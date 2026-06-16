Dakshina Kannada: Is It A Bus... Is It A Shelter? Gurupura Youths Transform Old Bus Into Modern Bus Stand
The bus stand has comfortable seating, drinking water, CCTV cameras along with solar powered lighting and is attracting a large number of visitors
Published : June 16, 2026 at 5:20 PM IST
Mangaluru: A minibus that once ferried passengers on the roads is now serving as a bus stand. A group of youngsters in Gurupura in Dakshina Kannada district have transformed the minibus that had completed its life on the roads and was headed towards the scrapyard.
The old vehicle has been given a new lease of life and converted into a bus stand with modern facilities. Today, it has become a centre of attraction for the people who come to see it even if they don’t have to travel anywhere.
Earlier, the Bandasale bus stand in Gurupura lacked adequate facilities for passengers. When it rained, they had to wait without a roof. When it was hot, they had to stand in the sun and wait for the bus. It was then that 10 youths from a local organisation, the ‘V2Guys’, came up with a solution.
Prashant, a member of the V2Guys team, said, "We wanted to build something that did not exist anywhere. After discussing many ideas, we decided to convert the old bus into a bus stand. There are ten members in our team, and we all worked hard together. We also got the cooperation of the local donors.”
Initially, the project was estimated to cost up to Rs 2 lakh, but as new features were added and the scope of the project expanded, the cost escalated to around Rs 7 lakh. The group members worked day and night to give the old bus a shape of a bus stand.
From the outside, it looks like an ordinary bus but when one steps inside, one understands the creativity that has gone into executing the idea. Besides comfortable seating, passengers can access a drinking water dispenser. Already equipped with solar powered lighting and CCTV cameras, the V2Guys now plan to start a small library at the place in the near future.
The idea was executed in secrecy, with the place covered with sheets while it was being prepared, increasing the curiosity of locals. When the project was finally unveiled, people expressed surprise. As the pictures went viral on social media, the bus stand at Bandasale in Gurupura was widely appreciated. Now people come from from places as far as Bajal and Surathkal come to see it.
The bus stand has already become a landmark. Although it was built as a regular bus stand, it is slowly becoming a tourist attraction. Locals are now exploring the possibility of using the place for photoshoots and wedding shoots in the future.
"Previously, there was no proper place to wait for the bus here. Now, good facilities, including drinking water, CCTV, solar lights have been provided. The plan to start a library in the near future is commendable. It is a very good initiative to give a new life to the old bus,” said a student, Ratan.
Prajwal, a V2Guys team member, said, “We kept the project a complete secret during its construction. People believed the V2Guys team would do something new. The response we got on social media after the unveiling has further encouraged us. Now people are coming from different parts to see the bus stand. It is slowly becoming a tourist attraction."
The team members claim that if you paint an old minibus in a new colour, it still remains a bus. But if you give it a new idea, a new purpose and a new life, it will become the pride of the town.