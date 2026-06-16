ETV Bharat / offbeat

Dakshina Kannada: Is It A Bus... Is It A Shelter? Gurupura Youths Transform Old Bus Into Modern Bus Stand

Mangaluru: A minibus that once ferried passengers on the roads is now serving as a bus stand. A group of youngsters in Gurupura in Dakshina Kannada district have transformed the minibus that had completed its life on the roads and was headed towards the scrapyard.

The old vehicle has been given a new lease of life and converted into a bus stand with modern facilities. Today, it has become a centre of attraction for the people who come to see it even if they don’t have to travel anywhere.

Earlier, the Bandasale bus stand in Gurupura lacked adequate facilities for passengers. When it rained, they had to wait without a roof. When it was hot, they had to stand in the sun and wait for the bus. It was then that 10 youths from a local organisation, the ‘V2Guys’, came up with a solution.

Prashant, a member of the V2Guys team, said, "We wanted to build something that did not exist anywhere. After discussing many ideas, we decided to convert the old bus into a bus stand. There are ten members in our team, and we all worked hard together. We also got the cooperation of the local donors.”

Initially, the project was estimated to cost up to Rs 2 lakh, but as new features were added and the scope of the project expanded, the cost escalated to around Rs 7 lakh. The group members worked day and night to give the old bus a shape of a bus stand.

From the outside, it looks like an ordinary bus but when one steps inside, one understands the creativity that has gone into executing the idea. Besides comfortable seating, passengers can access a drinking water dispenser. Already equipped with solar powered lighting and CCTV cameras, the V2Guys now plan to start a small library at the place in the near future.