she said.

His father, Surendra, is overwhelmed with Sushil's act. He decided to accompany his son on the journey and walks alongside him. “I had once made a vow to go on this pilgrimage myself. But my son took that responsibility and I could not stop him. So I am with him in every step,” he said.